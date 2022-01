What to Upload to SlideShare

Sustainable Career Pathways: Waste Water Management 1. Sustainable Career Pathways Wastewater Management 2. The Stone Soup Leadership Institute’s BETA Program urfee High School CTE’s Environmental Science & Tech Program 3. Presented by Benjamin Tierney & Gavin Pacheco December 15, 2021 4. Gavin’s Goals Personal: To grow up and be happy w financial concerns. Professional: Pursue a career in Clean or environmental engineering. Interes working in a positive workplace/enviro Community: To achieve improved sustainability, and green energy use. Ben’s Goals nal: I want to live comfortably for the my life. sional: Pursue a career in Clean Water ers financial stability and areas to unity: To have us reach peak ability. The Sustainable Journey 5. Sustainable Education Toolkit - BETA Program What is the Sustainable Educa Toolkit? The toolkit is a virtual curriculum highlights 100 stories from Stone for a Sustainable World: Life Chan Stories of Young Heroes. The activ are highlighted in four different categories within a lesson plan: Language Arts, Stem Activities, Sustainability Innovations and Sustainable Career Pathways 6. Why? Dual Enrollment Bristol Community College partnered wit High School to offer CTE students the opportunity to participate in the Clean W Quality Professional Certificate Program. Water Quality Professional Certificate students to enter into, or to advance in, in the water industry with particular n to Wastewater Treatment and on. Students successfully completing courses will be prepared to take the husetts Wastewater Treatment Plant or and Collection System Certification ation Bristol Community College - Clean Water Certificate 7. ewater Management ustainability Tour 8. Why Should Students Care about Certi Certificate programs are great opportunit students who are not pursuing bachelor’s degrees. They are a great resource and w prepare for sustainable career paths! Excitement for Semester 2 ndemic has caused the certificate program onverted into a virtual learning course. setbacks, the spring program will be in with Hands-on Experience! Tours of and in-person projects are vital to the g process. The Future is Ours Plans for Spring How many levels of certifications are available/requirements to move on? We are ready to understand the infrastructure of the water treatment around us, and how to be apart of the process 9. Next Steps on the Road to Success Internships Summer Jobs Entry Level Positions are the next steps that students ok forward to after they take the certification exam? Stone Soup Program will expand ability to participate in job shadow s, internships and understanding er responsibilities as a part of the spring program!

