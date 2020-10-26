Let?s go on a wonderful treasure hunt! Designer Erinna Lee has drawn up a map to help you discover her most darling amigurumi. Lottie the ladybug dreams of becoming a pilot, Charlie the platypus trains to become an Olympic athlete, Rosie the fawn gives her all to gardening and Rex the dinosaur professor has just discovered the fossils of the Crochetosaurus. And they have a lot more friends, with big hearts and even bigger dreams. Having these precious friends around will make you feel like the most fortunate person in the world! The 15 amigurumi in this book are little gems, waiting to be discovered and cherished by you. They?re outfitted with the most kawaii accessories that you can mix and match with the other characters as well. Erinna shares a wealth of information in this book, so with a couple of stitches and some soft yarn, you?ll make your very own amigurumi treasure trove in no time!

