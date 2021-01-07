Successfully reported this slideshow.
GENDER AND SOCIAL INCLUSION Presented by Dr.G.Hari Prakkash 1st year MPH School of Public Health Dept. of Community Medici...
INTRODUCTION Gender Equality: It is defined as “state of equal ease of access of resources and opportunities regardless of...
Why Gender equality is required Equal rights and opportunities for girls and boys help all children fulfil their potential...
Contd., ● But although there are more women than ever in the labour market, there are still large inequalities in some reg...
According to Unicef 1. Worldwide, nearly 1 in 4 girls between the ages of 15 and 19 are neither employed nor in education ...
What progress has been made for girls and young women? Source:https://www.unicef.org/gender-equality
Source:https://www.unicef.org/gender-equality
UNICEF Strategy to promote gender equality
1 Reducing inequality strengthens economies and builds stable, resilient societies 3 Partnering with national health secto...
Targeted Initiatives: 1. To prevent and respond to gender-based violence. 2. Help end child marriage, 3. Eliminate female ...
INNOVATIVE MODELS AppsVirtual Spaces Report Violence Connect to local resources for support
Gender Action Plan 2018-2021 Advancing gender equality and the rights of women and girls is essential to realizing the rig...
Gender equality outcomes across all goals of the strategic plan, Spanning development and humanitarian contexts
FIVE TARGETED PRIORITIES FOR ADOLESCENT GIRL’S EMPOWERMENT AND WELL BEING UNICEF has prioritize the unique needs of adoles...
Gender Equality-why is it important? 1. Women empowerment – decision making power, access to opportunities and resources e...
Contd., 6. Provide quality maternal health care. 7. Women economic and political empowerment – rights to inherit property,...
If Gender Equality is not ensured? 1. Increase in sexual violence and abusing. 2. It affects their education. 3. Women’s a...
Are there any other gender related challenges? 1. Yes. Worldwide, 35 percent of women between 15-49 years of age have expe...
Govt. of India measures to promote gender equality Under Ministry of Child and Women Development ❖ Umbrella ICDS 1. Anganw...
Women Empowerment Schemes ● Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme ● One Stop Centre Scheme ● Women Helpline Scheme ● UJJAWALA : A...
● Ministry approves new projects under Ujjawala Scheme and continues existing projects ● SWADHAR Greh (A Scheme for Women ...
● Awardees of Rajya Mahila Samman & Zila Mahila Samman ● Mahila police Volunteers ● Mahila E-Haat ● Mahila Shakti Kendras ...
UN-Women- Policies and Laws 1. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights 2. UN Charter 3. Beijing Platform for Action 4. T...
LAWS PROTECTING WOMEN FROM GENDER DISCRIMINATION IN INDIA ● Article 14 of the Act reads as follows: Equality before law: T...
Contd., ● THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013. ● HINDU SUCCESSIO...
● Laws protecting women from domestic violence (The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005). ● Girl children ...
Gender Disparity in Basic Education Increasing Imbalance in Child Sex Ratio in India Source: Census of India various years.
States with the Worst Female Literacy Rate in India Source: Census of India
SOCIAL INCLUSION DEFINITION: Social inclusion: “It is the process of improving the terms on which individuals and groups t...
The World Bank Group defines social inclusion as: 1. The process of improving the terms for individuals and groups to take...
● A recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) paper shows that the current gender gap in the labor force costs countries at...
Different forms of inclusion •Political Inclusion •Economic Inclusion •Inclusion in social service access
OPPORTUNI TIES SECURITY ACCESS CAPABILITY 4 Attributes for inclusion
Inclusion under Indian constitution •Directive principles of state policy • Equal Justice, Right to work, to education, to...
•Art.21-Protection of life and Personal liberty •Art.23&24 Economic safe guards •Art.330&332 – provisions Political repres...
Gender and social inclusion
Gender and social inclusion
  1. 1. GENDER AND SOCIAL INCLUSION Presented by Dr.G.Hari Prakkash 1st year MPH School of Public Health Dept. of Community Medicine JSSMC Mysuru. Moderator Dr.Anil Bilimale Assosciate Professor Dept. of Community Medicine JSSMC Mysuru.
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Gender Equality: It is defined as “state of equal ease of access of resources and opportunities regardless of gender including economic participation and decision making; and the state of valuing different behaviors, aspirations and needs equally regardless of gender.”
  3. 3. Why Gender equality is required Equal rights and opportunities for girls and boys help all children fulfil their potential. ● It is a Goal-5 of SDG ● Ending all discrimination against women and girls is not only a basic human right, it’s crucial for sustainable future; it’s proven that empowering women and girls helps economic growth and development. ● UNDP has made gender equality central to its work and we’ve seen remarkable progress in the past 20 years. ● There are more girls in school now compared to 15 years ago, and most regions have reached gender parity in primary education.
  4. 4. Contd., ● But although there are more women than ever in the labour market, there are still large inequalities in some regions, with women systematically denied the same work rights as men. ● Sexual violence and exploitation, the unequal division of unpaid care and domestic work, and discrimination in public office all remain huge barriers. ● Climate change and disasters continue to have a disproportionate effect on women and children, as do conflict and migration.
  5. 5. According to Unicef 1. Worldwide, nearly 1 in 4 girls between the ages of 15 and 19 are neither employed nor in education or training – compared to 1 in 10 boys. 2. Some 1 in 20 girls between the ages of 15 and 19 – around 13 million globally – have experienced forced sex in their lifetimes.
  6. 6. What progress has been made for girls and young women? Source:https://www.unicef.org/gender-equality
  7. 7. Source:https://www.unicef.org/gender-equality
  8. 8. UNICEF Strategy to promote gender equality
  9. 9. 1 Reducing inequality strengthens economies and builds stable, resilient societies 3 Partnering with national health sectors to expand quality maternal care 5 UNICEF invests in skills building to further their economic empowerment – as entrepreneurs, innovators and leaders 2 These societies give all individuals – like men and women-opportunities to fulfill their potentials 4 promoting the role of women in the design and delivery of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) ecosystems.
  10. 10. Targeted Initiatives: 1. To prevent and respond to gender-based violence. 2. Help end child marriage, 3. Eliminate female genital mutilation, 4. Provide safe spaces, 5. Support menstrual health management, 6. Deliver HIV and AIDS care, 7. Meet psychosocial needs and more.
  11. 11. INNOVATIVE MODELS AppsVirtual Spaces Report Violence Connect to local resources for support
  12. 12. Gender Action Plan 2018-2021 Advancing gender equality and the rights of women and girls is essential to realizing the rights of all children
  13. 13. Gender equality outcomes across all goals of the strategic plan, Spanning development and humanitarian contexts
  14. 14. FIVE TARGETED PRIORITIES FOR ADOLESCENT GIRL’S EMPOWERMENT AND WELL BEING UNICEF has prioritize the unique needs of adolescent girls by focusing on five interlinked areas to tackle some of the most pressing challenges girls face. 1. Ending child marriage and protecting girls from multiple risks that limit life opportunities. 2. Advancing girls’ secondary education with a focus on STEM skills. 3. Promoting gender-responsive adolescent health, including nutrition, pregnancy prevention and care, and HIV and HPV prevention. 4. Supporting menstrual health and hygiene. 5. Preventing and responding to gender-based violence, particularly in humanitarian settings.
  15. 15. Gender Equality-why is it important? 1. Women empowerment – decision making power, access to opportunities and resources etc., 2. To achieve gender parity in education. 3. Promote girl’s education. 4. Ensuring women health and safety. 5. To reduce gender based violence.
  16. 16. Contd., 6. Provide quality maternal health care. 7. Women economic and political empowerment – rights to inherit property, obtain access to credits, move up in their workplace 8. Improve gender gap index etc., 9. To prevent child marriage and early unions
  17. 17. If Gender Equality is not ensured? 1. Increase in sexual violence and abusing. 2. It affects their education. 3. Women’s and girls’ empowerment is essential to expand economic growth and promote social development. 4. Deprived of access to health care or proper nutrition, leading to a higher mortality rate. 5. As girls move into adolescence, gender disparities widen. 6. Child marriage affects girls far more than boys, Globally, nearly 15 million girls under age 18 are married every year— or 37,000 each day.
  18. 18. Are there any other gender related challenges? 1. Yes. Worldwide, 35 percent of women between 15-49 years of age have experienced physical and/ or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence. 2. 1 in 3 girls aged 15-19 have experienced some form of female genital mutilation/cutting in the 29 countries in Africa and the Middle East, Results in high risk of prolonged bleeding, infection (including HIV), childbirth complications, infertility and death. 1. The Spotlight Initiative, an EU/UN partnership, is a global, multi-year initiative focused on eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls (VAWG)
  19. 19. Govt. of India measures to promote gender equality Under Ministry of Child and Women Development ❖ Umbrella ICDS 1. Anganwadi Services Scheme 2. Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana 3. National Creche Scheme 4. Scheme for Adolescent Girls 5. Child Protection Scheme 6. POSHAN Abhiyaan
  20. 20. Women Empowerment Schemes ● Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme ● One Stop Centre Scheme ● Women Helpline Scheme ● UJJAWALA : A Comprehensive Scheme for Prevention of trafficking and Rescue, Rehabilitation and Re-integration of Victims of Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation ● Working Women Hostel
  21. 21. ● Ministry approves new projects under Ujjawala Scheme and continues existing projects ● SWADHAR Greh (A Scheme for Women in Difficult Circumstances) ● Support to Training and Employment Programme for Women (STEP) ● NARI SHAKTI PURASKAR ● Awardees of Stree Shakti Puraskar, 2014 & Awardees of Nari Shakti Puraskar
  22. 22. ● Awardees of Rajya Mahila Samman & Zila Mahila Samman ● Mahila police Volunteers ● Mahila E-Haat ● Mahila Shakti Kendras (MSK) ● NIRBHAYA
  23. 23. UN-Women- Policies and Laws 1. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights 2. UN Charter 3. Beijing Platform for Action 4. The UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women – UN Women 5. Report of the Secretary-General A/64/588: Comprehensive proposal for the Composite Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women
  24. 24. LAWS PROTECTING WOMEN FROM GENDER DISCRIMINATION IN INDIA ● Article 14 of the Act reads as follows: Equality before law: The State shall not deny to any person equality before the law or the equal protection of the laws within the territory of India Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. ● Article 15 reads as follows: Prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. ● Article 16 reads as under: Equality of opportunity in matters of public employment. ● Ban on Prenatal Diagnostic Testing.
  25. 25. Contd., ● THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013. ● HINDU SUCCESSION ACT, 1956. ● MUSLIM PERSONAL LAW (SHARIAT) APPLICATION ACT OF 1937 . ● EQUAL REMUNERATION ACT, 1976. ● CRIMINAL LAW (AMENDMENT) ACT, 2013. ● WOMEN’S RESERVATION BILL
  26. 26. ● Laws protecting women from domestic violence (The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005). ● Girl children from abuse (Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act 2000); ● Laws providing equal rights to school education (Commission of Protection of Child Rights Act 2005), ● Prohibition of child marriage (Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006). ● Maternity benefit schemes (Maternity Benefits Act, 1961 (amended 1995).
  27. 27. Gender Disparity in Basic Education Increasing Imbalance in Child Sex Ratio in India Source: Census of India various years.
  28. 28. States with the Worst Female Literacy Rate in India Source: Census of India
  29. 29. SOCIAL INCLUSION DEFINITION: Social inclusion: “It is the process of improving the terms on which individuals and groups take part in society-improving the ability, opportunity, and dignity of those disadvantaged on the basis of their identity.” Social exclusion: “It describes the phenomenon where particular people have no recognition by, or voice or stake in, the society in which they live.”
  30. 30. The World Bank Group defines social inclusion as: 1. The process of improving the terms for individuals and groups to take part in society, and 2. The process of improving the ability, opportunity, and dignity of those disadvantaged on the basis of their identity to take part in society.
  31. 31. ● A recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) paper shows that the current gender gap in the labor force costs countries at the bottom half of gender inequality around 35 percent of GDP. ● A 2018 World Bank paper estimates that Africa alone lost $ 2.5 trillion in human capital due to gender inequality and 11.4% of total wealth in 2014. ● Another study found that exclusion of the ethnic minority Roma cost Romania 887 million euros in lost productivity. ● Acknowledging this, the United Nations has committed to “leaving no one behind” in an effort to help countries promote inclusive growth and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). ● Social inclusion is also an integral part of—and vital to—achieving the World Bank Group’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity.
  32. 32. Different forms of inclusion •Political Inclusion •Economic Inclusion •Inclusion in social service access
  33. 33. Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue Vestibulum congue OPPORTUNI TIES SECURITY ACCESS CAPABILITY 4 Attributes for inclusion
  34. 34. Inclusion under Indian constitution •Directive principles of state policy • Equal Justice, Right to work, to education, to Public assistance , Just and human condition of work •Art.14 –Equality before Law •Art.15-Prohibition of Discrimination •Art-16-Equal opportunity •Art-17- Abolition of untouchability
  35. 35. •Art.21-Protection of life and Personal liberty •Art.23&24 Economic safe guards •Art.330&332 – provisions Political representatives •Protection of civil Rights Act 1955 •Abolition of Bonded labour System Act 1976 •SC/ST prevention of Atrocities Act 1989 •Child Labour prohibition and regulation act 1989

