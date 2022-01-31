Wood plastic composites (wpc) market forecast(2022 - 2027)

Wood Plastic Composites (WPC) Market is forecast to reach $7.4 billion by 2026, after growing at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2026. Wood Plastic Composite is a composite material made from sawdust and plastic as a polymer like PE-based Composites, recycled plastics, Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) based, and Polypropylene (PP), which better bonding and provide sustainability, longevity, and cost savings in a wide array of applications such as car interiors, home furniture, and kitchen accessories.