Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Արզումանյան Դավիթ
Ես եմ Ես Դավիթն եմ, 7 տարեկան եմ։ Ես սիրում եմ մեղր։ Ես ունեմ ընկեր, նա շատ լավ ընկեր է։ Նա 7 տարեկան է։
Իմ ընկերը Իմ ընկերոջ անունը Անրի է։ Նա շատ բարի է, նա կարող է սալտո անել։
Իմ ուսումնական տարին Այս ուսումնական տարում ես սովորում էի երրորդ դասարանում: Այս ուսումնական տարին լավն էր: Ես փորձում էի...
Իմ բլոգը Բլոգում ես պատմում ես դասերիս և ճամբարի մասին: Իմ բլոգում 30 նյութ ունեմ: https://davitarzumanyan.edublogs.org/
Ռադիո «Ընկերություն» Ես 29 ռադիոյում եմ ձայնագրվել:
Իմ ճամփորդությունները Այս տարի ես գնացել եմ Պլանետարիում, Հովհաննես Թումանյանի թանգարան , Ագարակ, Ապարանի ջրամբար:
Սովորել եմ, իմացել եմ, կարողանում եմ… Ես սովորել եմ եռանիշ թվերը բազմապատկել, անգլերեն և հայերեն սկսել եմ ավելի լավ կարդալ:
Իմ կարևոր հաջողությունները Իմ կարևոր հաջողությունը դա Արաբկիրի շախմատի դպրոցում ստացած երրորդ կարգն է։
Իմ դժվարությունները Ես ոչ մի դժավարություն չունեմ։
Paint-ով ամենանկարը
Ջրաներկով, գուաշով ամենանկարը
Ամենա…ամենա… • Ամենասիրելի գիրքը կամ ընթերցանության նյութը՝ «Ձմեռ պապի կախարդական գունդը» •Ամենասիրելի խաղը՝ շախմատ •Ամենա...
Իմ ամառը Ամռանը մենք գնալու ենք Աղվերան:
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
47 views
Jun. 19, 2021

Դավիթ Արզումանյան.ամփոփում

գնահատում

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Դավիթ Արզումանյան.ամփոփում

  1. 1. Արզումանյան Դավիթ
  2. 2. Ես եմ Ես Դավիթն եմ, 7 տարեկան եմ։ Ես սիրում եմ մեղր։ Ես ունեմ ընկեր, նա շատ լավ ընկեր է։ Նա 7 տարեկան է։
  3. 3. Իմ ընկերը Իմ ընկերոջ անունը Անրի է։ Նա շատ բարի է, նա կարող է սալտո անել։
  4. 4. Իմ ուսումնական տարին Այս ուսումնական տարում ես սովորում էի երրորդ դասարանում: Այս ուսումնական տարին լավն էր: Ես փորձում էի դասերս կատարել:
  5. 5. Իմ բլոգը Բլոգում ես պատմում ես դասերիս և ճամբարի մասին: Իմ բլոգում 30 նյութ ունեմ: https://davitarzumanyan.edublogs.org/
  6. 6. Ռադիո «Ընկերություն» Ես 29 ռադիոյում եմ ձայնագրվել:
  7. 7. Իմ ճամփորդությունները Այս տարի ես գնացել եմ Պլանետարիում, Հովհաննես Թումանյանի թանգարան , Ագարակ, Ապարանի ջրամբար:
  8. 8. Սովորել եմ, իմացել եմ, կարողանում եմ… Ես սովորել եմ եռանիշ թվերը բազմապատկել, անգլերեն և հայերեն սկսել եմ ավելի լավ կարդալ:
  9. 9. Իմ կարևոր հաջողությունները Իմ կարևոր հաջողությունը դա Արաբկիրի շախմատի դպրոցում ստացած երրորդ կարգն է։
  10. 10. Իմ դժվարությունները Ես ոչ մի դժավարություն չունեմ։
  11. 11. Paint-ով ամենանկարը
  12. 12. Ջրաներկով, գուաշով ամենանկարը
  13. 13. Ամենա…ամենա… • Ամենասիրելի գիրքը կամ ընթերցանության նյութը՝ «Ձմեռ պապի կախարդական գունդը» •Ամենասիրելի խաղը՝ շախմատ •Ամենասիրելի երգը ՝«Զուլո» •Ամենասիրելի վայրը՝ Դիլիջան
  14. 14. Իմ ամառը Ամռանը մենք գնալու ենք Աղվերան:

×