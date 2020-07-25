Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ways You Can Help Your Loved One Navigate Depression Successfully

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than 45 million Americans suffer from a mental health issue in any given year, with only about half seeking treatment.

Ways You Can Help Your Loved One Navigate Depression Successfully

  1. 1. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than 45 million Americans suffer from a mental health issue in any given year, with only about half seeking treatment. These disorders can have a huge impact on someone’s life, as well as the lives of their loved ones. There are 5 key types of mental health disorders, including
  2. 2. 1. Anxiety disorders 2. Mood Disorders (like depression and bipolar disorder) 3. Schizophrenia 4. Dementia 5. Eating Disorders (like anorexia, bulimia, and binge-eating disorder) Today, we’ll specifically discuss about depression and how someone can cope with it. Depression affects millions of people, from young to old and from all walks of life, and unfortunately, interferes with everyday life, causing tremendous pain, hurting not just those suffering from it but also impacting everyone around them.
  3. 3. Having a loved one, such as a spouse, relative, or friend who is living with depression can cause strain or tension in the relationship. Your support and encouragement can play a vital role in your loved one’s recovery. You may wonder how you can help, as you yourself may experience a range of difficult feelings of your own, such as worry, disappointment, and anger if someone you love has depression.
  4. 4. It can be difficult to imagine what it feels like if you’ve never been depressed yourself. But there are steps you can take to educate yourself about your loved one's experience with depression, what causes it, how it's diagnosed, or what treatment options are available. But it’s just as important to take care of your own mental health and wellness, New York City as you’ll need it to provide the full support your loved one needs.
  5. 5. Ways to help someone navigate depression: Recognize Depression Symptoms- Depression affects one in 10 women and one in 20 men at any point in time. Learning how to help someone deal with this disorder starts with educating yourself about the disease, which will help you better understand why your loved one is struggling. You can gain knowledge through attending support groups for friends or family members of those with depression. You’d better understand when you’ll see others in similar situations, which in turn, will also help you become more empathetic.
  6. 6. Hear Them Out- Don’t turn a deaf ear to your loved one. You can help someone cope with depression simply by being there to listen. The disorder is such that it causes a wide range of negative emotions like anger, guilt, shame, and sadness. What they’ll need is someone to listen to their thoughts, their feelings- free from judgment or criticism. Reassure them that you will be there if and when they need you.
  7. 7. Encourage Good Habits- Help them with daily chores, such as washing dishes, doing laundry, walking the dog for that matter, and continue asking how you can help. But don’t push it, if they aren’t interested in talking. Encourage them to stay engaged, to exercise, and to adopt good nutritional habits. Ask them to seek help- Someone suffering from depression may feel hesitant to seek help from someone. Encourage them to do so whether it’s a phone call to their doctor or a visit to a therapist. Be by their side when they make the decision to reach out for help.
  8. 8. Take Good Care of Yourself- Depression can be demanding both for the person experiencing it and those who care about them, so don’t forget about your own self-care. Take the time to relax and recharge when you need it as you won't be able to support someone else if you are feeling overwhelmed and depleted yourself.
  9. 9. As a caregiver, caring for someone with depression can take a toll on your emotional and physical health. Still, it’s advisable that you don’t lose patience, accuse or blame them for anything, and don’t ignore or invalidate their needs.
  10. 10. Harlem East Life Plan. For Watching……. www.harlemeastlifeplan.com

