Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Longer Time Frame Concept for Foreign Exchange Trading Indicator using Matrix Correlation Technique Handy Yulius https://w...
Background ● Technical Analysis ● Past price movement analysis ● Future price movement prediction ● Suitable indicators ● ...
Market Time
Data Sample ● Pair Selection : XAUUSD ● Data Period : March 4 to March 13, 2019 ● Time Frame Selection o Trading Time Fram...
Trading Strategy & Indicator Selection
Default Period Charts Default Period model configuration: ● Time frame H1 = MA(14), MA(9), MA(26), MACD(12,26,9) ● Time fr...
Longer Time Frame Concept Charts Concept of Longer Time Frame Period model configuration: ● Time frame H1 = MA(4), MA(24),...
One Model & Adaptable Many Models & Differ each Time Frame
Results Default Period Model: ● No correlation to longer time frame ● Many models ● Not adaptable with longer time frame C...
Conclusion ● Default Time Frame Model ○ Lagging ○ Less Precision ○ Late Entry and Exit Signal ○ Less profit ○ More loss ri...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Longer time frame concept for foreign exchange trading indicator using matrix correlation technique

34 views

Published on

Most traders will be faced with the selection of the appropriate period to be used in the Foreign Exchange or Forex Indicator when conducting a Technical Analysis of price movements in the past period, and also as a tool to predict the direction of price movements on the next period. Most traders will make many models for one indicator using different periods for backward price analysis and other models to predict future price movements. Imagined how many models are created and used, if in a Forex chart uses many Indicators. Practically Traders are often fixated on the Theory of Forex Trading and rarely adapt to current market conditions. The Concept of Longer Time Frame using Matrix Correlation Technique can facilitate Traders with the selection of Indicator Periods based on a Longer Time Frame. Traders only use one model for backward price analysis as a tool to predict future price movements. Authors used a literature review research method on Foreign Exchange Technical Analysis in applying this concept. The final result of this study hopefully can facilitate Traders in carrying out technical analysis in foreign exchange trading.

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Longer time frame concept for foreign exchange trading indicator using matrix correlation technique

  1. 1. Longer Time Frame Concept for Foreign Exchange Trading Indicator using Matrix Correlation Technique Handy Yulius https://www.linkedin.com/in/handyyulius/
  2. 2. Background ● Technical Analysis ● Past price movement analysis ● Future price movement prediction ● Suitable indicators ● Time frame & indicator period ● Data & Indicator model on multiple time frame ● Traders fixated on theory of Forex trading ● Current & recent market condition ● Analysis model of longer time frame period
  3. 3. Market Time
  4. 4. Data Sample ● Pair Selection : XAUUSD ● Data Period : March 4 to March 13, 2019 ● Time Frame Selection o Trading Time Frame = H1 o Short term time frame = H4 o Medium term time frame = D1 o Long term time frame = W1 o Time frame matrix relation
  5. 5. Trading Strategy & Indicator Selection
  6. 6. Default Period Charts Default Period model configuration: ● Time frame H1 = MA(14), MA(9), MA(26), MACD(12,26,9) ● Time frame H4 = MA(14), MA(9), MA(26), MACD(12,26,9) ● Time frame D1 = MA(14), MA(9), MA(26), MACD(12,26,9)
  7. 7. Longer Time Frame Concept Charts Concept of Longer Time Frame Period model configuration: ● Time frame H1 = MA(4), MA(24), MA(120), MACD(24,120,4) ● Time frame H4 = MA(6), MA(30), MA(120), MACD (30,120,6) ● Time frame D1 = MA(5), MA(20), MACD(5,20,5)
  8. 8. One Model & Adaptable Many Models & Differ each Time Frame
  9. 9. Results Default Period Model: ● No correlation to longer time frame ● Many models ● Not adaptable with longer time frame Concept of Longer Time Frame Period Model: ● Correlation to longer time frame ● One model ● Adaptable with longer time frame
  10. 10. Conclusion ● Default Time Frame Model ○ Lagging ○ Less Precision ○ Late Entry and Exit Signal ○ Less profit ○ More loss risk ● Longer Time Frame Models ○ Adaptive ○ More Precision ○ Early Entry and Exit Signal ○ More profit ○ Less loss risk

×