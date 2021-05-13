Successfully reported this slideshow.
Learning to Resize Images for Computer Vision Tasks
May. 13, 2021

Learning to Resize Images for Computer Vision Tasks

CNNを用いたタスクにおいて，画像のリサイズと解像度に関する研究・調査は殆ど行われていないが，精度に大きく貢献すると思われる．そこで，新たなリサイザーモデルを提案する．

