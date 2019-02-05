Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
romance audio books : An American in Scotland | Romance
1.
romance audio books : An American in
Scotland | Romance
Listen to An American in Scotland and romance audio books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance
audio books FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
romance audio books : An American in
Scotland | Romance
New York Times bestselling author Karen Ranney returns with the third heart-stirring novel in her latest series, a tale of
deceit, desperate measures, and delirious desire
Rose MacIain is a beautiful woman with a secret. Desperate and at her wits’ end, she crafts a fake identity for herself,
one that Duncan MacIain will be unable to resist. But she doesn’t realize that posing as the widow of the handsome
Scotsman’s cousin is more dangerous than she knew. And when a simmering attraction rises up between them, she
begins to regret the whole charade.
Duncan is determined to resist the tempting Rose, no matter how much he admires her arresting beauty and
headstrong spirit. When he agrees to accompany her on her quest, their desire for each other only burns hotter. The
journey tests his resolve as their close quarters fuel the fire that crackles between them.
When the truth comes to light, these two stubborn people must put away their pride and along the way discover that
their dreams of love are all they need.
3.
romance audio books : An American in
Scotland | Romance
Written By: Karen Ranney.
Narrated By: Kate Reading
Publisher: HarperAudio
Date: March 2016
Duration: 9 hours 52 minutes
4.
romance audio books : An American in
Scotland | Romance
Download Full Version An
American in Scotland Audio
OR
Download Now
Be the first to comment