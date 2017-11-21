Pro forma - mographics - case study(1)

Motion Graphics and Compositing: Case Study name 1
2 Critical Discussion
Motion Graphics Motion graphics are pieces of animation used in a video sequences to give the illusion of objects or texts...
Motion Graphics This method is also used in the opening credits for the 2012 James bond film “skyfall”, where he is shot o...
Visual Effects When directors are unable to capture places or objects in live action filming they will use visual effects,...
Visual Effects – history of matte paintings Due to not having access to the technology and computer software's that filmma...
Visual Effects- contemporary matte painting With the help of new technology matte painting has become a faster and easier ...
Visual Effects – travelling matte Matte paintings proved to be a very effective method in film making, but the only issue ...
Visual effects- blue/green screen• the blue screen was developed in the 1930’s by RKO radio pictures, it allowed filmmaker...
Visual effects - CGI • Computer generated imagery (CGI) is the creation of still or animated visual content through the us...
11 Analysis
Motion Graphics Sequence Catch me if you can – title sequence The first thing the audience notice in the title sequence is...
Motion Graphics Sequence Skyfall - title sequence The 2012 Bond film has been widely praised not only for the film itself ...
Visual Effects The matrix reloaded The matrix movies are originated around an idea of technological created virtual realit...
references 15 Page 3 • https://i.pinimg.com/originals/39/8b/09/398b09172244d05bd05e72cf72e01525.jpg • http://c.cdnv2.artof...
Screen Ratios Screen ration concerns the size of the frame that the image or video will be shown in: Film – 1.85:1 and 2.4...
  15. 15. references 15 Page 3 • https://i.pinimg.com/originals/39/8b/09/398b09172244d05bd05e72cf72e01525.jpg • http://c.cdnv2.artofthetitle.com/assets/sm/upload/wt/st/92/6i/ohmss_t.jpg Page 4 • http://static2.businessinsider.com/image/50a50ca46bb3f76d0100000b-1190-625/the-beautiful-skyfall-title-sequence-has-landed-online.jpg • http://c.cdnv2.artofthetitle.com/assets/sm/upload/h5/ve/bt/ne/08.jpg Page 5 • https://i.ytimg.com/vi/8NbHh9H7JII/hqdefault.jpg Page 6 • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw3EvuRkQVw • http://3.bp.blogspot.com/_hb6jWA1D5A4/S-ntdBJPFeI/AAAAAAAAABc/6aT-IbHNBsI/s1600/Melies+-+Un+homme+de+t%C3%AAtes+-+0034.jpg • Page 7 • https://www.google.co.uk/search?safe=strict&rlz=1C1GCEA_enGB764&biw=1034&bih=871&tbm=isch&sa=1&q=lord+of+the+rings+matte+painting&oq=lord+of+the+rings+matte+ painting&gs_l=psy-ab.3..0.38016.44909.0.45225.33.33.0.0.0.0.66.1569.33.33.0.dummy_maps_web_fallback...0...1.1.64.psy- ab..0.33.1566...0i67k1j0i8i30k1.0.jEdpVs7iauc#imgrc=eOyN-8HjxPTxAM: • Page 8 • https://s3.amazonaws.com/rocketstockassets/uploads/Williams-Process-Patent.jpg • Page 9 • https://i.pinimg.com/564x/af/06/0a/af060ab60689ff70b5b9342a7f599791--the-thieves-horror-films.jpg • https://digitalsynopsis.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/04/movies-before-after-green-screen-cgi-avengers-5.jpg page 10 • https://i.ytimg.com/vi/5fDYzmjx_DM/hqdefault.jpg • http://i2.wp.com/www.cgmeetup.net/home/wp-content/uploads/2013/01/hulk-6.jpg?resize=1280%2C720 Page 12 • http://cdn2.artofthetitle.com/assets/resized/sm/upload/l0/sq/la/l3/catch_me_if_you_can_contact-0-1080-0-0.jpg?k=eaf43bd70d • http://cdn3.artofthetitle.com/assets/sm/upload/f2/tf/6c/rv/catch_me_if_you_can_t.jpg • http://z-i-g-z-a-g.fr/wp-content/uploads/2014/10/cmiyc_sketches2.jpg Page 13 • http://media.hollywood.com/images/l/skyfalltitleseq2_620_111412.jpg • http://c.cdnv2.artofthetitle.com/assets/sm/upload/4r/63/ls/jm/04.jpg • http://c.cdnv2.artofthetitle.com/assets/resized/sm/upload/j6/l3/dr/m8/01-0-1080-0-0.jpg Page 14 • https://i.imgur.com/kcpGv.jpg • http://www.matrixfans.net/wp-content/uploads/2012/03/keanu-reeves-burly-brawl-matrix-reloaded-1.png • http://i.imgur.com/aSQM4.jpg
  16. 16. Screen Ratios Screen ration concerns the size of the frame that the image or video will be shown in: Film – 1.85:1 and 2.40:1 Television – 1.77:1 (16:9) For web – youtube and vimeo primarily uses 16:9 Videos released online without the proper screen ratios will have pillarboxs added to nthe sides automatically Resolution The higher the resolution the higher quality the image as more pixels are used: 4K: 3840x2160 Full HD: 1920x1080 HD: 1280x720 SD: 720x576 Frame Rate Frame rate depends on how the final product is going to be used: Film – 24fps Television – 25 fps Internet – 60 fps Or for example if you were trying to capture a slow motion shot you would have to increase the fps Video Format Mp4- web format Mov- uncompressed lossless Mpeg 2- DVD Compression Always take into account what the preferred playback method is of the place where it will be produced: College work videos will primarily be uploaded to YouTube, this involves using format H.264 and the present vimeo or youtube at 1080p, 24 or 25p Higher the bitrate means better quality but largely increases the file size.

