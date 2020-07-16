WebView Development Pitfalls

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tony Pai WebViewDevelopmentPitfalls UI/WKWebView
UIWebView • iOS 2+ • Running on main process • Legacy Javascript engine • Use built-in cookie storage WKWebView • iOS 8+ •...
Pitfalls #1 Position Fixed
WKWebView
UIWebView Delay Scroll Event Callback
WKWebView
UIWebView Focus Jumping
PositionFixed • Use WKWebView instead of UIWebView. • Don’t use ﬁxed element. • Use ﬁxed element in the ﬁrst place, do not...
WKWebView
UIWebView ✅
Pitfalls #2 Overscroll
WKWebView
UIWebView Overscroll
Overscroll • Use WKWebView instead of UIWebView. • Disable bounces from App side webView.scrollView.bounces = false; • ? W...
Ignore It
Pitfalls #3 300ms Delay
WKWebView
UIWebView 🐌
DoubleTapZoomIn touchstart ↓ touchend | (300ms) ↓ click
DoubleTapZoomIn touchstart ↓ touchend | (300ms) ↓ click
Chrome team proposed that user should be able to set width to device width to prevent zoom in.
Chrome team proposed that user should be able to disable scaling to prevent zoom in.
DoubleTapZoomIn touchstart ↓ touchend | (300ms) ↓ click
Disabling the click delay in UIWebView https://medium.com/@mihai/disabling-the-click-delay-in-uiwebview-5cd6b18a8c19
FastClick is a polyﬁll that it will cancel the real click, dispatch a custom event immediately once touchend event trigger...
WKWebView
UIWebView 🚀
UIWebView • iOS 2+ • Running on main process • Legacy Javascript engine • Use built-in cookie storage WKWebView✅ • iOS 8+ ...
WebViewDevelopmentPitfalls • Issues with position ﬁxed & scrolling on iOS https://remysharp.com/2012/05/24/issues-with-pos...
