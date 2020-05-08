يوم في القمر

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫القمر‬ ‫في‬ ‫يوم‬
‫انطلقت‬ ، ‫وقائدهم‬ ‫المركبة‬ ‫الثالثة‬ ‫الرواد‬ ‫صعود‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫كبيرة‬ ‫بقوة‬ ‫المركبة‬
‫الطائرة‬ ‫تدفع‬ ‫قوية‬ ‫محركات‬ ‫خمس‬
‫محركات‬ ‫خمس‬ ‫تدفعها‬ ‫بقوة‬ ‫المركبة‬ ‫حلقت‬
، ‫الساعة‬ ‫ونصف‬ ‫ساعتين‬ ‫مدة‬ ‫الرحلة‬ ‫استمرت‬ ، ‫رائعا‬ ‫القمر‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫كان‬
‫منا‬ ‫يقترب‬ ‫كان‬ ‫الفضاء‬ ‫رجل‬ ‫القمر‬ ‫على‬ ‫رأينا‬ ‫بحذر‬
‫الخفيفة‬ ‫لألشياء‬ ‫منعدمة‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫تكاد‬ ‫الجاذبية‬ ‫برشاقة‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫في‬ ‫نطير‬ ‫كنا‬
‫جميلة‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫القمر‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫من‬ ‫االرض‬ ‫منظر‬ ‫رأينا‬
‫الجميلة‬ ‫االرض‬ ‫ومنظر‬ ‫القمر‬ ‫على‬ ‫الرحلة‬
‫وعش‬ ، ‫فعال‬ ‫القمر‬ ‫على‬ ‫إنك‬ ‫تخيل‬ ، ‫جميل‬ ‫الخيال‬ ‫اللحظة‬
