Իմ էլեկտրոնային այբբենարանը

Արևելյան դպրոց Առաջին դասարան 2020-21 Ուստարի Էլեկտրոնային Այբբենարան Աննա Արշակյան
Դասվար՝ Հասմիկ Ղազարյան
1-1 դասաարան ՍԱՐ​
1-1 դասաարան ՏՈՒՆ​
1-1 դասաարան ՇՈՒՆ​
1-1 դասաարան ՄՈՒԿ ԿԱՏՈՒ
1-1 դասաարան ԼՈՒՍԻՆ
1-1 դասաարան ՆՈՐ ՏԱՐԻ
1-1 դասաարան ԾԱՌ ՏՈՆԱԾԱՌ
1-1 դասաարան ՉԻՐ ՉԱՄԻՉ
1-1 դասաարան Ձմեռ, ձյուն, փաթիլ
1-1 դասաարան ԵՍ​
1-1 դասաարան ԻՄ ԸՆՏԱՆԻՔԸ​
1-1 դասաարան ԴԴՈՒՄ
1-1 դասաարան ՄԵՂՈՒ
1-1 դասաարան ՊԱՊՆ ՈՒ ՇԱՂԳԱՄԸ​
1-1 դասաարան ԻՄ ԴՊՐՈՑԸ
1-1 դասաարան ԲԶԵԶԻ ԴՊՐՈՑԸ
1-1 դասաարան ԷՍ ԷՆ Է​
1-1 դասաարան ԽԽՈՒՆՋ​
1-1 դասաարան ՀԱՎ, ՃՈՒՏ​
1-1 դասաարան ՆԱՄԱԿ ԱՐԵՎԻՆ
1-1 դասաարան ՕՐ, ՕՐԱՑՈՒՅՑ
1-1 դասաարան ԺԱՄ, ԺԱՄԱՑՈԻՅՑ​
1-1 դասաարան ԲԱՐԵՎ, ԱՐԵՎ
1-1 դասաարան ԿՈՆՖԵՏԻ ԱՆՁՐԵՎԸ​
1-1 դասաարան Աննա Արշակյան
×