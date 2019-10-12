Successfully reported this slideshow.
Credit bureaus
General article about credit bureaus

Published in: Economy & Finance
  1. 1. Credit Bureaus: A vehicle loan or housing loan if CIBIL score is 300 then you can kiss it goodbye since your banker will rule out your loan application. Credit bureaus area boon to some individuals and bane to the other few .Banks, companies, other lending institutions depend on the credit bureaus when it comes to loan processing or nay other requests. It acts like a lifesaver from dystopia What is a credit Bureau? Text bookdefinition of credit bureau is a data collection agencythat gathers information from creditors which can be used by consumer lending institutions. Lending money is no easy thing especially with the increasing number of bad debts and NPA’S In the current economy mergers of bank is slowing down the growth and the base for that decision is mainly because of NPA’s. Credit agencies aim to mitigate the risk involved in lending business. How credit bureaus work? Based on your credit history. While applying for a credit card or loan details of the loan applicants are stored in the database and applicants and screened. After screening the credit score of either an individual or institution is rolled out. In depth credit report is prepared and it is presented to lenders.it gives a comprehensive view of the credit worthiness of the loan applicant. Collection of DATA: Credit bureaus collect data of borrowers for credit scores they collect various information like credit history of a customer: 1. 1.First time opening of credit card 2. 2.repaymnet history 3. Outstanding debts 4. Any bankruptcies, foreclosures etc These type of information is collected by credit rating agencies to arrive at a credit score that is forwarded to bankers, lending institutions, insurance companies .Credit bureaus are governed by FCRA(Fair credit Reporting act) that says how credit bureaus must function .If there are any errors in credit reports then borrowers can raise grievances and disputes as per this act. These bureaus only provide information a and final decision of whether a particular borrower is credit worthyor
  2. 2. not or accepting their loan application lies with the loan officer who makes the final decision of nay bank or lending institution. MAJOR CREDIT BUREAUS: The following are the major six credit bureaus approved by SEBI  TransUnion Credit Information Bureau (India) Limited (or CIBIL)  Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited (CRISIL)  Equifax  ICRA (formerly known as Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limited)  CRIF High Mark  Experian Pros Of Credit Bureaus: To lenders: Primarily credit scores act like a wall for lenders. It helps them to avoid the risk of bad debts .If an applicant has bad credit score then automatically loan request gets rejected.it helps financial institutions to make informed credit decisions. No collateral credit: Borrowers with good credit scores can gets loans without any collateral. First time loan applicants can become credit worthy customers based on credit scores. People who have fail proof credit history can be benefitted since they can get loans easily without much hassle. On time payment: Credit score acts a check on borrowers and it pushes them to pay off their dues on time without defaulting .If they mess up their credit score then they can kiss their future demands for funds goodbye hence to avoid bad scores on time payment of dues is encouraged Cost reduction: Assessing a borrower’s status led to too much expenses and hassle previously now because of credit bureaus it is considerably reduced. Credit reports reduce uncertainty when comprehensive credit history of customers is handed over to lenders and lowers credit prices.
  3. 3. Risk management: Sharing of information among lenders reduces NPA’s. It helps a loan officer to select low risk borrowers rather than high risk defaulters. Reducing Moral hazard becomes the main aim of borrowers since credit information is immediately circulated to potential lenders hence they may avoid default of loans .Credit bureaus have evolved over the decades and help institutions from many aspects. Cons of Credit bureaus: Inaccurate information: Credit bureaus may have inaccurate information and inadvertently spoil the credit score of a loan applicant. A study by PIRG revealed that 79% of mistakes can be found in 200 credit reports. Credit reporting agencies have vast data collected by them and there is room for huge error. Identity theft: Identity theft is a harsh reality .A person pretending to be another person may have drawn loans with the victim’s details like account number, address, name etc. Credit reports must be demanded by individuals and institutions regularly to keep a check on any instances that may make their credit scores to go awry. Privacy policy: Credit rating agencies must definitely have a fail proof firewall and must make sure the database with them is not hacked or used inappropriately. Credit rating agencies must perform credit monitoring to avoid identity theft and must protect the data of borrowers. Hence in conclusion credit bureaus with their credit histories have developed the economy as a whole by improving competition decreasing credit costs, promoting consumer credit and proving leverage to new borrowers over established ones.

