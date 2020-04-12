Successfully reported this slideshow.
SPACE MANAGEMENT
GROUP CHARTER As a group we will try to understand each others ideology and always have a healthy communication. We will a...
What is Space Management?  Space management is the management of spaces – control and supervision of the physical spaces ...
Benefits of Space Management  To understand space usage  To Improve Space Usage  To Deal With Regular Space Changes  T...
How do you manage space?  Conducting an inventory and assessing existing space usage  Space Audits to collect data for u...
5 Pillars of Space Management
Our Space- AUDITORIUM
PURPOSE  An enclosure where people can assemble for watching a performance, attending seminars, events, guest lectures pr...
CONVENIENCE & SERVICES  Signages  Space for Handicapped people  Fire Extinguishers  Washroom
CURRENT LAYOUT  Approximately 4000 sq. ft. seating area  Around seats (220) and can be extended up to 250  Average time...
CURRENT LAYOUT
POSITIVES  LED Screen at front & back  Air Conditioned  Cameras  Audio System by JBL  Control Room
SHORTCOMINGS  Walking space between the chairs • Uncomfortable Chairs
SHORTCOMINGS  Changing Rooms  Audio- No acoustic foams • Light from the back LED Display
Proposed Layout
SUGGESTIONS • Increase in seating capacity • Water sprinklers • Sound • Lighting • Space for entrance • Separate changing ...
CONCLUSION • Space Management • Purpose • Current Layout • Proposed Layout • Positives • Shortcomings • Suggestions
THANK YOU
Space Management

