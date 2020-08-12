Thoughts on Reshoring Electronics Manufacturing and Supply Chain

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal hans@thing.company (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @h...
Manufacturers are expecting COVID-19 to have a massive impact on their business (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans)...
COVID-19 has increased interest in reshoring of manufacturing (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@th...
China, the World’s Factory (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal China accoun...
Concentrated manufacturing of electronics, far from customers creates supply chain roadblocks and has been an ongoing prob...
Computer & electronics sector accounts for almost half the drop in US imports from China due to COVID and is leading the c...
Are we ready? (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Source: New York Times
Customers (Buyers/Users) Distribution Channels Original Equipment Manufacturers Suppliers The global electronics sector is...
Electronics are everywhere and impact every aspect of our lives, and the future is full of bazillions more (c) Thing Compa...
Investments in hardware startups (aka Original Equipment Manufacturers) increasingly takes a larger share of total VC doll...
Most hardware startups fail, others go down in flames wasting a lot of money, rarely getting to SCALE manufacturing (c) Th...
Shorter Product Cycles & Updates Privacy and Security Planet Friendly and Sustainable "Set and Forget" Operations Hyper Pe...
DeployMaintain Repair Operate New Product Introduction Design Engineer Scale Production PRODUCT LIFECYCLE Build Service En...
e-Waste is a massive problem and regulations are putting additional responsibility on OEMs to pay for eWaste recycling (c)...
Post-Seed $2M-$4M+ Seed < $2M Pre-Seed < $500K Idea Design & Engineer Prototype & Test Pilot Product Run Small Batch Ramp ...
Not all electronics products are created equal SENSOR WATCH PHONE TURBINE AUTOMOBILE AIRPLANE (c) Thing Company llc | Hari...
MECHANICAL ELECTRICAL ELECTRONICS CONNECTIVITY SOFTWARE PACKAGING Physical products are made up of many components that ne...
OEM supply chains are multi-tiered, global and involve many suppliers and contract manufacturers (c) Thing Company llc | H...
OEM must manage a supply chain that needs to be RESILIENT, ELASTIC and ON-DEMAND •Industrial, Electrical, Software, Packag...
Commercial and Open Source hardware & software technologies enable OEMs to build prototypes and finished products FAST, CO...
SMART products, enabled by software, maximize EFFICIENCY & PRODUCTIVITY by collecting and analyzing data from devices and ...
This requires EVERY OEM to become a “full-stack” hardware AND software TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, requiring new skills 40% of the...
It takes more SKILLED TALENT to build hardware products compared to software-only products Software Hardware (c) Thing Com...
Productivity gains in US have shrunk China’s labor cost advantages, but low labor cost is NOT the reason why China dominat...
HIRING skilled MANUFACTURING, HARDWARE and SOFTWRE professionals is difficult due to skills shortage, takes time and puts ...
40% of ALL electronics manufacturing is OUTSOURCED and is expected to continue to grow as OEMs focus on product design and...
Half of US and European Hardware startups outsource to EMS providers in China (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) H...
Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies are tiered based on revenue, and offer range of services to help OEM ad...
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) fabrication and assembly is highly fragmented with 1800+ companies globally 0 100 200 300 400 ...
Majority of EMS providers in the US cater to High Mix, Low-Volume and High-Margin products with Low Mix High Volume locate...
EMS providers have their own struggles, also driven by B2B and B2C buyer needs, and require economies of scale to improve ...
Offshoring requires more WORKING CAPITAL, TIME and TALENT to resolve roadblocks in manufacturing for hardware startups (c)...
And hampers adoption of AGILE and LEAN processes to eliminate waste in the product DEVELOPMENT and PRODUCTION cycles No De...
Outsourced & offshore supply chains can create massive delays and cost overruns for larger companies too (c) Thing Company...
Getting to profitability requires managing costs across multiple areas in addition to reducing “landed unit cost” of finis...
AS-A-SERVICE and ON-DEMAND business models take longer to get to profitability and require upfront capital for deployment ...
Moving FINAL ASSEMBLY closer CUSTOMERS frees up WORKING CAPITAL by significantly reducing freight, duties, and inventory c...
Final assembly close to customers enables OEMs to leverage agile and lean methodologies to move fast and reduce product de...
Many industries have been reshoring, lead by Transportation Equipment and Computer & Electronics products (c) Thing Compan...
QUALITY, SHIPPING COSTS, GOVERNMENT INCENTIVES and CUSTOMER PROXIMITY are the primary drives for companies to reshore (c) ...
US MANUFACTURING CAPACITY UTILIZATION peaked in the early 1970s and has been stable since 2015, but has dipped to historic...
North American Electronics industry growth is slow, but positive with surging demand thanks to COVID (c) Thing Company llc...
“Manufacturing-on-Demand” marketplaces and service bureaus provide supply chain resiliency and elasticity for fabricated p...
“Made in China 2025” is China’s answer to “Industry 4.0”, and China’s investment (as % of GDP) in advanced manufacturing t...
Revitalize American Manufacturing and Innovation Act of 2014 convened public-private institutes under one umbrella, suppor...
Reshoring questions to ponder… Skilled Talent How do we fill the manufacturing skills gap and train, retrain and upskill t...
Thank You (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Feedback? Harinderpal (Hans) ...
  1. 1. Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal hans@thing.company (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Electronics Products Sourced and Made Locally Thoughts on Reshoring Electronics Manufacturing
  2. 2. Manufacturers are expecting COVID-19 to have a massive impact on their business (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal 78.3% Anticipate financial impact 53.1% Anticipate change in operations 35.5% Facing Supply Chain Disruptions Source: National Association of Manufacturers Survey Feb/Mar 2020
  3. 3. COVID-19 has increased interest in reshoring of manufacturing (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Source: Forbes Source: Boston Herald Source: Thomas Publishing CompanySource: Financial Times
  4. 4. China, the World’s Factory (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal China accounted for an estimated 37% of electronics production in 2018, up from 2.6% in 1995 while low-cost geographies overall accounted for 71% of the total in 2018 (25% in 1995). In the same period production in the mature geographies has fallen to 29% from 75% in 1995 http://www.rer.co.uk/image/data/Downloads/Yearbook%202019%204%20Page. pdf0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 TRILLIONS World Bank Manufacturing Output 1990-2018 ($) China Canada UK Germany USA Japan EU USMCA China enters WTO 2001
  5. 5. Concentrated manufacturing of electronics, far from customers creates supply chain roadblocks and has been an ongoing problem (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Source: EE Times Asia Source: Electronic Design Source: US Census
  6. 6. Computer & electronics sector accounts for almost half the drop in US imports from China due to COVID and is leading the charge to reshoring (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Percentage Drop in Imports Source: Rabobank calculations, Macrobond, US Census Bureau. Sectors Driving Reshoring
  7. 7. Are we ready? (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Source: New York Times
  8. 8. Customers (Buyers/Users) Distribution Channels Original Equipment Manufacturers Suppliers The global electronics sector is expected to reach USD 7.3 Trillion by 2025 (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal
  9. 9. Electronics are everywhere and impact every aspect of our lives, and the future is full of bazillions more (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Consumer Electronics $366BN in 2020 Automotive $625BN by 2030 Medical Devices $602BN by 2025 IT Equipment $52BN by 2021 Internet of Things 21.5BN Devices by 2025
  10. 10. Investments in hardware startups (aka Original Equipment Manufacturers) increasingly takes a larger share of total VC dollars (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal https://about.bnef.com/blog/hardware-startups-see-revival-vc/
  11. 11. Most hardware startups fail, others go down in flames wasting a lot of money, rarely getting to SCALE manufacturing (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal https://www.cbinsights.com/research/report/hardware-startups-failure-success/ Only 24% raised a second round compared to 46% for tech companies generally
  12. 12. Shorter Product Cycles & Updates Privacy and Security Planet Friendly and Sustainable "Set and Forget" Operations Hyper Personalized No Ownership and Single SKU Direct from Manufacturer Quick Deployment CUSTOMER EXPECTATIONS Buyer expectations of B2B and B2C electronics products and services is shifting regardless of industry (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal
  13. 13. DeployMaintain Repair Operate New Product Introduction Design Engineer Scale Production PRODUCT LIFECYCLE Build Service End-of-Life Distribute Refurbish Resell Retire Recycle Freight-In Warehousing Sales Channels Freight-Out Buyer expectations are driving OEMs to new business models requiring lean and agile processes across the product lifecycle (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal
  14. 14. e-Waste is a massive problem and regulations are putting additional responsibility on OEMs to pay for eWaste recycling (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal All laws except California and Utah use the Producer Responsibility approach, where the manufacturers must pay for recycling.Flow of electronic waste worldwide in 2018, by disposal method
  15. 15. Post-Seed $2M-$4M+ Seed < $2M Pre-Seed < $500K Idea Design & Engineer Prototype & Test Pilot Product Run Small Batch Ramp Up Scale Getting from Idea to FIRST CUSTOMER SHIPMENT of electronics products takes more WORKING CAPITAL & TIME than shipping software (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal 12-18+ Months 18-24+ Months Inventory Costs (Raw, Work-in-Process, Finished Products, Spare Parts) Non-Recurring Engineering & Tooling Costs Founded: 2002 Launch: 2007 Founded: 2013 Launch: 2016 Founded: 2012 Launch: 2014Costs Time
  16. 16. Not all electronics products are created equal SENSOR WATCH PHONE TURBINE AUTOMOBILE AIRPLANE (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Low Mix/Complexity High Volume 1-10 Year Product Lifespan Low Product Unit Cost Low Customization High Mix/Complexity Low Volume 10+ Year Product Lifespan High Product Unit Cost High Customization 10s components< 10 components 100s components 1000s components 10,000s components 100,000s components
  17. 17. MECHANICAL ELECTRICAL ELECTRONICS CONNECTIVITY SOFTWARE PACKAGING Physical products are made up of many components that need to be DESIGNED, SOURCED, FABRICATED and ASSEMBLED (c) Thing Company LLC Confidential - Do Not Share | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Metal, Plastic, Fabric, Wood, Glass, Composite Screens, Cables, Power Sources, Batteries Sensors, Semiconductors, Integrated Circuits, Printed Circuit Boards , Storage Ports, Antennae, Wired, Wireless Embedded, Edge, Mobile, Cloud, External Data Sources Branding, Materials, Interactive, Flexible, Smart
  18. 18. OEM supply chains are multi-tiered, global and involve many suppliers and contract manufacturers (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal https://www.predictiveanalyticstoday. com/iphone-supply-chain/ https://s3-prod-europe.autonews.com/s3fs- public/CA5426991.PDF?adobe_mc=MCMID%3D084 19304579124193301202501356805438831%7CMCOR GID%3D138FFF2554E6E7220A4C98C6%2540AdobeOr g%7CTS%3D1596560996 https://www.researchgate.net/figure/Immedi ate-suppliers-in-Dells-global-laptop-supply- network-Barnes-2008_fig2_236658896 https://www.seattletimes.com/business/boeing-aerospace/boeing-to-cut- management-layers-in-streamlining-of-supply-chain/
  19. 19. OEM must manage a supply chain that needs to be RESILIENT, ELASTIC and ON-DEMAND •Industrial, Electrical, Software, Packaging Industrial Design Agencies •Raw Materials, Semiconductors, Sensors, Storage, Screens, Cables, Power Sources, Batteries, Antennae, Ports Component Suppliers •Metal, Plastic, Fabric, Wood, Glass, Composite, Printed Circuit Boards, Packaging, Electronics Manufacturing Service Providers Fabrication and Assembly Contract Manufacturers •Embedded, Edge, Mobile, Cloud, External Data Source Partners Device-to-cloud technology providers •UL, FDA, FAA, IEEE, ISO, ETC Testing and Certification Providers (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal
  20. 20. Commercial and Open Source hardware & software technologies enable OEMs to build prototypes and finished products FAST, COST EFFECTIVELY and full of RICH (SMART) FEATURES New Materials & Additive Manufacturing Hardware Dev Kits, Sensors & Electronics Power Sources & Battery Technology Device & Edge Connectivity Technologies Embedded & Edge Software Platforms Device-to-Cloud IoT Platforms Embedded, Edge & Cloud AI/ML Platforms & Applications Human-Machine Interfaces (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal
  21. 21. SMART products, enabled by software, maximize EFFICIENCY & PRODUCTIVITY by collecting and analyzing data from devices and NEW ECOSYSTEMS (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Source: https://hbr.org/2014/11/how-smart-connected-products-are-transforming-competition
  22. 22. This requires EVERY OEM to become a “full-stack” hardware AND software TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, requiring new skills 40% of the on- board components in car are estimated to be electronics based. (Frost & Sullivan) Software represents 10% of overall vehicle content today for a large car (Mckinsey) Average share of software is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 11%, to reach 30% of overall vehicle content in 2030 (Mckinsey) (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal https://www.cbinsights.com/research/industry-market-map-landscape/
  23. 23. It takes more SKILLED TALENT to build hardware products compared to software-only products Software Hardware (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Mobile Software Engineer Frontend Software Engineer Backend Software Engineer DevOps Engineer Industrial Designer Materials Scientist Mechanical Engineer Electrical Engineer Embedded Software Engineer Supply Chain Manager Testing & Certification Engineer
  24. 24. Productivity gains in US have shrunk China’s labor cost advantages, but low labor cost is NOT the reason why China dominates electronics manufacturing (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal “The truth is China stopped being the low labor cost country many years ago. For us, the number one attraction is the quality of people.” Tim Cook, CEO, Apple https://www.bcg.com/publications/2018/china-next-leap-in-manufacturing.aspx
  25. 25. HIRING skilled MANUFACTURING, HARDWARE and SOFTWRE professionals is difficult due to skills shortage, takes time and puts billions of manufacturing GDP at risk (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/manufacturing/articles/future-of-manufacturing-skills-gap-study.html
  26. 26. 40% of ALL electronics manufacturing is OUTSOURCED and is expected to continue to grow as OEMs focus on product design and their customers $ For Year Source Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) $62.4B 2018 Prismark Partners Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS and ODM) $542B 2018 New Venture Research Electronic Equipment (Including Components) $1,892B 2018 Reed Electronics Research (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal https://newventureresearch.com/the-worldwide-electronics-manufacturing- services-market-2020-edition/
  27. 27. Half of US and European Hardware startups outsource to EMS providers in China (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Source: http://hardwareclub.co/pages/hardware-startup-report
  28. 28. Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies are tiered based on revenue, and offer range of services to help OEM address skills shortage and reduce the idea-to-scale timeline EMS Services Design & Engineering Services Prototyping & New Product Introduction Supply Chain Management Services Finished Product Manufacturing Warranty, Repair & Refurbishment Services Build-to-Order Fulfillment Services Tier 1 $5B+ revenue Tier 2 $500M - $5B revenue Tier 3 $100M to $500M revenue Tier 4 < $100M revenue (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal
  29. 29. Printed Circuit Board (PCB) fabrication and assembly is highly fragmented with 1800+ companies globally 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 United States C anada C hina India Japan South Korea M alaysia Taiw an G erm any United Kingdom O ther 480 41 489 121 9 3 20 72 59 90 542 Global PCB Manufacturers & Fabricators 0 50 100 150 200 Alabam a Arizona Arkansas C alifornia C olorado C onnecticut Florida G eorgia Illinois Indiana Iow a Kansas 1 13 1 162 11 6 26 6 55 2 1 2 USA PCB Manufacturers and Fabricators (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Source: http://www.pcbdirectory.com/
  30. 30. Majority of EMS providers in the US cater to High Mix, Low-Volume and High-Margin products with Low Mix High Volume located in Asia (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Mostly in Asia Mostly Domestic Very Few https://www.rbbsystems.com/blog/bid/301811/why-high-mix-low-volume-does-not-equal-small-batch-job-shop
  31. 31. EMS providers have their own struggles, also driven by B2B and B2C buyer needs, and require economies of scale to improve margins (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Short Product Lifecycles Uncertain Demand Complex Global Supply- Chains Supplier Quality Management eWaste & Sustainability Regulations Shrinking Operating Margins
  32. 32. Offshoring requires more WORKING CAPITAL, TIME and TALENT to resolve roadblocks in manufacturing for hardware startups (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Ensuring quality Designing manufacturable product Financing production Scaling production Managing supply chain Finding contract manufacturer Source: http://hardwareclub.co/pages/hardware-startup-report
  33. 33. And hampers adoption of AGILE and LEAN processes to eliminate waste in the product DEVELOPMENT and PRODUCTION cycles No Defects No Overproduction No Waiting Fully utilized talent Minimize Transportation Minimize Inventory Minimize Motion Reduce Extra-processing Build MeasureLearn (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Lean Manufacturing Lean Product Development
  34. 34. Outsourced & offshore supply chains can create massive delays and cost overruns for larger companies too (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal https://www.seattletimes.com/business/boeing-787rsquos-problems-blamed-on-outsourcing-lack- of-oversight/ https://www.supplychaindigital.com/scm/boeing-787-dreamliner-tale-terrible-supply-chain- management https://www.strategy-business.com/article/19984?gko=c8d43 Source: https://www.compositesworld.com/columns/aerospace- composites-in-the-more-for-less-era
  35. 35. Getting to profitability requires managing costs across multiple areas in addition to reducing “landed unit cost” of finished product Raw Materials & Components Fabrication & Assembly Reworking & Scrap Production Labor & Overhead Duties & Tariffs Freight-In & Freight Out Warehousing & Fulfillment Selling, General & Administration Defects & Returns Financial & Billing Fees (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal
  36. 36. AS-A-SERVICE and ON-DEMAND business models take longer to get to profitability and require upfront capital for deployment and operational costs Customer Acquisition Costs Device Deployment Costs Customer SUpport Costs Device Parts & Operational Costs Customer Lifetime Value Device Lifetime Value Average Revenue Per Customer Average Revenue Per Device Customer Retention Rates Device Retention Rates (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal
  37. 37. Moving FINAL ASSEMBLY closer CUSTOMERS frees up WORKING CAPITAL by significantly reducing freight, duties, and inventory costs Before Made in China Factory-to-Warehouse: 5 Weeks Inventory Turn: Months $1599 After Made in USA Factory-to-Warehouse: 30 minutes Inventory Turn: 6 days $1299 (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Source: https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2012/12/the-insourcing-boom/309166/ GE GeoSpring™ Hybrid Water Heater
  38. 38. Final assembly close to customers enables OEMs to leverage agile and lean methodologies to move fast and reduce product development and production costs GE GeoSpring™ Hybrid Water Heater  Eliminated 20% parts first included in assembly.  Reduced material costs by 25%  Reduced equipment investment by 30%  Cut program cycle time in half  Reduced resources to build by over 50 %  Saved over $8 million in development and production GE Dishwashers  Labor efficiency improved by 30%  Reduced inventory by 60%  Reduced production time by 68%  The production line requires 20% of the space compared to pre-Lean production (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Source: https://hbr.org/2014/04/how-ge-applies-lean-startup-practices “With FastWorks we’re learning that speed is our competitive advantage.”
  39. 39. Many industries have been reshoring, lead by Transportation Equipment and Computer & Electronics products (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Transportation Equipment Computer & Electronics Products Electrical Equipment, Appliances & Components Chemicals Plastic & Rubber Products Source: Reshoring Initiative 2018 Data Report
  40. 40. QUALITY, SHIPPING COSTS, GOVERNMENT INCENTIVES and CUSTOMER PROXIMITY are the primary drives for companies to reshore (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Offshoring Negative Factors Positive Domestic Factors Quality, Rework, Warranty Freight Costs Total Cost Delivery Inventory Government Incentives Customer Proximity Skilled Workforce Made in USA Supply Chain Optimization Source: Reshoring Initiative 2018 Data Report
  41. 41. US MANUFACTURING CAPACITY UTILIZATION peaked in the early 1970s and has been stable since 2015, but has dipped to historically low levels due to COVID (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/TCU/ *Recession Period Manufacturing capacity utilization in US factories – 2015 to present 2020* 76% 78% 60% Manufacturing capacity utilization in US factories – 1972 to present 2008-2009* 2001* 1990-1991* 1981-1982* 1973-1975* 1980* 88% 63% 60% 68% 71% 84% 71% 79% 78%
  42. 42. North American Electronics industry growth is slow, but positive with surging demand thanks to COVID (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Source: https://www.ipc.org/ContentPage.aspx?pageid=Current-Industry-Trends http://www.ipc.org/ContentPage.aspx?Pageid=IPC-Releases-PCB-Industry-Results-for-April-2020
  43. 43. “Manufacturing-on-Demand” marketplaces and service bureaus provide supply chain resiliency and elasticity for fabricated parts by leveraging spare capacity in existing factories 3D PRINTING CNC SHEET METAL FABRICATION INJECTION MOLDING URETHANE CASTING PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARDS (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal
  44. 44. “Made in China 2025” is China’s answer to “Industry 4.0”, and China’s investment (as % of GDP) in advanced manufacturing technology has been outpacing US (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal https://industrytoday.com/comparing-global-industry-4-0-readiness/ Comparing Global Industry 4.0 Readiness New information technology High-end numerically controlled machine tools and robots Aerospace equipment Ocean engineering equipment and high- end vessels High-end rail transportation equipment Energy-saving cars and new energy cars Electrical equipment Farming machines New materials, such as polymers. Bio-medicine and high-end medical equipment. http://english.www.gov.cn/policies/latest_releases/2015/05/19/content_281475110703534.htm
  45. 45. Revitalize American Manufacturing and Innovation Act of 2014 convened public-private institutes under one umbrella, supported by NASA, the NSF, and Departments of Commerce, Defense, Education, and Energy (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal
  46. 46. Reshoring questions to ponder… Skilled Talent How do we fill the manufacturing skills gap and train, retrain and upskill talent? Supply Chain Can the electronics manufacturing ecosystem be reconfigured to become local and regionally distributed? Manufacturing Capacity Is there capacity available in existing electronics manufacturing infrastructure to support reshoring? Technology Gap What infrastructure upgrades are needed to modernize existing electronics manufacturing infrastructure in the US to support reshoring? Incentives and Investments What government incentives, investments, and public-private partnerships are needed to update talent, ecosystem and infrastructure? (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal
  47. 47. Thank You (c) Thing Company llc | Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal | hans@thing.company | @hanspal Feedback? Harinderpal (Hans) Hanspal hans@thing.company

