Kanji From Zero! is an innovative and integrated approach to learning Japanese developed by professional Japanese interpreter George Trombley and cowriter Yukari Takenaka. It's the perfect book for current students of Japanese who already know how to read hiragana and katakana and are ready to truly learn kanji.Kanji From Zero! isn't just another kanji reference book instead it's designed to give genuine insight into kanji the associated Japanese culture and related Japanese words that other books often ignore.Features of Book 1 Learn the First 240 Kyouiku Kanji Learn Their ON and KUN Readings Learn Stroke Order Indepth Kanji Usage Explanations Learn Over 1500 New Words Extensive Practice Activities and Integrated Workbook