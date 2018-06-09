About Books Buy Books The Vest Pocket Guide to IFRS by Steven M. Bragg Free :

Quick answers to your IFRS questions Presented in a question and answer format, The Vest Pocket IFRS provides a brief explanation of each IFRS topic, the issues involved, and the solution. Coverage includes calculations, journal entries, flowcharts outlining various options, footnotes disclosures, and brief examples. Provides quick answers to specific questions in a Q & A format Focuses on the most common accounting problems arising from a particular IFRS topic Calculations, footnotes disclosures, and brief examples are provided Other titles by Bragg: The Vest Pocket Controller, Accounting Best Practies, Sixth Edition, and Just-in-Time Accounting, Third Edition The first book of its kind to answer IFRS issues on the spot, The Vest Pocket IFRS gives you the quick, specific IFRS answers you need right now.

Creator : Steven M. Bragg

