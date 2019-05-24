International market entry modes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS Modes of entry Dr. Nguyen Hai Ninh
  2. 2. WHEN SHOULD A FIRM ENTER A FOREIGN MARKET? “Once attractive markets are identified, the firm must consider the timing of entry” 1. Early Entry – when the firm enters a foreign market before other foreign firms 2. Late entry – when the firm enters the market after firms have already established themselves in the market
  3. 3. FIRST MOVER
  4. 4. Pros • The ability to pre-empt rivals by establishing a strong brand name • The ability to build up sales volume, experience curve • The ability to tie customers into products or services and making it difficult for later entrants to win business PROS & CONS Cons • Pioneering costs - arise when the foreign business is so different from the home market • The expense to learn the rules of new business game • The costs of business failure, mistakes • The costs of promoting and educating customers
  5. 5. MODES OF ENTRY • Export • Licensing • Franchising • Turnkey project • Join venture • Whole owned subsidiary 6
  6. 6. EXPORTING Mostly, first step to enter the global market Choose exporting:  it avoids the costs of establishing local manufacturing operations  it helps the firm achieve experience curve and location economies Not choose exporting:  high transport costs and tariffs can make it uneconomical  agents in a foreign country may not act in exporter’s best interest Type of exporting  Indirect Exporting (Export merchants, Export agents, Export management companies (EMC)  Cooperative Exporting (Piggyback Exporting)  Direct Exporting (Firms set up their own exporting departments)
  7. 7. HOME COUNTRY HOST COUNTRY Export of Goods MNE Revenues Customers
  8. 8. LICENSING Choose licensing  The firm avoids development costs and risks associated with opening a foreign market  It avoids barriers to investment  Capitalize on market opportunities without developing those applications itself Not choose licensing  The firm doesn’t have the tight control required for realizing experience curve and location economies  ability to coordinate strategic moves is limited  proprietary (or intangible) assets could be lost
  9. 9. Local Firm Licensing of Technology HOME COUNTRY HOST COUNTRY MNE Fees and Royalties
  10. 10. FRANCHISING Choose franchising  it avoids the costs and risks of opening up a foreign market  firms can quickly build a global presence Not choose exporting:  it inhibits the firm's ability to take profits out of one country to support competitive attacks in another  the geographic distance of the firm from franchisees can make it difficult to detect poor quality
  11. 11. Local Firm Franchise HOME COUNTRY HOST COUNTRY MNE Fees and Royalties
  12. 12. TURNKEY PROJECT Choose turnkey project  Way of earning economic returns from the know-how required to assemble and run a technologically complex process  Less risky than conventional FDI Not choose turnkey project  No long-term interest  May create a new and direct competitor  If the firm's process technology is a source of competitive advantage, then selling it through a turnkey project is also selling competitive advantage to potential and/or actual competitors
  13. 13. Turnkey project Invest, design, build MNE Local Firm HOME COUNTRY HOST COUNTRY $$$ $$$ Sell
  14. 14. JOINT VENTURES Choose JV  Benefit from a local partner's knowledge of local culture, political systems, and business systems  The costs and risks of opening a foreign market are shared  Satisfy political considerations for market entry Not choose exporting:  Risks giving control of its technology  May not have the tight control to realize experience curve or location economies  Shared ownership can lead to conflicts and battles for control if goals and objectives differ or change
  15. 15. Joint Venture Company Input s MNE Local Firm HOME COUNTRY HOST COUNTRY Input s Share of Profit Share of Profit
  16. 16. WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY “Green field”: firm build a subsidiary from the ground up  Greenfield venture may be better when the firm needs to transfer organizationally embedded competencies, skills, routines, and culture Merger & Acquisition: acquire an existing company  Acquisition may be better when there are well-established competitors or global competitors interested in expanding Choose wholly owned subsidiary  Reduces the risk of losing control over core competencies  Gives a firm the tight control over operations in different countries that is necessary for engaging in global strategic coordination  May be required in order to realize location and experience curve economies Not choose wholly owned subsidiary  Bears the full cost and risk of setting up overseas operations
  17. 17. New Subsidiary Company Investment HOME COUNTRY HOST COUNTRY MNE Profit
  18. 18. STRATEGIC ALLIANCE Strategic alliance attractiveness  facilitate entry into a foreign market  allow firms to share the fixed costs and risks of developing new products or processes  bring together complementary skills and assets that neither partner could easily develop on its own  help a firm establish technological standards for the industry that will Relationship between two or more parties to pursue a set of agreed upon goals or to meet a critical business need while remaining independent organizations.

