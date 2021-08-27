Urdu prestation (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫علم‬ ‫ہجا‬ ‫یا‬ ‫امال‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫علم‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫میں‬ ‫حروف‬ ‫کے‬ ‫حرکات‬ ‫و‬ ‫سکنات‬ ‫یعنی‬ ‫اعراب‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اصوات‬ ‫سے‬ ‫بحث‬...
‫معنی‬ ‫با‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫علم‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫علم‬ ‫تبدیلیو‬ ‫کی‬ ‫حرکتوں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫حرفوں‬ ‫کے‬ ‫الفاظ‬ ‫ں‬ ‫۔اس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جاتی...
‫کی‬ ‫کلمات‬ ‫سے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫علم‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫علم‬ ‫باہمی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫ان‬، ‫ترکیب‬ ‫مطابقت‬،‫نست‬ ‫اور‬ ‫طریقہ‬ ‫کا‬ ‫کرنے‬ ‫جد...
‫ان‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫علم‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫بالغت‬ ‫علم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جن‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫سے‬ ‫قاعدوں‬ ‫کالم‬ ‫سے‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫ر‬ُ‫پ‬ ، ‫ز...
‫ان‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫علم‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫عروض‬ ‫علم‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫سے‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫و‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫طریقہ‬ ‫کا‬ ‫کہنے‬ ‫اشعار‬ ‫ص...
‫حقیقی‬ ‫معنوں‬ • ‫یعنی‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ان‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫میں‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫جن‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫ہوا‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫یا‬ ‫...
‫مجازی‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫حقیق‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کو‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫یعنی‬ ‫ی‬ ‫اس‬ ‫بلکہ‬ ‫نہیں‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫کے‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫...
‫استعارہ‬ • ‫اردو‬ ‫لغت‬ ‫میں‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫معنی‬ ’ ‫عارضی‬ ‫طور‬ ‫پر‬ ‫مانگ‬ ‫لینا‬ ، ‫مستعار‬ ‫لینا‬ ، ً ‫عاریتا‬ ‫ما...
‫ارکان‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ١ ‫مستعار‬ ‫لہ‬ ‫جائے۔‬ ‫لیا‬ ‫ادھار‬ ‫خوبی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫یا‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫وہ‬ 2 ....
‫اقسام‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫اصلہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫مطلقہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫مجردہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫تخییلیہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫وفاقیہ‬ ً‫استعا...
‫استعارہ‬ ‫کی‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫زیادہًترًہےًتیرا‬ ً‫چاندًیاًہمارا‬ ​‫د‬‫چان‬ ً‫فلکًیہًتوًہی‬ ً‫بتاًدےًکہًحسن‬ ‫وًخوبیًمیں‬ ‫محبوب‬ ...
‫تشبیہ‬ • ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫عربی‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫کا‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لغوی‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مشابہت‬ ، ‫تمثیل‬ ‫اور‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫کو‬ ‫د...
‫تشبیہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ارکان‬ ١ ‫ہ‬ّ‫ب‬‫مش‬ 2 . ‫ِبہ‬ً‫ہ‬ّ‫ب‬‫مش‬ 3 . ًِ‫حرف‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ 4 . ‫ًشبہ‬ِ‫ہ‬‫وج‬ 5 . ً ِ ‫غرض‬ ‫تشبیہ‬
‫اقسام‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫تشبیہًمرسل‬ ‫تشبیہًموکد‬ ‫تشبیہًمفصل‬ ‫تشبیہًمجمل‬ ‫تشبیہًبلیغ‬
‫مثالیں‬: ‫نازکیًاسًکےًلبًکیًکیاًکہیے‬ ‫پنکھڑیًاکًگالبًکیًسیًہے‬ ‫د‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫پنکھڑی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫گالب‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ہونٹوں‬ ‫کے‬ ...
‫تشبیہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫فرق‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫شبیہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫مشبہ...
‫رموز‬ ‫اوقاف‬ • ‫وہ‬ ‫عالمتیں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫نشانیاں‬ ‫جن‬ ‫سے‬ ‫معلوم‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫میں‬ ‫کس‬ ‫جگہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫کس‬ ‫طر...
‫رموز‬ ‫اوقاف‬ ‫کا‬ ‫مفہوم‬ • ‫رموز‬ ‫اوقاف‬ ‫سے‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ٹہرنے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اشارات‬ ‫یا‬ ‫عالمات‬ ‫۔‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫اشارات‬ ‫...
‫وقف‬ ‫عالمات‬ ‫درمیان‬ ‫کے‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫جو‬ ‫عالمتیں‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫کرنے‬ ‫واضح‬ ‫کو‬ ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫بات‬ ‫میں‬ ‫عالمت‬ ،‫ہیں‬ ‫ہوتی‬...
‫ختمہ‬ ).( ‫سکتہ‬ ( ، ) ‫سوالیہ‬ ( ‫؟‬ ) ‫تفصیلیہ‬ :( _ ) ‫قوسین‬ )( ‫ندائیہ‬ ‫یا‬ ‫فجائیہ‬ )!( ‫واوین‬ ( ” “ ) ‫عالمت‬ ‫م...
‫ختمہ‬ ( ‫۔‬ ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫ختمہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫کی‬ ‫لکیر‬ ‫سی‬ ‫چھوٹی‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫پر‬ ‫خاتمے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫پورے‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫عالم...
‫ختمہ‬ ( ‫۔‬ ) ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫خوب‬ ‫آج‬ ‫بارش‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫اس‬ ،‫ہے‬ ‫ہوئی‬ ‫موسم‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫گیا‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫خوشگوار‬ ‫بڑا‬ ‫جیسے‬ ‫ہے‬...
‫سوالیہ‬ ( ‫؟‬ ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫کہتے‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫کامل‬ ‫وقف‬ ‫کو‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫اس‬ ‫سوالیہ‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫او...
‫سوالیہ‬ ( ‫؟‬ ) ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫جملوں‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫کراچی‬ ‫ہیں؟‬ ‫رہے‬ ‫جا‬ ‫ہیں؟‬ ‫چکے‬ ‫جیت‬ ‫میچ‬ ‫ہم‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫سا‬ ‫کون‬...
‫سکتہ‬ ( ، ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫کے‬ ‫کر‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫سا‬ ‫ہلکا‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جس‬ ،‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫وقفہ‬ ‫مختصر‬ ‫اور‬ ‫سا‬ ‫چھوٹا‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫کوم...
‫سکتہ‬ ( ، ) ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ،‫الہور‬ ،‫کراچی‬ ‫آباد‬ ‫فیصل‬ ، ‫راولپنڈی‬ ، ‫پشاور‬ ‫اور‬ ‫کوئٹہ‬ ‫پاکستان‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫شہر...
‫تفصیلیہ‬ :( ‫۔‬ ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫یا‬ ‫تفصیل‬ ‫کی‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫وضاحت‬
‫تفصیلیہ‬ ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫فائدے‬ ‫ذیل‬ ‫درج‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ورزش‬ : ‫۔‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫فرماتے‬ ‫اقبال‬ ‫عالمہ‬ : ‫۔‬ ‫عمدہ‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫غزل...
‫قوسین‬ )( ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫یا‬ ‫قوسین‬ ‫واحدانی‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫جاتے‬ ‫لکھے‬ ‫حصے‬ ‫ایسے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جملہ‬ ‫جو‬ ‫معت...
‫قوسین‬ )( ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫چوہدری‬ ‫اسلم‬ ( ‫تھے‬ ‫جماعت‬ ‫ہم‬ ‫میرے‬ ‫جو‬ ) ‫کل‬ ‫آج‬ ‫ڈاکٹر‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫اسے‬ ‫نے‬ ‫م‬ ‫عوا‬ ...
‫واوین‬ ( “ ” ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫اقتباس‬ ‫کا‬ ‫تحریر‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یہ‬ ( ‫ٹکڑا‬ ) ‫کس‬ ‫یا‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫کرتے‬ ‫پیش‬ ‫قول‬ ‫کا‬ ‫...
‫واوین‬ ( “ ” ) ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫رسول‬ ‫اکرم‬ ‫ﷺ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ارشاد‬ ‫کا‬ : ” ‫ہے‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫بہتر‬ ‫سے‬ ‫میں‬ ‫تم‬ ‫جوقرآن‬ ‫سیکھ‬ ‫ے‬...
‫ندائیہ‬ ‫فجائیہ‬ ‫یا‬ )!( ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫کے‬ ‫پکارنے‬ ‫یا‬ ‫دینے‬ ‫آواز‬ ‫کو‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫ی...
‫ندائیہ‬ ‫فجائیہ‬ ‫یا‬ )!( ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫آہا‬ ! ‫بس‬ ‫آگئی‬ ‫۔‬ ‫ہائے‬ ! ‫گیا؟‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫خبردار‬ ! ‫کرنا۔‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫...
‫عالمت‬ ‫شعر‬ ( ؎ ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫شع‬ ‫پر‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫دینے‬ ‫حوالہ‬ ‫کا‬ ‫شعر‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ر‬...
‫مخففات‬ ( ؒ ، ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫کی‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫جگہ‬ ‫کی‬ ‫فقرے‬ ‫اصل‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫مختصر‬ ‫جو‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫اسے‬ ‫مخففات‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫کہ...
‫مخففات‬ ( ؒ ، ) ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫ہللا‬ ‫رضی‬ ‫عنہ‬ ‫جگہ‬ ‫کی‬ ( ؓ ) ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫مخفف‬ ‫رحمتہ‬ ‫ہللا‬ ‫علیہ‬ ‫جگہ...
‫مجازمرسل‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫اسی‬ ‫کو‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫قاعدہ‬ ‫عمومی‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫کو‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫اوقات...
‫اجزا‬ ‫کے‬ ‫مجاز‬ 1 ‫مجاز‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫۔‬ 2 ‫معنی‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫۔‬ 3 . ‫سبب‬ 4 . ‫تعلق‬ ‫یا‬ ‫عالقہ‬ 5 . ‫عالمت‬ ‫یا‬ ‫قرینہ‬
1 ‫مجاز‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫۔‬ : ‫جی‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫گیا‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫جسے‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫لفظ‬ ’’ ‫ظلمات...
2 ‫معنی‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫۔‬ ‫ل‬ ً‫ال‬‫مث‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫رہا‬ ‫جا‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫اختیار‬ ‫جگہ‬ ‫کی‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫اصل‬ ‫جسے‬ ،‫ہے‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ف...
4 ‫تعلق‬ ‫یا‬ ‫عالقہ‬ ‫۔‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫ہی‬ ‫تعلق‬ ‫یہی‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫تعلق‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫اور‬ ‫مجاز‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫...
.5 ‫عالمت‬ ‫یا‬ ‫قرینہ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ظاہر‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫جو‬ ‫چاہیے‬ ‫ہونا‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫قرینہ‬ ‫یا‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫ایسی‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ے...
‫کنایہ‬ ‫علم‬ ‫بیان‬ ‫کی‬ ‫رو‬ ‫سے‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫کلمہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ، ‫جس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مبہم‬ ‫اور‬ ‫پوشیدہ‬ ‫ہوں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ان‬ ‫کا‬ ‫...
‫اقسام‬ ‫کی‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫قریب‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫۔‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫منسوب‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫کی‬ ‫شخصیت‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫جو‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫صفت‬ ‫ایسی‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫...
‫بعید‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫۔‬ ‫کنائے‬ ‫ل‬ ‫کے‬ ‫موصوف‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫صفتیں‬ ‫ساری‬ ‫بہت‬ ‫میں‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کی‬ ‫یے‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫لیکن‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ...
‫کنایہ‬ ‫۔‬ ‫صفت‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫مطلوب‬ ‫صفت‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫سے‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫۔‬ ‫امید‬ ‫باقی‬ ‫رہی‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫کی‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫گئے‬ ‫موئے‬ ‫سیاہ...
‫تعریض‬ • ‫تعریض‬ ‫ـ‬ : ‫۔‬ ‫تعریض‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لغوی‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫چھیڑنا‬ ‫اعتراض‬ ، ‫کرنا‬ ‫اصطالح‬ ، ‫میں‬ ‫تعریض‬ ‫کا‬ ‫مطل...
‫حوالہ‬ ‫جات‬ ‫بنیادى‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫قواعد‬ ، ‫خان‬ ، ‫سھیل‬ ‫اس‬ّ‫ب‬‫ع‬ ، ‫مقتدرہ‬ ‫قومى‬ ‫زبان‬ ، ,
Urdu prestation (1)
Urdu prestation (1)
Urdu prestation (1)
Urdu prestation (1)
Urdu prestation (1)
Urdu prestation (1)
Urdu prestation (1)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 27, 2021
18 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Urdu prestation (1)

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 27, 2021
18 views

Urdu Grammer

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Urdu prestation (1)

  1. 1. ‫علم‬ ‫ہجا‬ ‫یا‬ ‫امال‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫علم‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫میں‬ ‫حروف‬ ‫کے‬ ‫حرکات‬ ‫و‬ ‫سکنات‬ ‫یعنی‬ ‫اعراب‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اصوات‬ ‫سے‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫کی‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫۔‬ ‫اس‬ ‫علم‬ ‫کی‬ ‫غرض‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫حروف‬ ‫کا‬ ‫صحیح‬ ‫تلفظ‬ ‫معلوم‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫۔‬ ‫علم‬ ‫ہجا‬ ‫یا‬ ‫امال‬
  2. 2. ‫معنی‬ ‫با‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫علم‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫علم‬ ‫تبدیلیو‬ ‫کی‬ ‫حرکتوں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫حرفوں‬ ‫کے‬ ‫الفاظ‬ ‫ں‬ ‫۔اس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫سے‬ ‫طریقے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫الٹ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫حرفوں‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جاتا‬ ‫بتایا‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫علم‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫کس‬ ‫سے‬ ‫پھیر‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫جاتے‬ ‫بن‬ ‫الفاظ‬ ‫الفاظ‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫کس‬ ‫سے‬ ‫پھیر‬ ‫الٹ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫نئے‬ ‫میں‬ ‫نئے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫ہوتے‬ ‫پیدا‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫علم‬
  3. 3. ‫کی‬ ‫کلمات‬ ‫سے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫علم‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫علم‬ ‫باہمی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫ان‬، ‫ترکیب‬ ‫مطابقت‬،‫نست‬ ‫اور‬ ‫طریقہ‬ ‫کا‬ ‫کرنے‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫انہیں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ترتیب‬ ‫معلوم‬ ‫ہو۔علم‬ ‫اور‬ ‫الفاظ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫کلموں‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫علم‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫سے‬ ‫سے۔‬ ‫جملوں‬ ‫میں‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫علم‬
  4. 4. ‫ان‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫علم‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫بالغت‬ ‫علم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جن‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫سے‬ ‫قاعدوں‬ ‫کالم‬ ‫سے‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫ر‬ُ‫پ‬ ، ‫زور‬ ‫ر‬ُ‫پ‬ ‫شوکت‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫جاتا‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫دلکش‬ ‫و‬ ‫پسند‬ ‫دل‬ ‫اور‬ ‫بالغت‬ ‫علم‬
  5. 5. ‫ان‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫علم‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫عروض‬ ‫علم‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫بحث‬ ‫سے‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫و‬ ‫اصول‬ ‫طریقہ‬ ‫کا‬ ‫کہنے‬ ‫اشعار‬ ‫صحیح‬ ‫سے‬ ‫جن‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫معلوم‬ ‫اور‬ ‫موزوں‬ ‫نا‬ ‫اشعار‬ ‫موزوں‬ ‫و‬ ‫غرض‬ ‫کی‬ ‫علم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کرنا‬ ‫تمیز‬ ‫میں‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫غایت‬ ‫عروض‬ ‫علم‬
  6. 6. ‫حقیقی‬ ‫معنوں‬ • ‫یعنی‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ان‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫میں‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫جن‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫ہوا‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫یا‬ ‫بنا‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫۔‬ ‫دوسرے‬ ‫لفظوں‬ ‫میں‬ ‫کالم‬ ‫کی‬ ‫زیبائی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫الفاظ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫وابستہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫۔‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫کی‬ ‫جگہ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫کیے‬ ‫جائیں‬ ‫تو‬ ‫کالم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫خت‬ ‫م‬ ‫ہوجائے‬ ‫۔‬ ‫ا‬‫ال‬‫مث‬ : ‫شیر‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫تو‬ ‫اس‬ ‫سے‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫وہی‬ ‫درندہ‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫۔‬ •
  7. 7. ‫مجازی‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫حقیق‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کو‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫یعنی‬ ‫ی‬ ‫اس‬ ‫بلکہ‬ ‫نہیں‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫کے‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫ا‬‫ال‬‫مث‬ ‫۔‬ : ‫استعم‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫شیر‬ ‫ال‬ ‫بہادری‬ ‫کی‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫کر‬ ‫لی‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫۔‬
  8. 8. ‫استعارہ‬ • ‫اردو‬ ‫لغت‬ ‫میں‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫معنی‬ ’ ‫عارضی‬ ‫طور‬ ‫پر‬ ‫مانگ‬ ‫لینا‬ ، ‫مستعار‬ ‫لینا‬ ، ً ‫عاریتا‬ ‫مانگنا‬ ، ‫دھار‬ُ‫ا‬ ‫مانگنا‬ ، ‫کسی‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫کا‬ ً ‫عاریتا‬ ‫لینا‬ ‘ ‫ہیں‬ ‫۔‬ ‫علم‬ ‫بیان‬ ‫کی‬ ‫اصطالح‬ ‫میں‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫شے‬ ‫کو‬ ‫بعینہ‬ ‫دوسری‬ ‫شے‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫دے‬ ‫دیا‬ ‫جائے‬ ، ‫اور‬ ‫اس‬ ‫دوسری‬ ‫شے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لوازمات‬ ‫پہلی‬ ‫شے‬ ‫سے‬ ‫منسوب‬ ‫کر‬ ‫دئیے‬ ‫جائیں‬ ، ‫اسے‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ‫کہتے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫۔‬
  9. 9. ‫ارکان‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ١ ‫مستعار‬ ‫لہ‬ ‫جائے۔‬ ‫لیا‬ ‫ادھار‬ ‫خوبی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫یا‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫وہ‬ 2 . ‫مستعارًمنہ‬ ‫جائے۔‬ ‫لی‬ ‫مستعار‬ ‫خوبی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫سے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫یا‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫وہ‬ 3 . ‫وجہًجامع‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫مشترک‬ ‫خوبی‬ ‫اور‬ ‫وصف‬ ‫جو‬ ‫میں‬ ‫منہ‬ ‫مستعار‬ ‫اور‬ ‫لہ‬ ‫مستعار‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫کہتے‬ ‫جامع‬ ‫وجہ‬ ‫اسے‬
  10. 10. ‫اقسام‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫اصلہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫مطلقہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫مجردہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫تخییلیہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫وفاقیہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫عنادیہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫عامیہ‬ ً‫استعارہ‬ ‫خاصیہ‬
  11. 11. ‫استعارہ‬ ‫کی‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫زیادہًترًہےًتیرا‬ ً‫چاندًیاًہمارا‬ ​‫د‬‫چان‬ ً‫فلکًیہًتوًہی‬ ً‫بتاًدےًکہًحسن‬ ‫وًخوبیًمیں‬ ‫محبوب‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫گیا‬ ‫کہا‬ ‫چاند‬ ‫کو‬ ‫محبوب‬ ‫میں‬ ‫شعر‬ ‫اس‬ ‫مستعار‬ ‫لہ‬ ‫چاند‬ ‫اور‬ ‫مستعار‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫مشترک‬ ‫قدر‬ ‫میں‬ ‫دونوں‬ ‫جو‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫صورتی‬ ‫خوب‬ ‫یا‬ ‫چاندنی‬ ‫جامع‬ ‫وجہ‬ ‫ہے۔‬
  12. 12. ‫تشبیہ‬ • ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫عربی‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫کا‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لغوی‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مشابہت‬ ، ‫تمثیل‬ ‫اور‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫کو‬ ‫دوسری‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫کی‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫دینا‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫۔‬ ‫علم‬ ‫بیان‬ ‫کی‬ ‫رو‬ ‫سے‬ ‫جب‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫کو‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫صفت‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اعتبار‬ ‫سےیامشترک‬ ‫خصوصیت‬ ‫کی‬ ‫بنا‬ ‫پر‬ ‫دوسری‬ ‫کی‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫دے‬ ‫دیا‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫تو‬ ‫اسے‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫کہتے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫۔‬
  13. 13. ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ارکان‬ ١ ‫ہ‬ّ‫ب‬‫مش‬ 2 . ‫ِبہ‬ً‫ہ‬ّ‫ب‬‫مش‬ 3 . ًِ‫حرف‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ 4 . ‫ًشبہ‬ِ‫ہ‬‫وج‬ 5 . ً ِ ‫غرض‬ ‫تشبیہ‬
  14. 14. ‫اقسام‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫تشبیہًمرسل‬ ‫تشبیہًموکد‬ ‫تشبیہًمفصل‬ ‫تشبیہًمجمل‬ ‫تشبیہًبلیغ‬
  15. 15. ‫مثالیں‬: ‫نازکیًاسًکےًلبًکیًکیاًکہیے‬ ‫پنکھڑیًاکًگالبًکیًسیًہے‬ ‫د‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫پنکھڑی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫گالب‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ہونٹوں‬ ‫کے‬ ‫محبوب‬ ‫میں‬ ‫شعر‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ہونٹ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫محبوب‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫مشبہ‬ ‫پنکھڑی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫گالب‬ ‫اور‬ ‫مشبہ‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫بہ‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫محبوب‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫غرض‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫اشتراک‬ ‫کا‬ ‫نزاکت‬ ‫وجہ‬ ‫کی‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫بیان‬ ‫کر‬ ‫بڑھا‬ ‫کو‬ ‫حسن‬ ‫اور‬ ‫نزاکت‬ ‫کی‬ ‫ہونٹ‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫میں‬ ‫شعر‬ ‫اس‬ ‫۔‬ " ‫سی‬ ‫کی‬ " ‫ہے۔‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫حرف‬
  16. 16. ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫فرق‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫شبیہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫مشبہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫مشبہ‬ ‫استعار‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫ذکر‬ ‫کا‬ ‫بہ‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫مشبہ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫بہ‬ ‫مشبہ‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫جاتا‬ ‫لیا‬ ‫بنا‬ ‫کی‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫دوسری‬ ‫کو‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫ذریعے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫حروف‬ ‫میں‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫جاتا‬ ‫دیا‬ ‫بنا‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫ہی‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ‫جبکہ‬ ،‫ہے‬ ‫جاتا‬ ‫دیا‬ ‫قرار‬ ‫مانند‬ ‫کے‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫پانچ‬ ‫ارکان‬ ‫کے‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫تین‬ ‫ارکان‬ ‫۔‬ ‫ع‬ ‫اس‬ ‫استعارہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫شکل‬ ‫ابتدائی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫بیان‬ ‫علم‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫لم‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫بلیغ‬ ‫یک‬ ‫کی‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫کى‬ ‫یبنیاد‬ ‫است‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫پر‬ ‫حقیقت‬ ‫عارہ‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫پر‬ ‫خیال‬ ‫بنیاد‬ ‫کی‬
  17. 17. ‫رموز‬ ‫اوقاف‬ • ‫وہ‬ ‫عالمتیں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫نشانیاں‬ ‫جن‬ ‫سے‬ ‫معلوم‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫میں‬ ‫کس‬ ‫جگہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫کس‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫وقف‬ ‫کرنا‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫۔‬ ‫رموز‬ ، ‫رمز‬ ‫کی‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫کا‬ ‫مطلب‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یا‬ ‫اشارہ‬ ‫جبکہ‬ ‫اوقاف‬ ، ‫وقف‬ ‫کی‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫ٹھہرنے‬ ‫یا‬ ‫رکنے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ، ‫یعنی‬ ‫رموز‬ ‫اقاف‬ ‫یا‬ ‫عالمات‬ ‫وقف‬ ‫ن‬ُ‫ا‬ ‫اشاروں‬ ‫یا‬ ‫عالمتوں‬ ‫کو‬ ‫کہتے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫جو‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫حصے‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫باقی‬ ‫حصوں‬ ‫سے‬ ‫عالحدہ‬ ‫کرنے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫کی‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫ان‬ ‫کا‬ ‫خیال‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫رکھا‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫تو‬ ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کچھ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫کچھ‬ ‫بلکہ‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫اوقات‬ ‫تو‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫بالکل‬ ‫لٹ‬ُ‫ا‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫جاتا‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جہاں‬ ‫ٹھہرنا‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وقفہ‬ ‫کرنا‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫۔‬
  18. 18. ‫رموز‬ ‫اوقاف‬ ‫کا‬ ‫مفہوم‬ • ‫رموز‬ ‫اوقاف‬ ‫سے‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ٹہرنے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اشارات‬ ‫یا‬ ‫عالمات‬ ‫۔‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫اشارات‬ ‫اور‬ ‫عالمتیں‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫جو‬ ‫مطلب‬ ‫بہتر‬ ‫طور‬ ‫پر‬ ‫واضح‬ ‫کرنے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫تحریرکے‬ ‫دوران‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫کی‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫۔‬ ‫ان‬ ‫کی‬ ‫مدد‬ ‫سے‬ ‫پڑھنے‬ ‫واال‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫کو‬ ‫روانی‬ ‫اور‬ ‫آسانی‬ ‫سے‬ ‫سمجھتا‬ ‫چال‬ ‫جاتا‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫نیز‬ ‫پڑھنے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫دوران‬ ‫اسے‬ ‫ٹھہرنے‬ ‫اور‬ ‫سانس‬ ‫لینے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫مناسب‬ ‫مواقع‬ ‫ملتے‬ ‫چلے‬ ‫جاتے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫۔‬ ‫جس‬ ‫سے‬ ‫قاری‬ ‫کو‬ ‫مطالعہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫دوران‬ ‫تھکن‬ ‫کا‬ ‫احساس‬ ‫نہیں‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫۔‬
  19. 19. ‫وقف‬ ‫عالمات‬ ‫درمیان‬ ‫کے‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫جو‬ ‫عالمتیں‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫کرنے‬ ‫واضح‬ ‫کو‬ ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کے‬ ‫بات‬ ‫میں‬ ‫عالمت‬ ،‫ہیں‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫کہالتی‬ ‫وقف‬
  20. 20. ‫ختمہ‬ ).( ‫سکتہ‬ ( ، ) ‫سوالیہ‬ ( ‫؟‬ ) ‫تفصیلیہ‬ :( _ ) ‫قوسین‬ )( ‫ندائیہ‬ ‫یا‬ ‫فجائیہ‬ )!( ‫واوین‬ ( ” “ ) ‫عالمت‬ ‫مصرع‬ ( ‫ع‬ ) ‫مخففات‬ ( ؒ ؓ ، )
  21. 21. ‫ختمہ‬ ( ‫۔‬ ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫ختمہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫کی‬ ‫لکیر‬ ‫سی‬ ‫چھوٹی‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫پر‬ ‫خاتمے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫پورے‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫دیر‬ ‫کچھ‬ ‫جہاں‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫لگائی‬ ‫ٹہرنا‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫دوسرے‬ ‫کو‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫سٹاپ‬ ‫فل‬ ‫میں‬ ‫انگریزی‬ ‫اور‬ ‫تام‬ ‫وقف‬ ،‫کامل‬ ‫وقف‬ ‫اسے‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫کرتی‬ ‫جدا‬ ‫سے‬ ).( ‫بھی‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫کہتے‬
  22. 22. ‫ختمہ‬ ( ‫۔‬ ) ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫خوب‬ ‫آج‬ ‫بارش‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫اس‬ ،‫ہے‬ ‫ہوئی‬ ‫موسم‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫گیا‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫خوشگوار‬ ‫بڑا‬ ‫جیسے‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫لگتا‬ ‫ایسا‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫پہل‬ ‫چہل‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫ہر‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫دن‬ ‫کا‬ ‫عید‬ ‫آج‬ ‫میال‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫ہوا‬ ‫لگا‬ ‫الئیں۔‬ ‫تشریف‬ ‫کل‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫خراب‬ ‫طبیعت‬ ‫میری‬ ‫آج‬
  23. 23. ‫سوالیہ‬ ( ‫؟‬ ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫کہتے‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫کامل‬ ‫وقف‬ ‫کو‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫اس‬ ‫سوالیہ‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫اور‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫عام‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫سے‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫کے‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫لگائی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫سوالیہ‬ ‫سوال‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جملوں‬ ‫جن‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫جاتا‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫پیدا‬ ‫فرق‬ ‫واضح‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جملوں‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫رہا‬ ‫جا‬ ‫پوچھا‬ ‫ن‬ِ‫ا‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جملوں‬ ‫میں‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫اگرسوالیہ‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫نشان‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫صحیح‬ ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫جملوں‬ ‫ان‬ ‫تو‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫کہتے‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫استدالل‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫اسے‬ ‫ہوتا۔‬ ‫نہیں‬ ‫واضح‬ ‫پر‬ ‫طور‬
  24. 24. ‫سوالیہ‬ ( ‫؟‬ ) ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫جملوں‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫کراچی‬ ‫ہیں؟‬ ‫رہے‬ ‫جا‬ ‫ہیں؟‬ ‫چکے‬ ‫جیت‬ ‫میچ‬ ‫ہم‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫سا‬ ‫کون‬ ‫کو‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫پھل‬ ‫ہے؟‬ ‫پسند‬ ‫آپ‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫گے؟‬ ‫آئیں‬ ‫واپس‬ ‫کب‬ ‫سے‬
  25. 25. ‫سکتہ‬ ( ، ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫کے‬ ‫کر‬ ‫توقف‬ ‫سا‬ ‫ہلکا‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جس‬ ،‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫وقفہ‬ ‫مختصر‬ ‫اور‬ ‫سا‬ ‫چھوٹا‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫کوما‬ ‫میں‬ ‫انگریزی‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫جاتے‬ ‫بڑھ‬ ‫آگے‬ ( ، ) ‫عالمت‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫کہتے‬ ‫سے‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫جاتا‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫اکثر‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫وضاحت‬ ‫کی‬ ‫وضاحت‬ ‫پر‬ ‫طور‬ ‫صحیح‬ ‫کی‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫ہوجاتی‬ ‫ہے‬
  26. 26. ‫سکتہ‬ ( ، ) ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ،‫الہور‬ ،‫کراچی‬ ‫آباد‬ ‫فیصل‬ ، ‫راولپنڈی‬ ، ‫پشاور‬ ‫اور‬ ‫کوئٹہ‬ ‫پاکستان‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫شہر‬ ‫مشہور‬ ‫قلعہ‬ ‫شاہی‬ ، ‫مسجد‬ ‫بادشاہی‬ ، ‫جہانگیر‬ ‫مقبرہ‬ ‫شاال‬ ، ‫مارباغ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫گ‬ ‫عجائب‬ ‫ھر‬ ‫کے‬ ‫الہور‬ ‫تاریخی‬ ‫مقامات‬ ‫ہیں۔‬
  27. 27. ‫تفصیلیہ‬ :( ‫۔‬ ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫یا‬ ‫تفصیل‬ ‫کی‬ ‫چیز‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫وضاحت‬
  28. 28. ‫تفصیلیہ‬ ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫فائدے‬ ‫ذیل‬ ‫درج‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ورزش‬ : ‫۔‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫فرماتے‬ ‫اقبال‬ ‫عالمہ‬ : ‫۔‬ ‫عمدہ‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫غزل‬ ‫ہونی‬ ‫خوبیاں‬ ‫ذیل‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫میں‬ ‫چاہئیں‬ : - ‫ہیں‬ ‫فائدے‬ ‫شمار‬ ‫بے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫علم‬ : ‫۔‬
  29. 29. ‫قوسین‬ )( ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫یا‬ ‫قوسین‬ ‫واحدانی‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫جاتے‬ ‫لکھے‬ ‫حصے‬ ‫ایسے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جملہ‬ ‫جو‬ ‫معترضہ‬ ‫جملہ‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫آتے‬ ‫پر‬ ‫طور‬ ‫کے‬ ‫معترضہ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫ایسے‬ ‫میں‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫جو‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫کہتے‬ ‫آجائے‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫تعلق‬ ‫کا‬ ‫اس‬ ‫سے‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫اصل‬ ‫لیکن‬ ‫ہوبلکہ‬ ‫ذکر‬ ‫کا‬ ‫اس‬ ‫پر‬ ‫طور‬ ‫کے‬ ‫حوالے‬ ‫آئے‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫پر‬ ‫طور‬ ‫عام‬ ‫۔‬ ‫مکالموں‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫میں‬ ‫ڈراموں‬ ‫اور‬
  30. 30. ‫قوسین‬ )( ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫چوہدری‬ ‫اسلم‬ ( ‫تھے‬ ‫جماعت‬ ‫ہم‬ ‫میرے‬ ‫جو‬ ) ‫کل‬ ‫آج‬ ‫ڈاکٹر‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫اسے‬ ‫نے‬ ‫م‬ ‫عوا‬ ( ‫تھا‬ ‫نااہل‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫اگرچہ‬ ) ‫لیا۔‬ ‫چن‬ ‫نمائندہ‬ ‫اپنا‬ ‫علی‬ ‫اشرف‬ ( ‫تھے‬ ‫دوست‬ ‫کے‬ ‫بچپن‬ ‫میرے‬ ‫جو‬ ) ‫اچانک‬ ‫مجھے‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫آج‬ ‫باز‬ ‫ار‬ ‫مل‬ ‫میں‬ ‫گئے‬
  31. 31. ‫واوین‬ ( “ ” ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫اقتباس‬ ‫کا‬ ‫تحریر‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یہ‬ ( ‫ٹکڑا‬ ) ‫کس‬ ‫یا‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫کرتے‬ ‫پیش‬ ‫قول‬ ‫کا‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫کرتے‬ ‫پیش‬ ‫س‬ُ‫ا‬ ‫اور‬ ‫شروع‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اقتباس‬ ‫یا‬ ‫قول‬ ‫آخرمیں‬ ‫لگائی‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫ہے۔‬
  32. 32. ‫واوین‬ ( “ ” ) ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫رسول‬ ‫اکرم‬ ‫ﷺ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ارشاد‬ ‫کا‬ : ” ‫ہے‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫بہتر‬ ‫سے‬ ‫میں‬ ‫تم‬ ‫جوقرآن‬ ‫سیکھ‬ ‫ے‬ ‫کو‬ ‫دوسروں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫سکھائے‬ ‫۔‬ “ ‫اپنے‬ ‫نے‬ ‫میں‬ ‫مالزم‬ ‫دی‬ ‫آواز‬ ‫کو‬ : ” ‫انورخان‬ ! “ ‫س‬ُ‫ا‬ ‫دیا‬ ‫جواب‬ ‫نے‬ ” ‫جی‬ ‫آقا‬ ‫میرے‬ ! “ ‫نبی‬ ‫کریم‬ ‫ﷺ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ارشاد‬ ‫کا‬ : ” ‫کے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫بہترین‬ ‫سے‬ ‫میں‬ ‫تم‬ ‫اخ‬ ‫الق‬ ‫ہوں۔‬ ‫اچھے‬ “
  33. 33. ‫ندائیہ‬ ‫فجائیہ‬ ‫یا‬ )!( ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫کے‬ ‫پکارنے‬ ‫یا‬ ‫دینے‬ ‫آواز‬ ‫کو‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جاتا‬ ‫لگایا‬ ‫میں‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جملوں‬ ‫یا‬ ‫الفاظ‬ ‫ایسے‬ ‫کو‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫اس‬ ‫یا‬ ‫ہے‬ ،‫جوش‬ ‫جیسے‬ ‫جذبے‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جن‬ ‫غم‬ ،‫تعجب‬ ،‫غصہ‬ ،‫نفرت‬ ، ،‫حیرانی‬ ‫خوشی‬ ،‫افسوس‬ ، ‫خوف‬ ‫اظہار‬ ‫کا‬ ‫تحقیر‬ ‫اور‬ ‫تحسین‬ ،‫تنبیہ‬ ، ‫پا‬ ‫یا‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫جاتا‬
  34. 34. ‫ندائیہ‬ ‫فجائیہ‬ ‫یا‬ )!( ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫آہا‬ ! ‫بس‬ ‫آگئی‬ ‫۔‬ ‫ہائے‬ ! ‫گیا؟‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫خبردار‬ ! ‫کرنا۔‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫حرکت‬ ‫ایسی‬ ‫اب‬ ‫وقار‬ ‫ذی‬ ‫صدر‬ ! ‫حضرات۔‬ ‫و‬ ‫خواتین‬ ‫افسوس‬ ! ‫گیا‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫ہالک‬ ‫میں‬ ‫حادثے‬ ‫دوست‬ ‫میرا‬
  35. 35. ‫عالمت‬ ‫شعر‬ ( ؎ ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫شع‬ ‫پر‬ ‫موقع‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫دینے‬ ‫حوالہ‬ ‫کا‬ ‫شعر‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫عبارت‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫لگائی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫شروع‬ ‫شعر‬ ‫عالمت‬ ( ؎ ) ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫نوجوانوں‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫بیدار‬ ‫جب‬ ‫روح‬ ‫عقابی‬ ؎ ‫میں‬ ‫آسمانوں‬ ‫منزل‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫آتی‬ ‫نظر‬ ‫تو‬
  36. 36. ‫مخففات‬ ( ؒ ، ) ‫مفہوم‬ ‫کا‬ ‫کی‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫جگہ‬ ‫کی‬ ‫فقرے‬ ‫اصل‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫مختصر‬ ‫جو‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫اسے‬ ‫مخففات‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫کہتے‬
  37. 37. ‫مخففات‬ ( ؒ ، ) ‫مثالیں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫ہللا‬ ‫رضی‬ ‫عنہ‬ ‫جگہ‬ ‫کی‬ ( ؓ ) ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫مخفف‬ ‫رحمتہ‬ ‫ہللا‬ ‫علیہ‬ ‫جگہ‬ ‫کی‬ ( ؒ ) ‫ہے‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫مخفف‬
  38. 38. ‫مجازمرسل‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫اسی‬ ‫کو‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫قاعدہ‬ ‫عمومی‬ ‫جائے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫کو‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫اوقات‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫شاعر‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ادیب‬ ‫لیکن‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫گیا‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫اسے‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لیتے‬ ‫کر‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫اور‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫بجائے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫کرنا‬ ‫پیدا‬ ‫صورتی‬ ‫خوب‬ ‫میں‬ ‫تحریر‬ ‫یا‬ ‫کالم‬ ‫مقصد‬ ‫کا‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫فظ‬ ‫جو‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫مجاز‬ ‫میں‬ ‫اصطالح‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫کہتے‬ ‫مجاز‬ ‫کو‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫و‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫بجائے‬ ‫کی‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫اپنے‬ ‫تع‬ ‫اور‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫عالوہ‬ ‫کے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫بلکہ‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫تعلق‬ ‫کا‬ ‫تشبیہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫لق‬ ‫ہو۔‬
  39. 39. ‫اجزا‬ ‫کے‬ ‫مجاز‬ 1 ‫مجاز‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫۔‬ 2 ‫معنی‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫۔‬ 3 . ‫سبب‬ 4 . ‫تعلق‬ ‫یا‬ ‫عالقہ‬ 5 . ‫عالمت‬ ‫یا‬ ‫قرینہ‬
  40. 40. 1 ‫مجاز‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫۔‬ : ‫جی‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫گیا‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫جسے‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫لفظ‬ ’’ ‫ظلمات‬ ‘‘ ‫۔‬
  41. 41. 2 ‫معنی‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫۔‬ ‫ل‬ ً‫ال‬‫مث‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫رہا‬ ‫جا‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫اختیار‬ ‫جگہ‬ ‫کی‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫اصل‬ ‫جسے‬ ،‫ہے‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ف‬ ‫ظ‬ ’’ ‫ظلمات‬ ‘‘ ‫اسے‬ ‫جگہ‬ ‫کی‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫اصل‬ ‫کے‬ ’’ ‫گمراہی‬ ‘‘ ‫یا‬ ’’ ‫العلمی‬ ‘‘ ‫معن‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ی‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫گیا‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫میں‬ ۳ ‫سبب‬ ‫۔‬ : ‫ہ‬ ‫ضرور‬ ‫وجہ‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫کی‬ ‫کرنے‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫کو‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫ونی‬ ‫ا‬ ‫کیفیت‬ ‫کی‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫والے‬ ‫بھٹکنے‬ ‫میں‬ ‫العلمی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫گمراہ‬ ً‫ال‬‫مث‬ ‫چاہیے۔‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫س‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫وجہ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫رہا‬ ‫بھٹک‬ ‫میں‬ ‫اندھیرے‬ ‫جو‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫ملتی‬ ‫بہت‬ ‫سے‬ ’’ ‫ظلمات‬ ‘‘ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫سکتا‬ ‫جا‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫کے‬ ‫العلمی‬ ‫یا‬ ‫گمراہی‬ ‫کا‬
  42. 42. 4 ‫تعلق‬ ‫یا‬ ‫عالقہ‬ ‫۔‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫ہی‬ ‫تعلق‬ ‫یہی‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫تعلق‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫اور‬ ‫مجاز‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫کو‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫بنتا‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫کا‬ ‫کرنے‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مجازی‬
  43. 43. .5 ‫عالمت‬ ‫یا‬ ‫قرینہ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫ظاہر‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫جو‬ ‫چاہیے‬ ‫ہونا‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫قرینہ‬ ‫یا‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫ایسی‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫ر‬ ‫ے‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫میں‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫بجائے‬ ‫کے‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫اپنے‬ ‫کو‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫گی‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫ا‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫صورت‬ ‫کی‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫عالمت‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫ہوسکتی‬ ‫مع‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جملے‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫نی‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫پوشیدہ‬ ‫میں‬ ‫ہوسکتی‬ ‫ہے‬
  44. 44. ‫کنایہ‬ ‫علم‬ ‫بیان‬ ‫کی‬ ‫رو‬ ‫سے‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫کلمہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ، ‫جس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مبہم‬ ‫اور‬ ‫پوشیدہ‬ ‫ہوں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ان‬ ‫کا‬ ‫سمجھنا‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫قرینے‬ ‫کا‬ ‫محتاج‬ ‫ہو‬ ، ‫وہ‬ ‫اپنے‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫بجائے‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫میں‬ ‫اس‬ ‫طرح‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫ہوا‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫جا‬ ‫سکتے‬ ‫ہوں‬ ‫۔‬ ‫یعنی‬ ‫بولنے‬ ‫واال‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫لفظ‬ ‫بول‬ ‫کر‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫کی‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫اشارہ‬ ‫کر‬ ‫دے‬ ‫گا‬ ، ‫لیکن‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫لینا‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫غلط‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫گا‬ ‫۔‬ ‫ا‬‫ال‬‫مث‬ ’’ ‫بال‬ ‫سفید‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫گئے‬ ‫لیکن‬ ‫عادتیں‬ ‫نہ‬ ‫بدلیں‬ ‫۔‬ ‘‘ ‫یہاں‬ ‫مجازی‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫میں‬ ‫بال‬ ‫سفید‬ ‫ہونے‬ ‫سے‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫بڑھاپا‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫لیکن‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫معنوں‬ ‫میں‬ ‫بال‬ ‫سفید‬ ‫ہونا‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫درست‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫۔‬ ‫بقول‬ ‫سجادمرزابیگ‬ ’’ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫لغت‬ ‫میں‬ ‫پوشیدہ‬ ‫بات‬ ‫کرنے‬ ‫کو‬ ‫کہتے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اصطالح‬ ‫علم‬ ‫بیان‬ ‫میں‬ ‫ایسے‬ ‫کلمے‬ ‫کو‬ ‫کہتے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫جس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫الزمی‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫ہوں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫اگر‬ ‫حقیقی‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫جائیں‬ ‫تو‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫جائز‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫۔‬
  45. 45. ‫اقسام‬ ‫کی‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫قریب‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫۔‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫منسوب‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫کی‬ ‫شخصیت‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫جو‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫صفت‬ ‫ایسی‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫و‬ ً‫ال‬‫مث‬ ‫ہو۔‬ ‫گئی‬ ‫لی‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫ذات‬ ‫کی‬ ‫موصوف‬ ‫سے‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫کر‬ ‫بیان‬ ‫کو‬ ‫صفت‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لکھنوی‬ ‫عزیز‬ ‫بقول‬ : ‫ارنی‬ ‫بڑے‬ ‫تھے‬ ‫تو‬ ‫دعوے‬ ‫گوئے‬ ‫کو‬ ‫طور‬ ‫اڑ‬ ‫ہوش‬ ‫گئے‬ ‫سنہری‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫لکیرسے‬ ‫میں‬ ‫شعر‬ ‫اس‬ ’ ‫ارنی‬ ‫گوئے‬ ‫طور‬ ‘ ‫حضرت‬ ‫سے‬ ‫موسی‬ ‫علیہ‬ ‫السالم‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫ہ‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫مبذول‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫کی‬ ‫موصوف‬ ‫ہی‬ ً‫ا‬‫فور‬ ‫توجہ‬ ‫سے‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کی‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫ے۔‬
  46. 46. ‫بعید‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫۔‬ ‫کنائے‬ ‫ل‬ ‫کے‬ ‫موصوف‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫صفتیں‬ ‫ساری‬ ‫بہت‬ ‫میں‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کی‬ ‫یے‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫لیکن‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫ہوتا‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫موصوف‬ ‫سے‬ ‫بیان‬ ‫کے‬ ‫ان‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫مخصوص‬ ‫الگ‬ ‫صفتیں‬ ‫ساری‬ ‫الگ‬ ‫ک‬ ‫کو‬ ‫اس‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫پائی‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫چیزوں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫بعید‬ ‫نایہ‬ ‫خاصہ‬ ‫اور‬ ‫مرکبہ‬ ً‫ال‬‫مث‬ ‫ہے۔‬ ‫جاتا‬ ‫کہا‬ ‫بھی‬ : ‫سبب‬ ‫کے‬ ‫جس‬ ‫ہوں‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫ہمیں‬ ‫دے‬ ‫وہ‬ ‫ساقی‬ ‫بہم‬ ‫جا‬ ‫ایک‬ ‫خورشید‬ ‫و‬ ‫آتش‬ ‫و‬ ‫آب‬ ‫میں‬ ‫محفل‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫جاتی‬ ‫پائی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫شراب‬ ‫صفت‬ ‫کی‬ ‫ہونے‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫کے‬ ‫خورشید‬ ‫و‬ ‫آتش‬ ‫و‬ ‫آب‬ ‫اور‬ ‫الگ‬ ‫صفات‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫الگ‬ ‫موجود‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫ہوسکتی‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫۔‬
  47. 47. ‫کنایہ‬ ‫۔‬ ‫صفت‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫مطلوب‬ ‫صفت‬ ‫صرف‬ ‫سے‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫۔‬ ‫امید‬ ‫باقی‬ ‫رہی‬ ‫کیا‬ ‫کی‬ ‫زندگی‬ ‫ہو‬ ‫گئے‬ ‫موئے‬ ‫سیاہ‬ ‫موئے‬ ​‫د‬‫سفی‬ ‫میں‬ ‫شعر‬ ‫اس‬ ‫موئے‬ ‫اور‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫گئی‬ ‫لی‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫جوانی‬ ‫سے‬ ‫سیاہ‬ ‫موئے‬ ‫سفید‬ ‫ہیں۔‬ ‫رہے‬ ‫کر‬ ‫اشارہ‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫کی‬ ‫بڑھاپے‬
  48. 48. ‫تعریض‬ • ‫تعریض‬ ‫ـ‬ : ‫۔‬ ‫تعریض‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لغوی‬ ‫معنی‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫چھیڑنا‬ ‫اعتراض‬ ، ‫کرنا‬ ‫اصطالح‬ ، ‫میں‬ ‫تعریض‬ ‫کا‬ ‫مطلب‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫کی‬ ‫ایسی‬ ‫جس‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫میں‬ ‫اشارہ‬ ‫کسی‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫کریں‬ ، ‫لیکن‬ ‫اس‬ ‫سے‬ ‫مراد‬ ‫کوئی‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫اور‬ ‫لیں‬ ‫۔‬ ‫کنایہ‬ ‫کی‬ ‫یہ‬ ‫طور‬ ‫عام‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫پر‬ ‫طنز‬ ‫کے‬ ‫لیے‬ ‫استعمال‬ ‫ہوتی‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫داغ‬ ِ‫ل‬‫بقو‬ ‫ا‬‫ال‬‫مث‬ ، ‫ہمیں‬ ‫بدنام‬ ‫ہیں‬ ً، ‫جھوٹے‬ ‫بھی‬ ‫ہمیں‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫بے‬ ‫شک‬ ‫ہم‬ ‫ستم‬ ‫کرتے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ً‫اور‬ ‫ٓپ‬‫ا‬ ‫کرم‬ ‫کرتے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫بات‬ ‫اس‬ ‫کی‬ ‫طرف‬ ‫اشارہ‬ ‫ہے‬ ‫کہ‬ ‫پ‬ٓ‫ا‬ ‫ہی‬ ‫بدنام‬ ‫ہیں‬ ، ‫جھوٹے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫اور‬ ‫پ‬ٓ‫ا‬ ‫ہی‬ ‫ستم‬ ‫کرتے‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫۔‬
  49. 49. ‫حوالہ‬ ‫جات‬ ‫بنیادى‬ ‫اردو‬ ‫قواعد‬ ، ‫خان‬ ، ‫سھیل‬ ‫اس‬ّ‫ب‬‫ع‬ ، ‫مقتدرہ‬ ‫قومى‬ ‫زبان‬ ، ,

    Be the first to comment

Urdu Grammer

Views

Total views

18

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×