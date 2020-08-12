Thoughts on Reshoring Electronics Manufacturing and Supply Chain

COVID-19 has increased interest in reshoring of manufacturing. The global electronics sector is expected to reach USD 7.3 Trillion by 2025 and impacts every aspect of our personal and business lives. Electronics are everywhere and the future is full of bazillions more. Investments in hardware (original equipment manufacturers) startups increasingly takes a larger share of total VC dollars, most hardware startups fail, others go down in flames wasting a lot of money, rarely getting to SCALE manufacturing. 40% of ALL electronics manufacturing is OUTSOURCED and is expected to continue to grow as OEMs focus on product design and their customers. Half of US and European Hardware startups outsource to EMS providers in China. 71% of all electronics were produced in low-cost countries. This presentation looks at the challenges and hurdles in reshoring of electronics manufacturing.