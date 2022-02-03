Successfully reported this slideshow.
What to Upload to SlideShare
Sodium cyanide market forecast(2022 - 2027)

Feb. 03, 2022
Sodium Cyanide market size is forecast to reach US$412.7 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027. Sodium cyanide is an inorganic chemical compound (NaCN), which is originally a white, clean, and water-soluble solid, whose reaction is studied by magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Sodium cyanide market forecast(2022 - 2027)

  1. 1. Sodium Cyanide Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027) Contact: Venkat Reddy sales@industryarc.com (+1) 970-236-3677
  2. 2. • Sodium Cyanide market size is forecast to reach US$412.7 million by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2022-2027. • Sodium cyanide is an inorganic chemical compound (NaCN), which is originally a white, clean, and water-soluble solid, whose reaction is studied by magnetic resonance spectroscopy. • It is used in the mining industry as a floatation reagent for the extraction of like gold and silver from their mineral ores. Sodium cyanide also is used as a pesticide in a wide variety of chemicals to prevent insects and bugs in agricultural farms. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  3. 3. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Key Takeaways from this Report • Asia-Pacific mainly dominates the Sodium Cyanide market, owing to the growing demand from the gold extraction and chemical industry, the demand for sodium cyanide especially in China, has increased faster. • The majority portion of the sodium cyanide produced worldwide is used for mining and metallurgy industry, mainly for extracting gold and silver. • The discovery of new mines and legalizing mining are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.
  4. 4. By Distribution Channel- Segment Analysis The Gold and Silver Extraction segment held the largest share of 38% in the Sodium Cyanide market in 2021. The gold and silver extraction accounts for almost two-thirds of sodium cyanide’s application and nearly 90% of global gold and silver production units use sodium cyanide. The consumption of sodium cyanide for every single ton of mineral ore to be processed is increasing because the average content of gold within the ores is slowly declining globally. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  5. 5. Sodium Cyanide Market Industry Outlook Evonik Industries AG Cyanco The Chemours Company Hindustan Chemicals Company Orica Ltd. HeBei ChengXin Draslovka a.s. Asian Chemtech Private Limited Avonchem Ltd. Australian Gold Reagents Pvt. Ltd. Download PDF Brochure Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com
  6. 6. Sodium Cyanide Market - Forecast(2022 - 2027) LearnMoreAbout the Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/Report /18265/sodium-cyanide-market-in- southern-africa-research-report- analysis.html Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Download PDF Brochure
  7. 7. YouCanCustomize the Report asPerYourNeed. Wehave included SomeCustomizationOptions:  CompanyProfile  AnalystBriefing  DataTables  KeyContacts  FreeCustomization PurchaseFull Report @ https://www.industryarc.com/purchasereport.php?id=18265 Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Download PDF Brochure
  8. 8. Download PDF Brochure For More Details Contact VenkatReddy Contact: (+1)970-236-3677 Email:sales@industryarc.com Connect with uson LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/industryarc Inquiry Before Buying Email:sales@industryarc.com Contact: (+1)970-236-3677

