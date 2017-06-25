«ՄԽԻԹԱՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻ» ԿՐԹԱՀԱՄԱԼԻՐ ՄԱՆԿԱՎԱՐԺԱԿԱՆ ՆՈՐԱՐԱՐՈՒԹՅԱՆ ԲԱՑ ՃԱՄԲԱՐ «ԲԱՐԵԿԱՄՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ» Բլոգավարությունը կրտսեր դպրոցում Սե...
ԲԼՈԳԱՎԱՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ԿՐՏՍԵՐ ԴՊՐՈՑՈՒՄ  2016 – 2017 ուստարի  Մանկավարժական աշխատողի բլոգին ներկայացվող պահանջներ  Դասվար-դաստ...
ԲԼՈԳԱՎԱՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ԿՐՏՍԵՐ ԴՊՐՈՑՈՒՄ  Հոդվածներ «Դպիր»-ում, տեսադասեր  Յուրա Գանջալյան «Բլոգային ուսուցումը «Մխիթար Սեբաստաց...
ԲԼՈԳԱՎԱՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ԿՐՏՍԵՐ ԴՊՐՈՑՈՒՄ  Ձեռքբերումներ, խնդիրներ  Ուսուցչի օրագիր. Անահիտ Հարությունյանի բլոգ. ուսուցչի օրագիր ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

բլոգավարությունը կրտսեր դպրոցում

11 views

Published on

բլոգ

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
11
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

բլոգավարությունը կրտսեր դպրոցում

  1. 1. «ՄԽԻԹԱՐ ՍԵԲԱՍՏԱՑԻ» ԿՐԹԱՀԱՄԱԼԻՐ ՄԱՆԿԱՎԱՐԺԱԿԱՆ ՆՈՐԱՐԱՐՈՒԹՅԱՆ ԲԱՑ ՃԱՄԲԱՐ «ԲԱՐԵԿԱՄՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ» Բլոգավարությունը կրտսեր դպրոցում Սեմինավար՝ Անահիտ Հարությունյան 26.06.2017թ.
  2. 2. ԲԼՈԳԱՎԱՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ԿՐՏՍԵՐ ԴՊՐՈՑՈՒՄ  2016 – 2017 ուստարի  Մանկավարժական աշխատողի բլոգին ներկայացվող պահանջներ  Դասվար-դաստիարակների, ուսուցչի օգնականների (երկարացված օրվա կազմակերպիչների) բլոգներ  5-6 տարեկանների դասվար-դաստիարակների բլոգներ  2-3-րդ դասարանների դասավանդողների բլոգներ  Սովորողների բլոգները կրտսեր դպրոցում  Արտահայտված են դասվարի բլոգում. Կարինե Մամիկոնյանի բլոգ  Անհատական բլոգներ. Արմինե Մնացականյանի 3-րդ դասարանի սովորողների անհատական բլոգներ
  3. 3. ԲԼՈԳԱՎԱՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ԿՐՏՍԵՐ ԴՊՐՈՑՈՒՄ  Հոդվածներ «Դպիր»-ում, տեսադասեր  Յուրա Գանջալյան «Բլոգային ուսուցումը «Մխիթար Սեբաստացի» կրթահամալիրում»  Անահիտ Հարությունյան «Ուսուցչի բլոգ՝ ուսուցչի գործունեության ու մասնագիտական զարգացման հայելի»  Անուշ Աթայան «Բլոգավարությունը երրորդ դասարանում»  Հասմիկ Ղազարյան «Սովորողի աշխատանքի կազմակերպումը ուսումնական բլոգի միջոցով»  Հասմիկ Ղազարյան «Ուսումնական բլոգով ուսուցում երրորդ դասարանում» (տեսադաս)
  4. 4. ԲԼՈԳԱՎԱՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆԸ ԿՐՏՍԵՐ ԴՊՐՈՑՈՒՄ  Ձեռքբերումներ, խնդիրներ  Ուսուցչի օրագիր. Անահիտ Հարությունյանի բլոգ. ուսուցչի օրագիր  Ուսուցչի բլոգ՝ ուսուցչի գործունեության ու մասնագիտական զարգացման հայելի

×