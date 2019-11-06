Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Known as the most complete jewelry manufacturing software Laxmi Computers India provides complete end-to-end work order tr...
Define your own workflows in Laxmi Computers India to match your existing workflow, so your employees can keep working the...
Materials tracking: Laxmi Computers India tracks every material used in the process and maintains an chain of ownership fo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Known as the most complete jewelry manufacturing software

24 views

Published on

Laxmi Computers India provides complete end-to-end work order traceability; automates every aspect of your manufacturing process and production inventory handling.

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Known as the most complete jewelry manufacturing software

  1. 1. Known as the most complete jewelry manufacturing software Laxmi Computers India provides complete end-to-end work order traceability; automates every aspect of your manufacturing process and production inventory handling. The jewelry manufacturing process can be complex with many steps and materials needing to be tracked in real time. Software for Gold Hallmarking in India Laxmi Computers India takes over all the time- consuming management tasks as it keeps track of all materials (metals, diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones, and all other components) used in the manufacturing process.
  2. 2. Define your own workflows in Laxmi Computers India to match your existing workflow, so your employees can keep working the same way as before, and use Laxmi Computers India with minimal training – this will reduce your implementation costs significantly as no time is wasted with introducing new business processes and re-training of employees. Routing: jobs in Laxmi Computers India can be routed from one service into another, which allows efficiently tracking the current stage and status of a job order’s progress within the workflow. Jobs may also be rejected into previous services, or rerouted into services not part of the original workflow. Free routing functionality can be used for setups in which a job order’s workflow cannot be fully planned beforehand, allowing users to freely route jobs as needed. Gold Exchange software This functionality also keeps track of the users assigned to each of the job’s services, as well as the activities performed by each user within these services. This is especially useful for overviewing and providing a form of structure to otherwise unpredictable workflows.
  3. 3. Materials tracking: Laxmi Computers India tracks every material used in the process and maintains an chain of ownership for any precious goods as well as losses accumulated – you can see the losses by location as well as by user. Exact job duration tracking: Laxmi Computers India tracks every job to make sure that the steps needed are performed on time. It can send warnings whenever jobs are delayed, so you know in time which jobs require attention. This ensures timely delivery of finished goods to your customers. Email: info@laxmicomputersindia.com Phone: +91 – 9810597014, 8700659795 Website: http://www.laxmicomputersindia.com/

×