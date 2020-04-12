Successfully reported this slideshow.
BOOK REVIEW
Thank You For BeingLate -Thomas L. Friedman
• In Thank You For Being Late, Thomas L. Friedman exposes the movements that are reshaping the world today and shows how w...
• The author also talks about how the exponential increase in computing power played a major role in changing the environm...
• This book is the authors opinion in how to think about this era of fast changes. • It stops to appreciate all the change...
Sapiens:A Brief History of Humankind -Yuval Noah Harari
• Sapiens: A brief history of human kind aims to provide a readable and concise historical summary of the progress of huma...
• Gossip of humans leads to shared tales about common experiences, ancestors, and problems. These tales evolve into myths ...
• Although the author later brings up valid concerns about our treatment of animals and abuse of collective power, his ran...
×