DDesign 2020 sunum

2020 Etkinlik Teknolojileri
Etkinlik Yönetim Sistemi
Online registration Etkinlik micro web sitesi ve mobile app. üzerinden kayıt işlemleri. •
Kongre - Etkinlik mobil app.
Mobile app. içerikleri PROGRAM KONUŞMACILAR KONAKLAMA TRANSFER Ka<lımcılar konuşmacılar hakkında detaylı bilgiye buradan u...
Onsite kayıt QR CODE YAKA KARTI BASIMI Her kullanıcı için mobil app. üzerinde QR Code yara<lmaktadır. QR Code her ka<lımcı...
Katılımcılara etkin ulaşım BİLDİRİM GÖNDERİMİ VIDEO BİLDİRİMALAN TANIMLI BİLDİRİM GÖNDERİMİ Etkinlikteki ka<lımcılara push...
Geri bildirim alma ANKET FİKİR DUVARI SORU CEVAP ANKET Mobil app.’in oylama özelliğini kullanarak, Soru ve Cevap oturumu, ...
Katılımcılar arasında bağlantı PROFİLLER MESAJLAŞMA HATIRLATMA Kullanıcılar, Event App'in Sohbet özelliğini kullanarak bir...
İçeriklerin paylaşımı FOTOĞRAF PAYLAŞIMI DÖKÜMAN PAYLAŞIMI Ka<lımcılar etkinlik süresince çekmiş oldukları fotoğraﬂarı mob...
Sponsorlara yer verin SPONSORLAR KATILIMCILAR Etkinlikte yer alan sponsorlar için hazırlanan bölümde sponsorlara ait görse...
Onsite kayıt
Self service yaka kartı basımı Ka<lımcılar etkinlik alanına geldiklerinde Mobil cihazlarındaki QR code’u okutarak yaka kar...
Yüz Tanıma Sistemi
Etkinlik alanında mobil app. kullanımı
Etkinlik alanında mobil app. kullanımı Mobil uygulama üzerinden sorulacak olan sorulara ka<lımcıların online cevap vermesi...
Onsite uygulamalar İ-BEACON AUGMENTED REALITY Mobil app. üzerine entegre edilen i-beacon özelliği sayesinde, etkinlik alan...
Mobil uygulamayı cihazlarına yüklemiş olan ka<lımcılara, etkinlik alanına geldiklerinde alanda bulunan i-beacon vericiler ...
Augmented Reality uygulamaları. Fuaye Alanı Uygulamaları AUGMENTED REALITY
Fotoğraﬂarını paylaş: Etkinlik kapsamında ka<lımcıların uygulama üzerinden çekmiş olduğu fotoğraﬂar dev ekranlara yansı<lı...
Fuaye Alanı Uygulamaları
İstek Şarkını seç: Etkinlik kapsamında yapılan par@lerde ka<lımcılardan mobil uygulamayı kullanarak şarkı seçmeleri isteni...
Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri QR Code - Turnike - RFID •
Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri Turnike
Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri RFID Etkinlik alanının giriş kapılarında ve oturum salonlarının kapılarında, katılımcıların yaka ...
Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri RFID Katılımcıların yaka kartlarına kişisel temas gerekmemesi, operasyonun Barcode’a oranla çok d...
Diğer Hizmetler
Webcast
Sunum Kontrol Sistemi
Kiosk
Internet Corner
RFID Tünel
DDesign 2020 sunum

  1. 1. 2020 Etkinlik Teknolojileri
  2. 2. Etkinlik Yönetim Sistemi
  3. 3. Etkinlik micro web sitesi
  4. 4. Etkinlik micro web sitesi
  5. 5. Online registration Etkinlik micro web sitesi ve mobile app. üzerinden kayıt işlemleri. •
  6. 6. Kongre - Etkinlik mobil app.
  7. 7. Kongre - Etkinlik mobil app.
  8. 8. Mobile app. içerikleri PROGRAM KONUŞMACILAR KONAKLAMA TRANSFER Ka<lımcılar konuşmacılar hakkında detaylı bilgiye buradan ulaşabilirler. Konuşmacıların kariyer bilgileri ve ile@şim kurma seçeneklerine erişilebilir. Ka<lımcılar etkinliğin detaylı programına buradan ulaşabilirler. Olası program değişiklikleri anlık olarak güncellenmektedir. Her ka<lımcı kendisiyle ilgili hotel konaklama bilgilerine bu bölümden ulaşabilir. Eğer oda paylaşımı söz konusuysa, paylaşılacak kişinin bilgileri görüntülenebilir. Her ka<lımcı kendisiyle ilgili transfer bilgilerine bu bölümden ulaşabilir. Transferde olası bir değişim söz konusuysa bilgiler anlık güncellenebilir.
  9. 9. Onsite kayıt QR CODE YAKA KARTI BASIMI Her kullanıcı için mobil app. üzerinde QR Code yara<lmaktadır. QR Code her ka<lımcı için uniq olarak sistem taraMndan otoma@k üre@lmektedir. QR Code yaka kar< basımı başta olmak üzere hediye dağı<mı, geçiş kontrolü, gala masa düzeni vb. birçok uygulamada kullanıcının sistem taraMndan tanınmasını sağlamaktadır. Her kullanıcı için mobil app. üzerinde yara<lan QR Code sayesinde ka<lımcılar kayıt alanına geldiklerinde yaka kar< basımı için kullanılan self service kiosklara QR Code’larını okutarak yaka kartlarını bas<rabilirler. Self service kiosklar hızlı, beklemesiz ve sorunsuz yaka kar< basımı için en ideal sistemlerdir.
  10. 10. Katılımcılara etkin ulaşım BİLDİRİM GÖNDERİMİ VIDEO BİLDİRİMALAN TANIMLI BİLDİRİM GÖNDERİMİ Etkinlikteki ka<lımcılara push mesajlar göndererek gündemdeki değişiklikler veya güncellemeler hakkında bilgi verilir. Mesajlar, uygulama içeriğine bağlan<lar içerebilir ve gönderildikten sonra Uygulama Bildirim Merkezi'nde saklanır. Bu sayede, kullanıcıların mesajı kaçırmış olsalar bile, istedikleri zaman erişmelerine olanak sağlar. Kullanıcılara daha önceden belirlenen ﬁziksel bir alana girdiklerinde sistem taraMndan otoma@k push mesajlar gönderilebilir. Örneğin, havalimanına gelen ka<lımcılara “Etkinliğimize hoşgeldiniz” vb. mesajlar gönderilebilir. Aynı şekilde belirlenmiş bir alanı terkeden kullanıcılara push mesajlar gönderilebilir. Kullanıcılara daha önceden belirlenen ﬁziksel bir alana girdiklerinde sistem taraMndan otoma@k ve kişiye özelleş@rilmiş video push mesajlar gönderilebilir. Örneğin, havalimanına Ankara’dan gelen gelen ka<lımcılara “Sayın. Ankara Bayimiz Etkinliğimize Hoşgeldiniz” mesajı içeren karşılama videosu gösterilebilir.
  11. 11. Geri bildirim alma ANKET FİKİR DUVARI SORU CEVAP ANKET Mobil app.’in oylama özelliğini kullanarak, Soru ve Cevap oturumu, bir atölye çalışması veya tüm etkinlik için geri bildirim gibi gerçek zamanlı olarak veri almak için kullanabilirsiniz. Sistem çeşitli senaryoları kapsayabilir. Sonuçlar İçerik Yöne@m Sistemine gönderilerek ve bir ekranda hızlı bir şekilde değerlendirilerek graﬁksel hale dönüştürülebilir. Ka<lımcıların ﬁkirleri ve görüşleri bir Fikir Duvarı kullanılarak toplanabilir. Kullanıcılar duvara yorum veya resim gönderebilir ve diğerleri “Beğen” veya yorumlarıyla yanıt verebilir. Sonuçlar İçerik Yöne@m Sistemine gönderilerek ve bir ekranda hızlı bir şekilde değerlendirilerek graﬁksel hale dönüştürülebilir. Ka<lımcılar anonim olarak veya doğrudan uygulamayı kullanarak konuşmacıya konferans hakkında sorular sorabilirler. Sorular İçerik Yöne@m Sisteminde toplanarak, önceden sıralanabilir ve anında konuşmacılara ile@lebilir. Etkinlikle ilgili değerlendirmelerin toplanabileceği bir anket bölümü hazırlanabilir. Bu özellik sayesinde kullanıcılar kendilerine sorulan sorulara cevap vererek ak@f olarak etkinlikle ilgili değerlendirme yapabilirler. Ayrıca kullanıcılar etkinliğin tamamıyla ilgili 1 - 5 arasında yıldızla belir@len memnuniyet sıralama yapabilirler.
  12. 12. Katılımcılar arasında bağlantı PROFİLLER MESAJLAŞMA HATIRLATMA Kullanıcılar, Event App'in Sohbet özelliğini kullanarak birbirleriyle sürekli ile@şimde kalabilir ve örneğin toplan<lar düzenleyebilir veya bilgi alışverişinde bulunabilirler. Kullanıcılar her gündem maddesi için bir ha<rla<cı oluşturabilir. Ayarlara bağlı olarak, toplan< ve etkinlik listenin başlamasından 5, 15, 30 veya 60 dakika önce kullanıcıya bir bilgilendirme mesajı gönderilir. Kullanıcılar, diğer ka<lımcıların proﬁllerini görebilir ve ka<lımcılar arasında arama yapabilirler.
  13. 13. İçeriklerin paylaşımı FOTOĞRAF PAYLAŞIMI DÖKÜMAN PAYLAŞIMI Ka<lımcılar etkinlik süresince çekmiş oldukları fotoğraﬂarı mobil app. üzerinden diğer ka<lımcılarla paylaşabilirler. Etkinlik genelinde ka<lımcılara ulaş<rılması gereken dökümanlar mobil app. üzerine yüklenebilir. Kullanıcılar yüklenen içerikleri açıp kullanabilir ve paylaşabilirler.
  14. 14. Sponsorlara yer verin SPONSORLAR KATILIMCILAR Etkinlikte yer alan sponsorlar için hazırlanan bölümde sponsorlara ait görseller ve içerikler yer almaktadır. Sponsorlar bölümünde etkinlik sponsorlarını bir bakışta listeleyebilir ve kategorileri kullanarak sıralayabilirsiniz. Özellikle fuar ve kongrelerde kullanılan ka<lımcı kataloğu, çok sayıda şirket hakkında çeşitli bilgiler içeren bölümdür. Ürün listelerine ve ﬁrmaların açıklamalarına ek olarak, ka<lımcılarla ilgili detaylar, ka<lımcıların daha kolay bulunmasını sağlayacak şekilde kat düzenindeki standlarının konumlarına birer bağlan< içermektedir.
  15. 15. Onsite kayıt
  16. 16. Yaka kartı basımı
  17. 17. Yaka kartı basımı
  18. 18. Self service yaka kartı basımı Ka<lımcılar etkinlik alanına geldiklerinde Mobil cihazlarındaki QR code’u okutarak yaka kartlarını bas<rabilirler. •
  19. 19. Self service yaka kartı basımı
  20. 20. Self service yaka kartı basımı
  21. 21. Self service yaka kartı basımı
  22. 22. Self service yaka kartı basımı
  23. 23. Self service yaka kartı basımı
  24. 24. Self service yaka kartı basımı
  25. 25. Yüz Tanıma Sistemi
  26. 26. Yüz Tanıma Sistemi
  27. 27. Etkinlik alanında mobil app. kullanımı
  28. 28. Etkinlik alanında mobil app. kullanımı Mobil uygulama üzerinden sorulacak olan sorulara ka<lımcıların online cevap vermesi ve gelen cevapların ekrana yansıması.
  29. 29. Onsite uygulamalar İ-BEACON AUGMENTED REALITY Mobil app. üzerine entegre edilen i-beacon özelliği sayesinde, etkinlik alanında ka<lımcılara önceden belirlenen noktalara yaklaş<klarında push mesaj göndermek mümkün olmaktadır. Bu mesajların içeriği yazı, görsel veya video olabilmektedir. Augmented Reality mobil app. üzerine entegre edilen interak@f bir özellik@r. Ar<rılmış gerçeklik (Augmented Reality) dijital bilginin, kullanıcının ortamına gerçek zamanlı olarak entegrasyonu olarak tanımlanabilir. Etkinlik alanına yerleş@rilen bir görsel veya objeyi mobil cihazın ekranından gördüğünüzde ekrandaki görüntünün gerçek hayahaki görüntünün üzerine yerleş@rilmiş sanal bir gerçeklik ortaya çıkar.
  30. 30. Mobil uygulamayı cihazlarına yüklemiş olan ka<lımcılara, etkinlik alanına geldiklerinde alanda bulunan i-beacon vericiler ka<lımcıların cihazlarının bulunduğu yere göre farklı bildirimler gönderebilir. Onsite uygulamalar İ-BEACON
  31. 31. Augmented Reality uygulamaları. Fuaye Alanı Uygulamaları AUGMENTED REALITY
  32. 32. Fotoğraﬂarını paylaş: Etkinlik kapsamında ka<lımcıların uygulama üzerinden çekmiş olduğu fotoğraﬂar dev ekranlara yansı<lır. Fuaye Alanı Uygulamaları PHOTO SHARE
  33. 33. Fuaye Alanı Uygulamaları
  34. 34. İstek Şarkını seç: Etkinlik kapsamında yapılan par@lerde ka<lımcılardan mobil uygulamayı kullanarak şarkı seçmeleri istenir. En çok istek alan şarkılar DJ taraMndan çalınır. Fuaye Alanı Uygulamaları SANAL DJ
  35. 35. Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri QR Code - Turnike - RFID •
  36. 36. Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri Turnike
  37. 37. Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri Turnike
  38. 38. Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri RFID Etkinlik alanının giriş kapılarında ve oturum salonlarının kapılarında, katılımcıların yaka kartları içerisinde bulunan chiplerin kapıdan geçerken bir insan temasına gerek kalmaksızın okutulması.
  39. 39. Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri RFID Katılımcıların yaka kartlarına kişisel temas gerekmemesi, operasyonun Barcode’a oranla çok daha hızlı ilerlemesi, teknolojik üstünlük, prestij ve personel kullanımı gerekmemesi avantajlarını sağlamaktadır.
  40. 40. Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri RFID
  41. 41. Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri RFID
  42. 42. Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri RFID
  43. 43. Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri RFID
  44. 44. Geçiş Kontrol Sistemleri RFID
  45. 45. Diğer Hizmetler
  46. 46. Webcast
  47. 47. Sunum Kontrol Sistemi
  48. 48. Kiosk
  49. 49. Kiosk
  50. 50. Internet Corner
  51. 51. RFID Tünel

