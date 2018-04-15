Hamza mba dissertation report

The dissertation is an integral part of an MBA curriculum. This gave me an opportunity to study various marketing aspects of OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited.

Here in this research study, the main objectives were to study the effectiveness of the marketing strategies of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd and its consumer awareness. Further, to analyse and understand the brand preferences of the smartphone users in Pune.

This Project is a comprehensive study of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd and its marketing strategies. It talks about studying of how OPPO entered and penetrated Indian smartphone market and became one of the major player in the market.

The main objective of the survey was to know the position of OPPO smartphones in the market and present scenario of the smartphones in the market. Information was collected from both primary sources and secondary sources thru interviews, questionnaire, schedules etc. in the crowded places like mall, food courts etc.