Swarm Intelligence Muhammad Haroon Lecturer University of Gujrat Lahore Sub Campus
Real World Insect Examples
Bees
Ants
Swarm Intelligence in Theory
An In-depth Look at Real Ant Behaviour
Interrupt The Flow
The Path Thickens!
The New Shortest Path
Adapting to Environment Changes
Adapting to Environment Changes
Ant Pheromone and Food Foraging
PARTICLE SWARM OPTIMIZATION (PSO)
Flock of Birds
PSO Technique by Example
Swarm intelligence and particle swarm optimization
  1. 1. Swarm Intelligence Muhammad Haroon Lecturer University of Gujrat Lahore Sub Campus
  2. 2. Lecture Overview • Real world insect examples • Theory of Swarm Intelligence • Ant Pheromone and Food Foraging Demo • PARTICLE SWARM INTELLIGENCE (PSO) • PSEUDO CODE / ALGORITHM • Ant Colony Optimization
  3. 3. Real World Insect Examples
  4. 4. Bees
  5. 5. Bees • Colony cooperation • Regulate hive temperature • Efficiency via Specialization: division of labour in the colony • Communication : Food sources are exploited according to quality and distance from the hive
  6. 6. Ants
  7. 7. Ants • Organizing highways to and from their foraging sites by leaving pheromone trails • Form chains from their own bodies to create a bridge to pull and hold leafs together with silk • Division of labour between major and minor ants
  8. 8. Swarm Intelligence in Theory
  9. 9. An In-depth Look at Real Ant Behaviour
  10. 10. Interrupt The Flow
  11. 11. The Path Thickens!
  12. 12. The New Shortest Path
  13. 13. Adapting to Environment Changes
  14. 14. Adapting to Environment Changes
  15. 15. Ant Pheromone and Food Foraging
  16. 16. How Ants Communicate with Each Other? • If you watch ants on a trail, you will notice that they often touch each other with their antennae (long feelers on the head) when they meet. • All ants can produce pheromones, which are scent chemicals used for communication and to make trails.
  17. 17. PARTICLE SWARM OPTIMIZATION (PSO)
  18. 18. What is Particle? • A Particle is a small localized object that have several physical or chemical properties such as volume or mass.
  19. 19. What is Swarm? • Collection of something that can move in large number collectively. • For Example: – Bird’s Flock – Animal Crowd – Ant Swarm
  20. 20. What is Optimization? • The action to get the best or the most effective use of a resource. • For example: – Minimize the total time to travel from one city to another city.
  21. 21. Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO) • Particle Swarm Optimization (PSO) is a population based stochastic optimization technique developed by Dr. Eberhart and Dr. Kennedy in 1995, inspired by social behaviour of Bird Flocking or Ant Swarm.
  22. 22. • This technique works on population (large amount of data) and does optimization (gets the best or the most effective results).
  23. 23. Flock of Birds
  24. 24. PSO Technique by Example • PSO Simulates the behaviour of Bird Flocking. • Suppose the following Scenario:
  25. 25. • A group of birds are randomly searching for food in an area. • There is only one piece of food in an area. • All the birds don’t know where the food is. But they know (in each iteration) how far the food is? • So what’s the best strategy to find the food? • The effective way is to follow the bird which is nearest to the food.
  26. 26. PSO Technique by Example • In PSO, each single solution is called a “bird” in the search space. • The particles (birds) fly through the problem space by following current optimum particle.
  27. 27. • Each bird has its value pBest (Personal Best) which means that how much a single bird is near to food. • There is a value gBest (Group Best) which is a combine value of a swarm means that how much a complete flock of birds is near to food.
  28. 28. PSEUDO CODE / ALGORITHM • X (t+1) = X(t) + V(t+1) → (i) • V(t+1) = wV(t) + c1 × rand ( ) × ( Xpbest – X(t)) + c2 ×rand ( ) × ( Xgbest - X(t)) → (ii)
  29. 29. Terminologies Used… V(t) velocity of the particle at time t X(t) Particle position at time t w Inertia weight c1 , c2 learning factor or accelerating factor rand uniformly distributed random number between 0 and 1 Xpbest particle’s best position Xgbest global best position
  30. 30. Input: Randomly initialized position and velocity of Particles: Xi (0) andVi (0) Output: Position of the approximate global minimum X* 1: while terminating condition is not reached do 2: for i = 1 to number of particles do 3: Calculate the fitness function f 4: Update personal best and global best of each particle 5: Update velocity of the particle using Equation (ii) 6: Update the position of the particle using equation (i) 7: end for 8: end while
  31. 31. Ant Colony Optimization “Ant Colony Optimization (ACO) studies artificial systems that take inspiration from the behavior of real ant colonies and which are used to solve discrete optimization problems.” ACO Website [1] Source: http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/a/af/Aco_branches.svg/2000px- Aco_branches.svg.png
  32. 32. Ant Colony Optimization  Probalistic Techniques to solve optimization Problem  It is a population based metaheuristic used to find approximate solution to an optimization problem.  The Optimization Problem must be written in the form of path finding with a weighted graph Application of ACO  Shortest paths and routing  Assignment problem  Set Problem
  33. 33. Idea • The way ants find their food in shortest path is interesting. • Ants hide pheromones to remember their path. • These pheromones evaporate with time. • Whenever an ant finds food , it marks its return journey with pheromones. • Pheromones evaporate faster on longer paths.
  34. 34. • Shorter paths serve as the way to food for most of the other ants. • The shorter path will be reinforced by the pheromones further. • Finally , the ants arrive at the shortest path. Idea (cont.)
  35. 35. ACO Concept • Ants navigate from nest to food source. Ants are blind! • Shortest path is discovered via pheromone trails. Each ant moves at random • Pheromone is deposited on path • More pheromone on path increases probability of path being followed 36
  36. 36. Source: http://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/a/af/Aco_branches.svg/2000px- Aco_branches.svg.png 37 Ant Colony Optimization
  37. 37. • ConstructAntSolutions: Partial solution extended by adding an edge based on stochastic and pheromone considerations. • ApplyLocalSearch: problem-specific, used in state-of-art ACO algorithms. • UpdatePheromones: increase pheromone of good solutions, decrease that of bad solutions (pheromone evaporation). Ant Colony Algorithm

