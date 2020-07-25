Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Ways You Can Help Your Loved One Navigate Depression Successfully
1.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, more than
45 million Americans suffer from a mental health issue in any
given year, with only about half seeking treatment. These
disorders can have a huge impact on someone’s life, as well as the
lives of their loved ones. There are 5 key types of mental health
disorders, including
2.
1. Anxiety disorders
2. Mood Disorders (like depression
and bipolar disorder)
3. Schizophrenia
4. Dementia
5. Eating Disorders (like anorexia,
bulimia, and binge-eating disorder)
Today, we’ll specifically discuss
about depression and how someone
can cope with it. Depression affects
millions of people, from young to
old and from all walks of life, and
unfortunately, interferes with
everyday life, causing tremendous
pain, hurting not just those
suffering from it but also impacting
everyone around them.
3.
Having a loved one, such as a spouse, relative, or friend who is
living with depression can cause strain or tension in the
relationship. Your support and encouragement can play a vital
role in your loved one’s recovery. You may wonder how you can
help, as you yourself may experience a range of difficult feelings
of your own, such as worry, disappointment, and anger if
someone you love has depression.
4.
It can be difficult to imagine what it feels like if you’ve never been
depressed yourself. But there are steps you can take to educate
yourself about your loved one's experience with depression, what
causes it, how it's diagnosed, or what treatment options are
available. But it’s just as important to take care of your own
mental health and wellness, New York City as you’ll need it to
provide the full support your loved one needs.
5.
Ways to help someone navigate
depression:
Recognize Depression Symptoms-
Depression affects one in 10 women
and one in 20 men at any point in time.
Learning how to help someone deal
with this disorder starts with
educating yourself about the disease,
which will help you better understand
why your loved one is struggling. You
can gain knowledge through attending
support groups for friends or family
members of those with depression.
You’d better understand when you’ll
see others in similar situations, which
in turn, will also help you become
more empathetic.
6.
Hear Them Out- Don’t turn a deaf ear to your loved one. You can
help someone cope with depression simply by being there to
listen. The disorder is such that it causes a wide range of negative
emotions like anger, guilt, shame, and sadness. What they’ll need
is someone to listen to their thoughts, their feelings- free from
judgment or criticism. Reassure them that you will be there if and
when they need you.
7.
Encourage Good Habits- Help them
with daily chores, such as washing
dishes, doing laundry, walking the
dog for that matter, and continue
asking how you can help. But don’t
push it, if they aren’t interested in
talking. Encourage them to stay
engaged, to exercise, and to adopt
good nutritional habits.
Ask them to seek help- Someone
suffering from depression may feel
hesitant to seek help from someone.
Encourage them to do so whether it’s a
phone call to their doctor or a visit to a
therapist. Be by their side when they
make the decision to reach out for help.
8.
Take Good Care of Yourself- Depression can be demanding both
for the person experiencing it and those who care about them, so
don’t forget about your own self-care. Take the time to relax and
recharge when you need it as you won't be able to support
someone else if you are feeling overwhelmed and depleted
yourself.
9.
As a caregiver, caring for someone with depression can take a toll
on your emotional and physical health. Still, it’s advisable that
you don’t lose patience, accuse or blame them for anything, and
don’t ignore or invalidate their needs.
10.
