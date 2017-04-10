PDF FREE DOWNLOAD 1,227 Quite Interesting Facts to Blow Your Socks Off BOOK ONLINE
Book details Author : John Lloyd Pages : 352 pages Publisher : W. W. Norton &amp; Company 2013-09-09 Language : English IS...
Description this book A New York Times Bestseller From the creators of the hugely popular BBC quiz show QI and the best-se...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book PDF FREE DOWNLOAD 1,227 Quite Interesting Facts to Blow Your Socks Off BOOK ONLINE (John L...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PDF FREE DOWNLOAD 1,227 Quite Interesting Facts to Blow Your Socks Off BOOK ONLINE

30 views

Published on

FREE PDF Download PDF FREE DOWNLOAD 1,227 Quite Interesting Facts to Blow Your Socks Off BOOK ONLINE For Kindle

GET LINK http://bit.ly/2nUaWPK

A New York Times Bestseller From the creators of the hugely popular BBC quiz show QI and the best-selling Book of General Ignorance: 1,227 mind-bending facts. Did you know? • Cows moo in regional accents.• The international dialing code for Russia is 007.• The water in the mouth of a blue whale weighs more than its body.• Pants are responsible for twice as many accidents as chain saws.• Saddam Hussein s bunker was designed by the grandson of the woman who built Hitler s bunker.• Heroin was originally sold as cough medicine.1,227 Quite Interesting Facts to Blow Your Socks Off is a trove of the strangest, funniest, and most improbable tidbits of knowledge―all painstakingly researched and distilled to a brilliant and shocking clarity.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

PDF FREE DOWNLOAD 1,227 Quite Interesting Facts to Blow Your Socks Off BOOK ONLINE

  1. 1. PDF FREE DOWNLOAD 1,227 Quite Interesting Facts to Blow Your Socks Off BOOK ONLINE
  2. 2. Book details Author : John Lloyd Pages : 352 pages Publisher : W. W. Norton &amp; Company 2013-09-09 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0393241033 ISBN-13 : 9780393241037
  3. 3. Description this book A New York Times Bestseller From the creators of the hugely popular BBC quiz show QI and the best-selling Book of General Ignorance: 1,227 mind-bending facts. Did you know? â€¢ Cows moo in regional accents.â€¢ The international dialing code for Russia is 007.â€¢ The water in the mouth of a blue whale weighs more than its body.â€¢ Pants are responsible for twice as many accidents as chain saws.â€¢ Saddam Hussein s bunker was designed by the grandson of the woman who built Hitler s bunker.â€¢ Heroin was originally sold as cough medicine.1,227 Quite Interesting Facts to Blow Your Socks Off is a trove of the strangest, funniest, and most improbable tidbits of knowledgeâ€•all painstakingly researched and distilled to a brilliant and shocking clarity.READ book PDF FREE DOWNLOAD 1,227 Quite Interesting Facts to Blow Your Socks Off BOOK ONLINE For Ipad GET LINK http://bit.ly/2nUaWPK A New York Times Bestseller From the creators of the hugely popular BBC quiz show QI and the best-selling Book of General Ignorance: 1,227 mind-bending facts. Did you know? â€¢ Cows moo in regional accents.â€¢ The international dialing code for Russia is 007.â€¢ The water in the mouth of a blue whale weighs more than its body.â€¢ Pants are responsible for twice as many accidents as chain saws.â€¢ Saddam Hussein s bunker was designed by the grandson of the woman who built Hitler s bunker.â€¢ Heroin was originally sold as cough medicine.1,227 Quite Interesting Facts to Blow Your Socks Off is a trove of the strangest, funniest, and most improbable tidbits of knowledgeâ€•all painstakingly researched and distilled to a brilliant and shocking clarity.
  4. 4. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  5. 5. Clik here to Download this book PDF FREE DOWNLOAD 1,227 Quite Interesting Facts to Blow Your Socks Off BOOK ONLINE (John Lloyd ) Click this link : http://bit.ly/2nUaWPK if you want to download this book OR

×