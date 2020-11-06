Hanipsych, transcr

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prof. Hani Hamed Dessoki, M.D.Psychiatry Acting Dean, Faculty of Nursing Prof. Psychiatry Founder of Psychiatry Depart., B...
‫سيكاترى‬ ‫عيادة‬ ‫للمريض‬ ‫سونار‬ ‫مطلوب‬ ‫دماغه‬ ‫على‬ ‫سونار‬
Agenda • What is Transcranial ultrasound? • Why transcranial ultrasound • Role of TCS in neurology • Emerging role of TCS ...
What is Transcranial ultrasound
Introduction • Transcranial sonography (TCS) is a relatively new neuroimaging method which displays tissue echogenicity (i...
• Transcranial sonography (TCS) is a non-invasive and inexpensive neuroimaging method. • The visualization of deep brain s...
• TCS of brain structures is performed through the temporal acoustic bone window, with preauricular position of the ultras...
• The ultrasound waves are reflected at tissue interfaces depending on tissue density and composition, resulting in differ...
• Different brain structures may be visualized in distinct echogenic investigation planes resulting from the modulation of...
• The development of transcranial B-mode sonography in the 1990s enabled clinicians to visualize parenchymal structures an...
Role of TCS in Neurology • Intracranial Steno-occlusive disease • Stroke Prevention in Children and sickle cell Disease • ...
• The pioneering studies of Georg Becker in the 90’s provided insight into echogenic alterations in psychiatric conditions...
Why Transcranial Ultrasound
Advantages of TCS • Transcranial sonography (TCS) is a non- invasive and inexpensive neuroimaging method for the visualiza...
• TCS provides a way to visualize brain structures in young populations without any negative side effects Particularly in ...
• Besides the specific finding of the substantia nigra (SN) hyperechogenicity in Parkinson’s disease (PD), first time desc...
Mesencephalic Plane
Thalamic Plane
Emerging role of TCS in psychiatry
TCS in unipolar depression • Typical ultrasound marker that can be of value in the diagnosis and differential diagnosis of...
• In the study which compared echogenicity between 40 patients with unipolar depression, 40 patients with bipolar disorder...
• Reduced brainstem midline echogenicity of depressed patients was interpreted as a structural alteration of the dorsal ra...
• In patients with suicidal ideations that finding was even more pronounced (86%) with the highest frequency of completely...
• These findings are in line with the results of PET studies demonstrating morphological and functional alteration of the ...
It was suggested that these signal alterations could reflect myelin-breakdown of pathways running through the midline stru...
TCS in bipolar disorder • Recently, Krogias et al. found the BR hypoechogenicity in 36.1% of the 36 patients with bipolar ...
TCS in bipolar disorder • Hypoechogenicity of BR was found in six (42.9%) of the depressed, in three (37.5%) of the manic ...
• The width of third ventricle was significantly larger in the patient group (3.8±2.1mm vs. 2.7±1.2 mm). • Depressed bipol...
Anxiety and OCD • A pilot-study of 31 OCD patients has demonstrated a tendency to reduced BR echogenicity and a significan...
• It is generally assumed that the functional connectivity of the cortico-striato- thalamocortical circuitry is affected i...
Panic disorders • In a study in patients with panic disorder SN and BR were evaluated with TCS (Silhan et al. 2015). BR hy...
Schizophrenia • Becker et al. investigated the BR in patients with schizophrenia and found it comparable to healthy contro...
• Further exploring the relationship between SN size and AIP (Jabs et al. 2003), the group found that age and SN size pred...
• Investigations of SN hyperechogenicity in 62 never treated schizophrenic patients, their 80 unaffected first-degree rela...
Autism Spectrum disorder • In the sole TCS study on autism spectrum disorder (ASD), Bradstreet et al. have not examined mi...
• Increased EAF has also been observed in an MRI study in siblings of ASD children who were subsequently diagnosed with AS...
• Cortical dysplasia was defined as intracortical hypoechoic lesions or abnormal layering within the cortical grey matter....
• As a potential pathomechanism of the increased EAF, the authors imply abnormal immune system activation. • Based on Theo...
ADHD • To date, two studies employed TCS to examine the SN in paediatric ADHD. • Romanos and colleagues reported hyperecho...
ADHD • Another study included patients with combined and inattentive subtype and a subclinical group. • SN echogenicity wa...
• SN echogenicity correlated with symptoms of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, but not oppositional or conduct...
Limitations of TCS
Limitations of TCS • One of the major limitations is the dependency on transcranial insonability, with the bone window bei...
• Cortical structures are thus far mostly inaccessible and only deep grey matter can be visualized. • Ratings and measurem...
Take home messages • TCS investigations are representing an interesting novel approach which should be considered in the f...
×