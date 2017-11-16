1 Gösterge Paneli ve Yönetici Menüsü Site İstatistikleri Site trafiğinin grafiğini ve sitenizdeki popüler alanların linkle...
2 ➢ Kronolojik olarak, genelde yeniden eskiye doğru, ana sayfanız veya arşiviniz gibi tek bir sayfada gösterilirler, ➢ Tem...
3 Görünüm Menüsü Temalar: Web sitenizin temasını değiştirmenizi sağlar. Özelleştir: Kullandığınız temanın ayarlarıdır. Ücr...
4 Editör: Editör, yorumları kontrol edebilir, kategorileri yönetebilir, sayfaları ve diğer yazarların blog yazılarını düze...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gösterge Paneli ve Yönetici Menüsü

29 views

Published on

Gösterge Paneli ve Yönetici Menüsü

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gösterge Paneli ve Yönetici Menüsü

  1. 1. 1 Gösterge Paneli ve Yönetici Menüsü Site İstatistikleri Site trafiğinin grafiğini ve sitenizdeki popüler alanların linklerini gösterir. Sitenizin kaç ziyaret aldığını, hangi blog yazıları ve sayfaların popüler olduğunu gösteren grafikler, tablolar ve listeler içerir. Blog’larım Wordpress.com adresinde oluşturduğunuz sitelerin genel bir değerlendirmesini sunar. Web sitesi adresini değiştirebilir, Wordpress.org adresine transfer edebilir, ses veya e-posta yoluyla blog yazısı yazmayı etkinleştirebilirsiniz. Takip Ettiğim Blog’lar Wordpress.com Okuyucu’da takip ettiğiniz blog’ları yönetebilirsiniz. Takip ettiğiniz sitelerdeki en son yayımlanan paylaşımları okuyucunuzda belirir. Akismet İstatistikleri Blog’unuzda yakalanan spam yorumların sayısını gösterir. Wordpress.com adresindeki blog’larınızı istenmeyen yorumlardan korumanın birçok yolu vardır ve Wordpress.com adresindeki blog’lar Akismet spam yorum filtresi ile korunmaktadır. Genel Arama Sitenizdeki tüm içerikler içinde (paylaşımlar, sayfalar, yorumlar ve iletişim formları) arama yapar. Mağaza Çevrim içi sitenizi açma imkânı sağlar ama bunun için üyelik paketinizi Premium veya İş paketine yükseltmeniz gerekir. Wordpress.com sitenizde temelde iki tür içerik vardır: Blog yazıları ve Sayfalar. Blog yazıları hakkında bilmeniz gerekenler şeyler şunlardır; ➢ Sitenizin, blog veya haber kısmını oluştururlar, ➢ Genelde, tarihe göre sıralanırlar, ➢ Kategori, etiket ve yazara göre birbirleriyle bağlantılı içeriklerdir, ➢ İçerik parçalarıdır ve diğer içerik parçalarıyla bağlantılılardır,
  2. 2. 2 ➢ Kronolojik olarak, genelde yeniden eskiye doğru, ana sayfanız veya arşiviniz gibi tek bir sayfada gösterilirler, ➢ Temelde, sitenizde yayımlayabileceğiniz makalelerdir. Ortam Resimler, ses dosyaları, videolar ve belgeler gibi var olan medya dosyalarınızı yönetebilirsiniz. Bağlantılar Sitenizi diğer siteler ve bloglara bağlayabilirsiniz. Bir blogroll yaratmak için linkler menüsünü kullanabilirsiniz. Blogroll aslında, kenar çubuğunda bulunan link listesidir. Sayfalar Wordpress’teki sayfaları “sıradan web sayfaları” olarak düşünebilirsiniz. Web sitenizde bulunacak sabit sayfalardır ve “hakkında”, “iletişim”, “gizlilik politikası” gibi sayfaların içerikleri buradan yönetilir. Sayfalar normal blog kronolojisinin dışındadır ve genelde siz ve siteniz hakkında değişmeyen bilgileri içerirler. Gösterge Panelinden Sayfalar seçeneğine, oradan da Ekle seçeneğine tıklayarak yeni bir sayfa yaratabilirsiniz. Görüşler Web sayfanıza gelen görüşleri düzenleyebilir ve görüntüleyebilirsiniz. Yorumlar Ziyaretçilerin, sizin blog yazılarınıza ve sayfalarınıza yorum eklemelerine izin verebilirsiniz, böylece paylaşımlarınızın altında bir yorum formu belirir ve insanlar sizin paylaştıklarınıza yanıt verebilirler. Ziyaretçiler, ana sayfanıza yorum bırakamazlar, sadece belirli blog yazılarına yorum bırakabilirler. Geri Besleme Geri besleme seçeneği altında: Anketler, Puanlar ve Geri Besleme seçenekleri yer alır. Anketler Blog’unuza bir anket ekleyerek, kullanıcılar ile etkileşim sağlayabilirsiniz. Örneğin; yeni ürününüzün ismini web sitenizden yayımlayacağınız bir anketle seçebilirsiniz. Paylaşımlarınıza ve sayfalarınıza oylama ekleyebilirsiniz. Oylama ekledikten sonra, ziyaretçiler yıldızlı oylamayla içeriğinizi oylayabilirler. Örneğin; sevdikleri ürünlerin sayfalarına oylarını bırakabilirler. Ayrıca, iletişim sayfasında yer alan İletişim formu ile gönderilen tüm geri bildirimleri geri besleme seçeneğinden okuyabilirsiniz. Uygun olmayan bir yorumla karşılaşırsanız, spam veya çöp olarak işaretleyebilir veya düzenleyebilirsiniz.
  3. 3. 3 Görünüm Menüsü Temalar: Web sitenizin temasını değiştirmenizi sağlar. Özelleştir: Kullandığınız temanın ayarlarıdır. Ücretsiz üyelik paketinde temanın özel olarak tasarlanması seçeneği yoktur, ancak site isminizi, etiket satırınızı, sitenin rengini ve arka planını, yazı tiplerini değiştirebilirsiniz, özgün bir başlık resmi ekleyebilirsiniz. Menüler: Menüler seçeneği ile web sitenizde yer alan menü başlıklarını yeniden sıralayabilir ve kenar çubuğuna widget’lar (bileşenler) ekleyebilirsiniz. Kenar çubuğu, web sayfanızın ana içeriğinin dışındaki bilgileri göstermek için kullanılan dikey bir sütundur. Widget’lar kenar çubuğunun içeriğini kişiselleştirmeyi kolaylaştırır. Üst kısım: Web sitenizin üst kısmında değişiklikler yapmanızı sağlar. Örneğin; sitenin üst kısmına bir resim ekleyebilirsiniz. Arka Plan: Web sitenizin arka plan rengini değiştirmenizi sağlar. Mobil: Mobil seçeneği ise web siteniz için seçtiğiniz temanın mobil cihazlara uygunluğu konusunda size bilgi verir ve ayarların yapılmasına imkân sağlar. Kullanıcılar Kullanıcılar menüsü size, kullanıcı listenizi düzenleme ve yeni kullanıcılar davet etme, profilinizi ve kişisel ayarlarınızı görme imkânı verir. Wordpress’te farklı kullanıcı tipleri bulunur. Kullanıcı görevlerini yönetmek için, her görevin sağladığı özellikleri bilmeniz gerekir. Tüm kullanıcılar: İlgili web sayfasındaki tüm kullanıcıları rolleriyle birlikte listeler ve düzenlemeye imkân verir Yeni davet: Web sitenize yeni bir kişiyi davet etmenizi sağlar. Örneğin; web sitesini düzenlemede sizinle çalışacak bir kişi istihdam ettiniz. O kişiyi bu menüden eklemeniz ve ilgili rol tanımını yapmanız gerekir. Profilim: Web sayfanızdaki, profilinizde yer almasını istediğiniz kullanıcı adı, isim, yer, fotoğraf gibi kişisel bilgileri değiştirme imkânı sunar. Kişisel Ayarlar: Web sayfanızla ilgili detaylar burada yer alır. Örneğin; web sayfanızın dil tercihlerini buradan değiştirebilirsiniz. Bir kullanıcının rolünü değiştirmek mümkündür. Bunun için Kullanıcılar başlığından Tüm kullanıcılar seçeneğini tıkladıktan sonra gelen listeden rolünü değiştirmek istediğiniz kullanıcıyı seçin. Rolünü değiştir seçeneği açılır ve menüden birini seçebilirsiniz. Yönetici (Administrator): Tüm yöneticiler seçenek ve ayarları değiştirme yetkisine sahiptir. İçerik sağlayıcı: Dosya ekleyebilir ve kendi paylaşımlarını yazabilir, düzenleyebilir ve yönetebilir. İçerik sağlayıcılar kendi paylaşımlarını yayımlayamazlar. Yazar: Yazar, yöneticinin izni olmadan kendi paylaşımlarını yayımlayabilir ve silebilir.
  4. 4. 4 Editör: Editör, yorumları kontrol edebilir, kategorileri yönetebilir, sayfaları ve diğer yazarların blog yazılarını düzenleyebilir. Editörler ayrıca, gizli paylaşımları da okuyabilir ve düzenleyebilir.

×