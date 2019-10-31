Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Bombshell Business Woman: How to Become a Bold, Brave, and Successful Female Entrepreneur
Author : Amber Hurdle
Publisher : Clovercroft Publishing
ISBN-10 : 1945507470
ISBN-13 : 9781945507472
A Bombshell Business Woman at her best stands proud in who she is and what she offers, abandoning the whirlwind of uncertainty. She embraces a fearless, unapologetic expectation to be compensated for sharing her God-given gifts and knowledge by understanding her profit center and the results she delivers. A Bombshell commands attention for her business with consistent branding and simple, targeted marketing, attracting the right customers who fall in love with her brand experience. Her business allows her to live life on her terms so she can enjoy her family, her friends, and her abundant life. You are a Bombshell. You might just need to learn how to embrace your inner Bombshell without falling out of balance, feeling overwhelmed, or allowing your business to run you. This book will serve as your guide to do just that. You will walk through the steps to get super clear on who you are and what you want your business to be known for. You will learn practical strategies and discover tools so you can take action with confidence, while ensuring your priorities always align with your vision and goals. With easy-to-digest business advice and real stories that will inspire you to step into who God designed you to be, you will join the Bombshell movement and become a bold, brave, and successful fempreneur.

  Author : Amber Hurdle
Publisher : Clovercroft Publishing
ISBN-10 : 1945507470
ISBN-13 : 9781945507472
