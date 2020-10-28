"This is an absolutely delightful book.... Hubbard is considered to be a regional humorist, but like all really good humorists, he speaks to everyone." --Humor: International Journal of Humor Research"Now an' then an innocent man is sent t' th' legislature.""When a feller says, 'It hain't th' money, but th' principle o' th' thing, it's the money."During the early years of this century, the fictional Abe Martin became one of the most popular cracker-barrel philosophers this country has ever known. First created for the Indianapolis News by Kin Hubbard, the humorous and sometimes painful lines of Abe and his neighbors in the Bloom Center Weekly Sliphorn captured the imagination of Americans everywhere. This collection gathers together the very best sayings, humorous essays, cartoons, drawings, and a representative sample of Abe's "almanack."

