Hamza mba dissertation report

A Dissertation Report on "Marketing Strategies of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd and its Consumer Awareness"
Certificate from SIBAR This is to certify that the Project Report titled "Marketing Strategies of OPPO India Pvt Ltd and its Consumer Awareness"
2016-18 Sinhgad Institute of Business Administration and Research, Kondhwa (Bk.), Pune
DECLARATION I, Hamza Mohammed Rampur, hereby declare that the Project Report titled "Marketing Strategies of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd and its Consumer Awareness"
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
TABLE OF CONTENTS S.NO CONTENT PAGE NO 1 INTRODUCTION 1-15 1.1 Indian Telecomm Industry 2 1.2 Company Profile: OPPO 3-7 1....
LIST OF TABLES & FIGURES S.NO DESCRIPTION PAGE NO 1 Company Timeline 4 2 OPPO Global Business 6 3 Market Share of OPPO in ...
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY The dissertation is an integral part of an MBA curriculum. This gave me an opportunity to study various ...
1 CHAPTER I INTRODUCTION
2 1.1. Indian Telecomm Industry India is currently the world’s second-largest telecommunications market with a subscriber ...
3 1.2. COMPANY PROFILE Company Name OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd Industry Consumer electronics Founders Chén Míngyǒng, Tony ...
4 OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd OPPO is a global electronics and technology service provider that delivers the latest and mos...
5  2008: OPPO enters Mobile Smartphone market.  2011: First smartphone: Find Me.  2014: Full Transition to 4G & enters ...
6 1.2.2. OPPO Global Business OPPO is relentless in the pursuit of the latest technology, the highest hardware quality sta...
7 OPPO is continually striving to impress and capture young hearts with elegant trendsetting design, excellent user experi...
8 1.4. Marketing Mix of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd A) Product Mix of OPPO: OPPO is one of the leading global names in the ...
9 Indian actors Sonam Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassadors and cricketer Yuvraj Singh to act in its commercials....
10 Marketing Strategies employed by OPPO Celebrity Sponsor Retail Product Digital & Offline 1. Celebrity Marketing This he...
11 5. Digital Marketing Marketing through various digital media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc. and ad...
12 RESEARCH STUDY
13 1.6.1. Research Problem Statement “Marketing Strategies of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd and its Consumer Awareness” Prima...
14 Sample Size A sample of 50 respondents (smartphone users) were considered keeping in view the constraints of time & res...
15 LIMITATIONS OF THE RESEARCH  Only 50 respondents consisting of smartphone users have been interviewed, which comprises...
16 CHAPTER II CONCEPTUAL BACKGROUND
17 2.1. Consumer awareness Consumer awareness, which refers to a buyer's knowledge of a particular product or company, all...
18 2.2. Digital Marketing Digital marketing is defined as marketing that makes use of electronic devices (computers) such ...
19 Some of the examples of events in retail which merit publicity are Store openings & renovations, Celebrity visits and a...
20 CHAPTER III DATA PRESENTATION, ANALYSIS AND INTERPRETATION
21 Q1. What is your Gender? Gender No. of respondents Percentage Male 32 64 Female 18 36 INTERPRETATION  64% respondents ...
22 Q2. Age group? Category (Years) No. of respondents Percentage < 18 4 8 18-24 18 36 24-30 24 48 >30 4 8 INTERPRETATION ...
23 Q3. What is your occupation? Occupation No. of respondents Percentage Student 19 38 Working Professional 21 42 Business...
24 Q4. Income level per month? INTERPRETATION  46% respondents earn between Rs 15,000-30,000 per month.  40% respondents...
25 Q5. Which smartphone are you using? INTERPRETATION  26% respondents own OPPO Smartphone.  26% respondents own Vivo Sm...
26 Q6. Which factors influence you while buying a mobile phone? Factors Strong Influence Good Influence Average Influence ...
27 INTERPRETATION  Brand Image & Quality  29 respondents expressed strong influence  18 respondents expressed good infl...
28 Q7. How often do you change your mobile phone? INTERPRETATION  48% respondents change their mobile phone after a year ...
29 Q8. How did you first become aware of the OPPO brand? INTERPRETATION  52% respondents got aware of the brand thru TV c...
30 Q9. How much are you willing to spend for a new mobile phone in future? INTERPRETATION  46% respondents willing to spe...
31 Q10. Would you like to switch to another brand (OPPO) with additional & innovative features? INTERPRETATION  68% respo...
32 Q11. Rate the OPPO exclusive store on the given 3 factors INTERPRETATION  Expertise of Sales Staff  35 respondents ra...
33  Store Layout  41 respondents rated Excellent.  8 respondents rated Average.  1 respondent rated Bad.  Range of Pr...
34 Q12. Where would you prefer to purchase a smartphone mostly? INTERPRETATION  46% respondents prefer to purchase from e...
35 CHAPTER IV FINDINGS, LEARNINGS & CONCLUSION
36 FINDINGS  There is no difference between preferences for features of smart phones on the basis of gender.  Almost hal...
37 LEARNINGS  Chinese Brand Most of the respondents possess general information that OPPO is giant Chinese brand making h...
38 CONCLUSION As a part of my MBA curriculum, I have prepared the MBA dissertation report on “Marketing strategies of OPPO...
39 BIBLIOGRAPHY Websites http://www.oppo.com/in/about-us/ Accessed on 20 February 2018 at 9.10 AM http://www.oppo.com/in/a...
40 ANNEXURE Questionnaire on Consumer awareness about OPPO Smartphones Name: _______________________________
  1. 1. A Dissertation Report on “Marketing Strategies of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd and its Consumer Awareness” Submitted to “Savitribai Phule Pune University” In Partial Fulfillment of Requirement for the Award of MBA (MARKETING) By “Hamza Mohammed Rampur” Under the Guidance of “Prof. Sarang Dani” SINHGAD INSTITUTE OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION & RESEARCH 2016-2018
  2. 2. Certificate from SIBAR This is to certify that the Project Report titled “Marketing Strategies of OPPO India Pvt Ltd and its Consumer Awareness” which is being submitted herewith for the award of MBA (Marketing), Pune is the result of the original research work completed by Hamza Mohammed Rampur under my supervision and guidance and to the best of my knowledge and belief the work embodied in this Project Report has not formed earlier the basis for the award of any degree or similar title of this or any other University or examining body. Prof. Sarang Dani Dr. Avadhoot Pol (Project Guide) (Director) Place: Pune Date:
  3. 3. 2016-18 Sinhgad Institute of Business Administration and Research, Kondhwa (Bk.), Pune Institution Approval Letter MBA Dissertation Report Mr. Hamza Mohammed Rampur of Batch 2016-2018 is granted permission by the Institute to do the MBA Dissertation titled “Marketing Strategies of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd and its Consumer Awareness". Prof. Sarang Dani Dr. Avadhoot Pol Project Guide Director Place: Pune Date:
  4. 4. DECLARATION I, Hamza Mohammed Rampur, hereby declare that the Project Report titled “Marketing Strategies of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd and its Consumer Awareness” written and submitted by me to Savitribai Phule Pune University in partial fulfillment of the requirement for the award of Master of Business Administration is my original work and the conclusions drawn therein are based on the material collected by myself. Place: Pune Signature of the student Date: Hamza Mohammed Rampur
  5. 5. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT The report has solely been prepared by me with the purpose of fulfilling the requirements of the course of MBA (Marketing). There are innumerous helping hands behind it who have guided me on my way. It is really a matter of pleasure for me to get an opportunity to thank all the persons who contributed directly or indirectly for the successful completion of the project report. They provided me with their assistance & support whenever needed, which has been instrumental in completion of this project. I am thankful to them for their support and encouragement throughout the tenure of the project. I would like to express my gratitude to the Savitribai Phule Pune University & Sinhgad Institute of Business Administration and Research for giving me the opportunity to work for this internship project. I express my sincere thanks to Prof. Sarang Dani (Project Guide) for his guidance, constructive criticism and direction that helped during the tenure of my project. Finally, I would to thank my director Dr. Avadhoot Pol and my entire faculty members for their piece of advice during the preparation of my project report.
  6. 6. TABLE OF CONTENTS S.NO CONTENT PAGE NO 1 INTRODUCTION 1-15 1.1 Indian Telecomm Industry 2 1.2 Company Profile: OPPO 3-7 1.3 Awards and Achievements of OPPO 7 1.4 Marketing Mix of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd 8-9 1.5 Marketing Strategies of OPPO India Pvt Ltd 9-11 1.6 Research Study 12-14 1.10 Limitations of the Research 15 2 CONCEPTUAL BACKGROUND 16-19 3 DATA PRESENTATION, ANALYSIS & INTERPRETATION 20-34 4 FINDINGS, CONCLUSIONS & LEARNINGS 35-38 5 BIBLIOGRAPHY 39 6 QUESTIONNAIRE 40-43
  7. 7. LIST OF TABLES & FIGURES S.NO DESCRIPTION PAGE NO 1 Company Timeline 4 2 OPPO Global Business 6 3 Market Share of OPPO in relation to its competitors at the entry stage (2014) 9 4 Impact of OPPO Marketing Strategies 11 5 Data Presentation, Analysis & Interpretation 21-34
  8. 8. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY The dissertation is an integral part of an MBA curriculum. This gave me an opportunity to study various marketing aspects of Oppo Mobiles India Private Limited. This company designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile phones. The Company offers mobile devices, earphones, and accessories. Oppo Mobiles India markets its products worldwide. Here in this research study, the main objectives were to study the effectiveness of the marketing strategies of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd and its consumer awareness. Further, to analyse and understand the brand preferences of the smartphone users in Pune. This Project is a comprehensive study of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd and its marketing strategies. It talks about studying of how OPPO entered and penetrated Indian smartphone market and became one of the major player in the market. The main objective of the survey was to know the position of OPPO smartphones in the market and present scenario of the smartphones in the market. Information was collected from both primary sources and secondary sources thru interviews, questionnaire, schedules etc. in the crowded places like mall, food courts etc. This comprehensive study throws light on the marketing mix employed by OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd in accordance with the dynamic and competitive market which is never constant and ever changing. . From the information collected, various aspects were identified where the company needs to focus more to improve the efficiency of satisfying the customers. The research was conducted through collection of both primary data and secondary data. Primary data was collected thru questionnaires, schedules and interviews. Secondary data was collected through visiting company’s website and other reliable sources. On the basis of the data gathered and analyzed, meaningful interpretations were drawn for the findings and conclusions.
  9. 9. 1 CHAPTER I INTRODUCTION
  10. 10. 2 1.1. Indian Telecomm Industry India is currently the world’s second-largest telecommunications market with a subscriber base of 1.05 billion and has registered strong growth in the past decade and half. The Indian mobile economy is growing rapidly and will contribute substantially to India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to report prepared by GSM Association (GSMA) in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The country is the fourth largest app economy in the world. The mobile industry is expected to create a total economic value of Rs 14 trillion (US$ 217.37 billion) by the year 2020. It would generate around 3 million direct job opportunities and 2 million indirect jobs during this period, India has become the second largest smartphone market in the world as shipments increased 23 per cent year-on-year in Q3 2017, to reach more than 40 million units. The Indian telecom sector is expected to generate four million direct and indirect jobs over the next five years according to estimates by Randstad India. The employment opportunities are expected to be created due to combination of government’s efforts to increase penetration in rural areas and the rapid increase in smartphone sales and rising internet usage. Market Size The mobile industry is expected to create a total economic value of Rs 14 trillion (US$ 217.37 billion) by the year 2020. It would generate around 3 million direct job opportunities and 2 million indirect jobs during this period, India has become the second largest smartphone market in the world as shipments increased 23 per cent year-on-year in Q3 2017, to reach more than 40 million units. Rise in mobile-phone penetration and decline in data costs will add 500 million new internet users in India over the next five years creating opportunities for new businesses. The monthly data usage per smartphone in India is expected to increase from 3.9 GB in 2017 to 18 GB by 2023. Data usage on Indian telecom operators' networks (excluding Reliance Jio), doubled in six months to 359 petabytes or 3.7 million gigabytes per month as 4G data usage share increased to 34 per cent by the end of June 2017$. According to a report by leading research firm Market Research Store, the Indian telecommunication services market will likely grow by 10.3 per cent year-on-year to reach US$ 103.9 billion by 2020.
  11. 11. 3 1.2. COMPANY PROFILE Company Name OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd Industry Consumer electronics Founders Chén Míngyǒng, Tony Chen CEO Mike Wang Headquarters Dongguan, Guangdong, China Parent Company BBK Electronics Date of Incorporation 23 November, 2013 Activity Home theatre, Audio-Visual, Smartphones etc. Divisions Myanmar, India, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Morocco Subsidiaries Vivo, One Plus
  12. 12. 4 OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd OPPO is a global electronics and technology service provider that delivers the latest and most exquisite mobile electronic devices in over 20 countries, including the United States, China, Australia and many countries throughout Europe, Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa. OPPO is dedicated to delivering customers with the most extraordinary mobile experience through meticulous designs and smart technology. The selfie expert and leader, OPPO is ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally since 2016 and is providing excellent selfie experiences to people around the world. For the last 10 years, OPPO has been focusing on selfie technology breakthroughs. OPPO innovated selfie beautification and drove the selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO introduced A.I. to the front camera and is leading a brand new era of the selfie. OPPO has entered 31 markets around the world. Vision “To establish a healthy and sustainable model of Chinese companies globally.” Mission “To allow extraordinary people enjoy perfect technology.” 1.2.1. Company Timeline Figure 1.1
  13. 13. 5  2008: OPPO enters Mobile Smartphone market.  2011: First smartphone: Find Me.  2014: Full Transition to 4G & enters Indian Market with N1 smartphone.  2014: OPPO Mobiles India to be the Title Sponsors for Champions League T20 2014.  2015: OPPO N3 Launch with Motorized Rotating Camera.  2015: OPPO collaborates with FC Barcelona’s their official partner for the mobile phone category.  2015: International Cricket Council and OPPO Announce 4-Year Global Partnership (2016-2019)  2016: OPPO ropes in Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor as Brand Ambassadors in South Asia Region  2016: OPPO associates with Vodafone for better internet experience  2016: OPPO Launches Selfie Expert F1 Plus with World Leading 16MP Front Camera in India  2017: 2017 OPPO joins hands with Kochi Metro, semi naming right of the metro station & will have exclusive OPPO logo on the station.  2017: OPPO launches the F5, a Selfie Expert with Groundbreaking A.I. Beauty technology
  14. 14. 6 1.2.2. OPPO Global Business OPPO is relentless in the pursuit of the latest technology, the highest hardware quality standards and in delivering the best user experience possible. We design, manufacture, and promote our own products to assure customers of reliable and the highest end products possible from beginning to end. Since its founding in 2004, OPPO has consistently strived to deliver users this ideology across the globe. Having successfully entered into the mobile phone market in 2008, OPPO began looking at expansion into international markets in 2010 and opened its first overseas business in April of 2010 in Thailand. Today, OPPO is present in 28 markets worldwide. From the start, OPPO’s products have pushed boundaries. As OPPO continues to expand into new markets, the goal of making our products more accessible around the globe without compromising product service and quality has never been clearer. 1.2.3. Culture and Philosophy At OPPO, we believe that true innovation is all about changing, renewing or creating more effective products that make life simpler. A core part of OPPO’s company culture lies in its commitment to working with its fans to develop and deliver the best products possible, through openness to customer feedback. OPPO's brand philosophy is summed up in the phrase “The art of technology”. It conveys our business principles of honesty, integrity and ethics. OPPO is consistent in its determination to not only do things right, but also to do the right thing in any given situation. OPPO is wholeheartedly inspired by its customers. OPPO co-develops products with customers based on their feedback on both the hardware and software user experience. OPPO has adopted a strategy of rapid release for smartphone development, releasing firmware updates as well as expanding its reach and service across the globe. Figure 1.2
  15. 15. 7 OPPO is continually striving to impress and capture young hearts with elegant trendsetting design, excellent user experience, customer-centered product development, quality service, and most importantly an attitude of the relentless pursuit for perfection. 1.2.4. R&D and Manufacturing With a uniquely independent R&D capacity, OPPO designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells its products with full control over the entire supply chain. This ranges from the factories to the hands of customers and while only using the highest quality components available. This ensures OPPO can design with the end product in mind and ensure that only the best possible quality products reach the customers. The company operates to the highest quality assurance standards from rigorous design reviews through to scientific solution verification. A key part of OPPO’s strategy is to establish long term alliances with the most influential and wide reaching international partners, such as Qualcomm to ensure that OPPO has the latest and best hardware available. 1.3. Awards and Achievements  OPPO launches World’s First “5x Dual-Camera Zoom”, the world’s first periscope-style dual-camera technology at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2017  OPPO Honored by IDG (International Data Group) as the Top Global Smartphone Brand and Top Connected Devices Brand for 2016-2017  OPPO's Selfie Expert F1 Plus with World Leading 16MP Front Camera in India, 2016  OPPO announced a new brand revamp – ‘The Selfie expert and leader’ in line with its achievements in the Indian market. Present in 28 global markets, now OPPO products and service are enjoyed by over 20 crore young consumers around the world.  OPPO has taken the award for “Most Satisfied Customers – Smartphones” at the Canstar Blue Awards this year beating out Apple, HTC, Samsung etc in 2017.  OPPO scoops top brand awards at CES 2017 gala.
  16. 16. 8 1.4. Marketing Mix of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd A) Product Mix of OPPO: OPPO is one of the leading global names in the mobile-phone industry. It deals in designing, manufacturing and marketing of smartphones. Its portfolio include:  Smartphones  MP3 players  Blu-ray Players  Headphones & Amplifiers B) Price Mix: OPPO has carved a distinct name for itself in such a short time span and faces stiff competition from existing and new players. It has been able to hold its own because of smart technology, meticulous designs and its pricing policies. OPPO is striving to capture and impress younger generation, who are on a look-out for trendsetters that offers unique user experience. The company has targeted high-end market for its smartphones by offering attractive models that bring value to customers and revenues to the company. OPPO has adopted a mid-premium pricing policy and kept its product prices on the higher side compared to similar products of its rival brands. It has successfully assured its customers of value-based pricing and created a niche market for itself. C) Place Mix: OPPO has spread its international presence to several global countries and its products are easily available in nearly twenty-one countries including places in Africa, Middle- East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia and the United States. Its headquarters base is at Dongguan in China. OPPO has formed several divisions based on geographical locations to design and meet specific requirements of that area like OPPO Bangladesh, OPPO Pakistan, OPPO Sri Lanka, OPPO India, OPPO Thailand, OPPO Vietnam, OPPO Malaysia, OPPO Philippines, OPPO Myanmar and OPPO China. It also has a division OPPO Digital which operates independently and is based in Mountain View in the United States. OPPO has full control over its widespread and strong supply chain that includes distribution of products from its manufacturing plants to customers via online stores, mobile stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets and malls. D) Promotion Mix: OPPO has strived to promote its products with help of an aggressive marketing policy. It has launched several ad campaigns that highlight its innovative features and are shown via television, newspapers and billboards and in social media via Facebook, Twitter, Blogs, Instagram and YouTube. Brand realizes the impact of star power and has roped in
  17. 17. 9 Indian actors Sonam Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassadors and cricketer Yuvraj Singh to act in its commercials. Luhan and Yang Mi have become its ambassadors in its native country China. During its launch at Thailand, it entered into a deal with popular boyband from Korea 2 PM to prepare a launching song. It has entered into sponsorship agreement like a deal with International Cricket Council to become its mobile partner and with FC Barcelona to become its official partner. 1.5. Marketing Strategies of OPPO India Pvt Ltd OPPO’s entry into the Indian market  OPPO entered the Indian market in early 2014 with its flagship device OPPO N1.  Market share of OPPO Smartphone's was 4% in June 2014.  OPPO needed a strong marketing strategy to stay in the intense competition.   Market Share of OPPO in relation to its competitors at the entry stage (2014) Figure 1.3
  18. 18. 10 Marketing Strategies employed by OPPO Celebrity Sponsor Retail Product Digital & Offline 1. Celebrity Marketing This helps in brand awareness & empowerment thru using the influential power of celebrities to boost the sales by gaining the trust of consumers and adding credibility simultaneously. OPPO endorsed brand ambassadors-Bollywood stars: Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor as their face in India in 2014. Currently, the company has pulled off a coup with Deepika Padukone & Yuvraj Singh as Brand Ambassador. 2. Sponsor Marketing It is the form of marketing which helps in reaching masses thru sponsoring events, exhibitions, fairs etc. OPPO buys Indian Cricket team sponsorship for 4 years (2016-2019) for Rs 1079 crores. OPPO is also an official sponsor of FC Barcelona team. OPPO sponsored Colour channel’s Reality TV Show ‘BigBoss 8’. 3. Retail Marketing There is still low penetration of digital forms of payment and lack of trust on online shopping especially in case of electronic goods in India. OPPO believes that such consumers get a certain comfort from the offline experience; touching the device, talking to the shopkeeper, etc. OPPO built showrooms and exclusive stores with service centres to provide after sale services. OPPO gives its retailers a good margin for branding their shop and recommending Oppo Smartphone's to their customers. 4. Product Marketing OPPO's smartphones are designed with female consumers in mind. OPPO's prices are less among smartphones with similar specifications. OPPO uses Mid-to-High end Pricing strategy and Product Differentiation to attract consumers.
  19. 19. 11 5. Digital Marketing Marketing through various digital media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc. and advertising on online portals and e-commerce websites. Sponsored advertisements on search engines. Advertising through digital media such as TV, Radio, Digital Hoardings etc. 6. Offline Marketing Highway Hoardings, Vinyl on buses, metros etc. Print Media such as magazines, newspapers, live promotional shows & exhibitions. Impact of these Marketing Strategies over the time period OPPO’s share went up to 4% in Jun-14 to 6.1% in June-15 with an increment of 2.1% market share. But in Jun-16, OPPO leapfrogged to 22.9% of the market share surpassing the major players in the market like Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple and Vivo. This was made possible due to sharp planning and execution of marketing strategies deployed by OPPO to penetrate the Indian market. Figure 1.4
  20. 20. 12 RESEARCH STUDY
  21. 21. 13 1.6.1. Research Problem Statement “Marketing Strategies of OPPO Mobiles India Pvt Ltd and its Consumer Awareness” Primary Objectives  To study the effectiveness of the marketing strategies of OPPO India Pvt Ltd  To analyse the taste, brand preferences and customer satisfaction level.  To study consumer awareness of latest OPPO Smartphones. Secondary Objectives  To determine whether there is a significant difference between preferences for features of smart phones on the basis of gender.  To study the presence of the company in the market. 1.6.2. Research Methodology Descriptive research design was adopted to describe the data and characteristic about what is being studied. In descriptive research we have to describe everything in detail like what is the behavior of customers in buying? What they focus on more while selection and pricing? And hence we utilize this research method. 1.6.3. Sources of Data Methods of data collection used for the project was done in two ways: a) Primary data- The Primary data have been collected by questionnaires, schedules and conversations with the smartphone users in the Pune region. b) Secondary data- It is the data which are not originally collected but rather obtained from published or unpublished source, thus, the secondary data are that which have already been collected by someone else and has been passed through statistical process. This data is useful for conceptual framework. The secondary data is collected through following source:  OPPO Sales Manual.  The website of OPPO (http://www.oppo.com/in/).  Brochure of OPPO.  Different journals and publications related with Smartphone branding strategy.  Other relative research papers.  
  22. 22. 14 Sample Size A sample of 50 respondents (smartphone users) were considered keeping in view the constraints of time & resources. OPPO supervisors, the expertise of company employees and partners were sought to build the overview of the current market possibilities in lieu of the current situation of the local telecommunications industry. Sample method: Random Sampling Research Instruments: Questionnaire, Surveys, Observation & Interview.
  23. 23. 15 LIMITATIONS OF THE RESEARCH  Only 50 respondents consisting of smartphone users have been interviewed, which comprises a very small sample considering the mobile market.  Survey area was confined to limited parts of Pune due to the limitations of time & cost element.  Survey was mostly confined to smartphone users, but players like company representatives, dealers etc. were not taken into consideration.  Sampling method used was convenience & random so the results may not be completely accurate.  Answers of the survey depends upon the belief & perception of the smartphone users which may differ from the person-person.  Exaggerated/misleading information could have been given by the respondents to cut short the interview.  This study is based on the prevailing customer’s satisfaction. But the customer’s satisfaction level may change according to time, fashion, technology, development etc.
  24. 24. 16 CHAPTER II CONCEPTUAL BACKGROUND
  25. 25. 17 2.1. Consumer awareness Consumer awareness, which refers to a buyer's knowledge of a particular product or company, allows the buyer to get the most from what he buys. Consumers know more about their choices when they have product information and benefit from knowing their rights, hearing about alerts and warnings and finding out about safety issues. 2.1.2. Importance of consumer awareness  To achieve maximum satisfaction The income of every individual is limited. He wants to buy maximum goods and services with his income. He gets full satisfaction only by this limited adjustment. Therefore it is necessary that he should get the goods which are measured appropriately and he should not be cheated in any way. For this he should be made aware.  Protection against exploitation Producers and sellers exploit the consumers in many ways as underweighting, taking more price than the market price, selling duplicate goods etc. Big companies through their advertisement also mislead the consumers. Consumer awareness shields them from the exploitation by producers and sellers.  Control over consumption of harmful goods There are several such goods available in market which cause harm to some consumers. For example we can take goods like cigarette, tobacco, liquor etc. The consumer education and awareness motivate people not to purchase such goods which are very harmful for them.  Motivation for Saving The awareness controls people from wastage of money and extravagancy and inspire them to take right decision. Such consumers are not attracted by sale, concession, free gifts, attractive packing etc due to which people can use their income in a right way and can save money.  Knowledge regarding solution of problems The consumers are cheated due to illiteracy, innocence and lack of information. Therefore it becomes necessary that the information about their rights should be provided to them so that they cannot be cheated by producers and sellers. Through consumer awareness they are also made known to the proceedings of laws so that they can solve their problems.  Construction of healthy society Every member of the society is a consumer. So, if the consumer is aware and rationale, then complete society becomes healthy and alert towards their rights.
  26. 26. 18 2.2. Digital Marketing Digital marketing is defined as marketing that makes use of electronic devices (computers) such as personal computers, smart phones, cell phones, tablets and game consoles to engage with customers. It applies technologies or platforms such as websites, e-mail, apps (classic and mobile) and social networks. It revolves around the Internet & encompasses digital marketing services such as search engine optimization, display advertising, and email marketing. 2.3. E-tailing (Electronic Retailing) Electronic retailing is the sale of goods and services through the internet. Electronic retailing, or e-tailing, can include business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) sales of products and services, through subscriptions to website content, or through advertising. E-tailing requires businesses to tailor traditional business models to the rapidly changing face of the internet and its users. It gives shoppers a personal feel for the look and quality of the offerings without requiring them to be present in a store. 2.4. Vertical Integration Strategy It is a competitive strategy by which a company takes complete control over one or more stages in the production or distribution of a product to expand his market & business. 2.5. Personal Selling It is a paid form of personal advertising where salespeople assist customer in satisfying their needs though a person-to-person exchange of information with the required product or service. Personal selling may occur within the environs of the retail store and also outside the retail store, where orders taken form customer by way of the telephone, internet, mail or in person. 2.6. Sales Promotion Sales promotion helps a retailer by way of attracting customer traffic and enables quick result to be achieved. Depending on the type of promotion carried out, it can help increase impulse buying, generate excitement and can motivate other channel members. Some of the effective tools are coupons, contest, trade shows, samples & demonstrations of the products & services. 2.7. Public Relations and Publicity Public Relations aims at fostering goodwill. The companies strive to create and sustain a favorable image with consumer, shareholders, suppliers and the public at large. The job of public relation is usually handled by an outside Public Relations firm and it may be under taken to promote goodwill for the organization, to promote a particular product or to counteract negative publicity. Publicity is a non-paid form of media coverage. In today’s world, it is rarely free and a fair amount of skill has to be exercised by the organization to ensure that right media coverage is achieved.
  27. 27. 19 Some of the examples of events in retail which merit publicity are Store openings & renovations, Celebrity visits and affiliations, Designer associations, new product ranges and launches, Awards received and sponsored events. 2.8. Space Management & Store walk-in The placement of merchandise within the store in the most profitable manner is called space management. Some parts of store are more valuable because customers visit those more frequently, which results in higher sales. For instance, Space closest to the entrances and exits is the most is the valuable, and values decrease further into the store. 2.9. Click and Mortar Click and mortar is a type of business model that includes both online and offline operations, which typically include a website and a physical store. A click-and-mortar company can offer customers the benefits of fast online transactions or traditional face- to-face service. 2.10. Business-to-Consumer Market Online platforms selling furniture and other home decor products. Retailer, Private Label, and Marketplace are the top business models in this market. 2.11. Smartphone A smartphone is a handheld personal computer with a mobile operating system and an integrated mobile broadband network connection for voice, SMS, and Internet data communication. 2.12. Marketing Mix Set of marketing tools that the firm uses to pursue its marketing objectives thru 4P’s namely: product, price, promotion, and place.
  28. 28. 20 CHAPTER III DATA PRESENTATION, ANALYSIS AND INTERPRETATION
  29. 29. 21 Q1. What is your Gender? Gender No. of respondents Percentage Male 32 64 Female 18 36 INTERPRETATION  64% respondents are Males.  36% respondents are Females. Figure 3.1
  30. 30. 22 Q2. Age group? Category (Years) No. of respondents Percentage < 18 4 8 18-24 18 36 24-30 24 48 >30 4 8 INTERPRETATION  48% respondents belong to 24-30 years age group.  36% respondents belong to 18-24 years age group.  8% respondents belong to >30 years age group.  8% respondents belong to <18 years age group. Figure 3.2
  31. 31. 23 Q3. What is your occupation? Occupation No. of respondents Percentage Student 19 38 Working Professional 21 42 Business Man 8 16 Others 2 4 INTERPRETATION  42% respondents are working professionals.  38% respondents are students.  16% respondents are businessmen.  4% respondents are housewives, retired persons etc. Figure 3.3
  32. 32. 24 Q4. Income level per month? INTERPRETATION  46% respondents earn between Rs 15,000-30,000 per month.  40% respondents earn less than Rs 15,000 per month.  14% respondents earn more than Rs 30,000 per month. Income Level (Rs) No. of respondents Percentage <15,000 20 40 15,000-30,000 23 46 >30,000 7 14 Figure 3.4
  33. 33. 25 Q5. Which smartphone are you using? INTERPRETATION  26% respondents own OPPO Smartphone.  26% respondents own Vivo Smartphone.  22% respondents own Xiaomi Smartphone.  14% respondents own Samsung Smartphone.  10% respondents own Apple Smartphone.  2% respondent own Huawei smartphone. Brands No. of respondents Percentage Samsung 7 14 OPPO 13 26 Xiaomi 11 22 Vivo 13 26 Apple 5 10 Others 1 2 Figure 3.5
  34. 34. 26 Q6. Which factors influence you while buying a mobile phone? Factors Strong Influence Good Influence Average Influence Less Influence No Influence Brand Image & Quality 29 18 3 - - Look & Feel (Aesthetics) 35 11 4 - - Innovative features like selfie flash, dual cameras etc. 38 12 - - - Connectivity & Compatibility 40 5 3 2 1 Latest Operating System 33 13 4 - - Pricing 30 15 5 - - Figure 3.6
  35. 35. 27 INTERPRETATION  Brand Image & Quality  29 respondents expressed strong influence  18 respondents expressed good influence  3 respondents expressed average influence  Look & Feel (Aesthetics)  35 respondents expressed strong influence  11 respondents expressed good influence  4 respondents expressed average influence  Innovative Features  38 respondents expressed strong influence  12 respondents expressed good influence  Connectivity & Compatibility  40 respondents expressed strong influence  5 respondents expressed good influence  3 respondents expressed average influence  2 respondents expressed less influence  1 respondent expressed no influence  Latest Operating System  33 respondents expressed strong influence  13 respondents expressed good influence  4 respondents expressed average influence  Pricing  30 respondents expressed strong influence  15 respondents expressed good influence  5 respondents expressed average influence
  36. 36. 28 Q7. How often do you change your mobile phone? INTERPRETATION  48% respondents change their mobile phone after a year of purchase.  40% respondents change their mobile phone between 6-12 months of purchase.  12% respondents change their mobile phone within 6 months of purchase. Time Period No. of respondents Percentage <6 Months 6 12 6-12 Months 20 40 More than a year 24 48 Figure 3.7
  37. 37. 29 Q8. How did you first become aware of the OPPO brand? INTERPRETATION  52% respondents got aware of the brand thru TV commercials for the first time.  30% respondents got aware of the brand thru Store signage boards for the first time.  14% respondents got aware of the brand thru Online Ads for the first time.  4% respondents got aware of the brand thru Magazines for the first time. Media No. of respondents Percentage Online Ads 7 14 Magazines 2 4 TV Commercials 26 52 Store Signage boards 15 30 Figure 3.8
  38. 38. 30 Q9. How much are you willing to spend for a new mobile phone in future? INTERPRETATION  46% respondents willing to spend Rs 10,000-20,000 for buying a new phone.  38% respondents willing to spend Rs <10,000 for buying a new phone.  10% respondents willing to spend Rs 20,000-40,000 for buying a new phone.  6% respondents willing to spend Rs >40,000 for buying a new phone. Budget (Rs) No. of respondents Percentage <10,000 19 38 10,000-20,000 23 46 20,000-40,000 5 10 >40,000 3 6 Figure 3.9
  39. 39. 31 Q10. Would you like to switch to another brand (OPPO) with additional & innovative features? INTERPRETATION  68% respondents willing to switch to a new brand for additional features.  26% respondents are not willing to switch to a new brand for additional features.  3% respondents may switch to a new brand for additional features. Particulars No. of respondents Percentage Yes 34 68 No 13 26 Maybe 3 6 Figure 3.10
  40. 40. 32 Q11. Rate the OPPO exclusive store on the given 3 factors INTERPRETATION  Expertise of Sales Staff  35 respondents rated Excellent.  12 respondents rated Average.  3 respondents rated Bad.  Value Added Services  29 respondents rated Excellent.  17 respondents rated Average.  4 respondents rated Bad. Factors Excellent Average Bad Expertise of Sales Staff 35 12 3 Value Added Services 29 17 4 Store Layout 41 8 1 Range of Product & services 43 7 - Customer Service level 37 6 7 Figure 3.11
  41. 41. 33  Store Layout  41 respondents rated Excellent.  8 respondents rated Average.  1 respondent rated Bad.  Range of Products & services  43 respondents rated Excellent.  7 respondents rated Average.  Customer Service Level  37 respondents rated Excellent.  6 respondents rated Average.  7 respondents rated Bad.
  42. 42. 34 Q12. Where would you prefer to purchase a smartphone mostly? INTERPRETATION  46% respondents prefer to purchase from exclusive stores.  24% respondents prefer to purchase from multi-brand dealers.  24% respondents prefer to purchase from online marketplace.  6% respondents prefer to purchase from others i.e. Olx, Quickr etc. Particulars No. of respondents Percentage Exclusive Stores 23 46 Multi-brands dealers 12 24 Online/E-Commerce 12 24 Other 3 6 Figure 3.12
  43. 43. 35 CHAPTER IV FINDINGS, LEARNINGS & CONCLUSION
  44. 44. 36 FINDINGS  There is no difference between preferences for features of smart phones on the basis of gender.  Almost half of the number of respondents (48%) belong to 24-30 age group and 42% respondents are working professionals.  More than half of the number of the respondents (46%) earn around 15,000- 30,000 per month which indicates a decent purchasing power.  Quarter of the respondents (26%) own a OPPO & Vivo Smartphone.  Almost 75% of respondents gets influenced by the aesthetic & innovative features of the phone.  Almost half of the respondents (48%) tend to keep a smartphone for more than a year at least.  Most of the respondents (52%) got aware of the OPPO brand thru TV commercials for the first time.  46% of respondents are willing to spend Rs 10,000-20,000 for buying a new smartphone.  68% respondents willing to switch to a new brand for additional features. Consumer base is becoming more and more feature oriented & variety seeking.  Almost half of the respondents rated OPPO's exclusive store on the factors such as Store layout, Range of products, Customer service level. 46% respondents prefer to purchase from exclusive stores. This is increasing the goodwill of the firm and relationship with local distributors/retailers.  Internet retailers / review / technology websites is becoming an important source of information to consumer.  Mostly consumer wants to opt for different smart phone brands instead of looking for same brand. So consumer is not brand loyal in case of smartphone.  The most effective mode of marketing being adopted by OPPO is 360* Marketing by targeting sports & entertainment for reaching masses.
  45. 45. 37 LEARNINGS  Chinese Brand Most of the respondents possess general information that OPPO is giant Chinese brand making high tech smartphones. OPPO has done exceptionally well in increasing its brand visibility both thru offline & online media. But, OPPO is yet to penetrate the market and disrupt it due to its Chinese image and is also affected by the India-China controversies. OPPO needs to educate the consumers about its “Make in India” initiative and should try to collaborate with the Indian government.  OPPO OS vs Android/ios OPPO brand performance is made up by the quality of its Smartphones and its innovative features and functions. For the functions, although OPPO has some valuable achievement already likes VOOC rapid charge & Color OS, still they are not widely recognized by the consumer community because of the great popularity of android & ios. OPPO should flash about the capabilities and features of its operating system. Thus, High range smartphone of OPPO are performing exceptionally well but the low range product’s performance is not satisfactory that’s why OPPO should be careful about this situation and should also look forward to cater low income group consumers otherwise will pose a dangerous position for the company. Other Learnings:  The art of mall intercept survey method  Practical understanding of the marketing mix  Dynamic mindset of the smartphone users & their preferences  Innovative ways of marketing strategies for consumer awareness adopted by smartphone brands.
  46. 46. 38 CONCLUSION As a part of my MBA curriculum, I have prepared the MBA dissertation report on “Marketing strategies of OPPO India Pvt Ltd and its consumer awareness” I have collected all the information (both primary & secondary sources) regarding to the project report thru surveys, interviews and observation methods with main focus in the city of Pune. Finally I would like to conclude that OPPO India Pvt Ltd is one of the most competent companies in the Pune’s market and needs to focus on their scope of improvements continuously according to market dynamics. Company should take into account the suggestions & viewpoints of the smartphone users to improve the performance level. The fast paced growth of the smartphone market and increasing dynamic competition has forced all the players to innovate and improvise on regular basis.
  47. 47. 39 BIBLIOGRAPHY Websites http://www.oppo.com/in/about-us/ Accessed on 20 February 2018 at 9.10 AM http://www.oppo.com/in/about-us/press/ Accessed on 20 February 2018 at 9.10 AM https://www.zaubacorp.com/company/OPPO-MOBILES-INDIA-PRIVATE- LIMITED/U74140HR2013PTC069892 Accessed on 20 February 2018 at 9.30 AM https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oppo_Electronics Accessed on 20 February 2018 at 9.30 AM https://www.ibef.org/industry/telecommunications.aspx Accessed on 20 February 2018 at 10.00 AM https://www.slideshare.net/VINOD7894/oppo-mobile-india-pvt2?qid=0265d9c6-27a2- 4648-bad7-b7cd7e933276&v=&b=&from_search=2 Accessed on 20 February 2018 at 10.30 AM https://www.slideshare.net/ShubhamKhedekar3/oppo-marketing- strategies?qid=0265d9c6-27a2-4648-bad7-b7cd7e933276&v=&b=&from_search=14 Accessed on 20 February 2018 at 10.45 AM https://www.marketing91.com/marketing-mix-oppo Accessed on 20 February 2018 at 12.20 PM https://www.mbaskool.com/marketing-mix/products/17336-oppo.html Accessed on 20 February 2018 at 12.30 PM http://www.indiantelevision.com/mam/marketing/brands/oppo-shines-at-emerging-brand- award-2016-161201 Accessed on 20 February 2018 at 01.00 PM Books 1. Principles of Marketing, Dr. Khushpat Jain Page no. 188-190 Accessed on 26 September 2017 at 11.00 AM 2. C. R. Kothari New Age International, 2004 Page no.33-37 Accessed on 26 September 2017 at 11.50 AM
  48. 48. 40 ANNEXURE Questionnaire on Consumer awareness about OPPO Smartphones Name: _______________________________
  49. 49. 41
  50. 50. 42
  51. 51. 43 ____________________________________________________________________

