Study of Interior Design in the Indian context, contemporary styles with particular reference to India.
Interior crafted designs on rocks on Sabha Mandap Crafted designs on rocks at Sun Temple Modhera, Ahmedabad, India India i...
Taj Mahal Interiors
Main prayer room, Galden Namgyal Lhatse monastery, largest Buddhist monastery in India, Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, India I...
Samode Palace, Jaipur Samode Palace, Jaipur The sculptures also depicted the ancient texts and all the events were visible...
Juna Mahal, Dungarpur Juna Mahal, Dungarpur Architects worked quite like interior designers
Mahishadal Rajbari, Bengal
Warli painting, Maharashtra mud house Lippan kaam , Gujarath
Village women make Sanjhi on the walls of their home with clay and tradition al colours.
One can see statues of Hindu Gods and Goddesses which are crafted out of wood silver, bronze, wood, and even gold look ver...
One can also see Lord Buddha and Lord Ganeshas which add immense personality to any Indian home.
bamboo holds an important place in the Indian decor. Bamboo is widely sued in coaster, bedrooms, sofas, boxes and these ad...
• Indian style interior design is among the most exotic, interesting and complex decor styles to work with. • Due to the d...
Tanjore Painting (T.N) Madhubani Painting- Mithila Art (Bihar) Warli Folk Painting (Maharashtra) Pattachitra Painting Raja...
Contemporary styles with particular reference to India.
Salient features that brings the essence of this enchanting INDIAN style. 1. Vibrant Colours Colour is the most distinct c...
• Rich, dark, vibrant colours and deep burnt shades against lighter background s define the colour pallet of Indian interi...
2. Solid wood furniture Indian artists are noted for beautifully turning the imperfections of wood to give out a rustic ap...
Wood is the most widely used furniture material when it comes to Indian interior design and exotic wood like rosewood, tea...
3. Décor Items Indian interior design is also characterized by a good but not excessive amount of home décor items.
Using idols, statues, embroidered rugs and wall hangings that feature the good old gods, kings and other prominent figures...
4. Informal “people” spaces
5. Curios and knick knacks
6. Handspun Fabrics
7.Patterns and motifs Patterns could be drawn on throw pillows, bed spreads, wall hangings, knotted rugs and any other uph...
Paisley is the most popular pattern and Indian silk and cotton are the popular textiles of choice in Indian home décor.
8: Artwork
8: Spiritual Elements
8: Flooring Tiles Tiles is the most preferred flooring option.
• Tiles, granite and marble are typically found in the Indian homes and are used expansively.
These features brings a rich effect and adds immense style to interiors and add a touch of Indian style to your interior b...
Thank you BY HARIKA SINGH.B
