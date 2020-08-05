New microsoft power point presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CCE Dr Harikrishnan M Guest Lecturer B.Ed Physical Science Karmela Rani Training College Kollam
CCE • Continuous and comprehensive Evaluation • CCE refers to system of school based assessment of students continuously t...
CCE contd.. • Evaluation is a systematic process of collecting, analysing and interpreting evidences of students’ progress...
CCE Contd.. following components of evaluation are used to attain completion of CCE 1. Continuous Evaluation (CE) 2. Termi...
CCE EVALUATION ITEMS • The common items used for CCE are (1) project, (2) field study (3) seminar (4) debate (5) practical...
CCE ITEMS FOR ASSESMENT • CCE items can be classified into five categories (SCERT, 2005). 1. Investigative activities - Pr...
CCE Indicators • The CE items are to be evaluated on the basis of specific indicators or attributes • Different tools are ...
CCE -Seminar • An example of seminar Evaluation /specific indicators/attributes of a seminar • 1. Ability to plan and orga...
Terminal Assesment • Terminal Evaluation usually in written form. • test must not be confined to testing of memory. It is ...
Thank you
