Read Read 365 Stupidest Things Ever Said Page-A-Day Calendar 2018 | eBooks Textbooks PDF Online

Download Here http://pdfbook34.download/ss/?book=0761188975

The perennially bestselling, jaw-droppingly harebrained 365 Stupidest Things Ever Said Page-A-Day Calendar is a hilarious round-up of sports stars, politicians, entertainers, and others saying epically dumb things. We ve all had that moment where you instantly regret saying something stupid. Enjoy these moments of brain lapses, without the embarrassment, with the 365 Stupidest Things Ever Said desk calendar for 2018 including dumb questions, silly metaphors and celebrity faux pas.

