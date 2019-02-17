Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
self help audio tapes : Outpost | Science & Technology Listen to Outpost and self help audio tapes new releases on your iP...
self help audio tapes : Outpost | Science & Technology The first book in a thrilling new sci-fi action adventure, set on D...
self help audio tapes : Outpost | Science & Technology Written By: W. Michael Gear. Narrated By: Alyssa Bresnahan Publishe...
self help audio tapes : Outpost | Science & Technology Download Full Version Outpost Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

self help audio tapes : Outpost | Science & Technology

4 views

Published on

Listen to Outpost and self help audio tapes new releases on your iPhone... iPad... or Android. Get any self help audio tapes FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

self help audio tapes : Outpost | Science & Technology

  1. 1. self help audio tapes : Outpost | Science & Technology Listen to Outpost and self help audio tapes new releases on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Get any self help audio tapes FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. self help audio tapes : Outpost | Science & Technology The first book in a thrilling new sci-fi action adventure, set on Donovan, a treacherous alien planet where corporate threats and dangerous creatures imperil the lives of the planet's inhabitants. Donovan is a world of remarkable wealth that comes at a high price. When Supervisor Kalico Aguila's ship arrives, she discovers a failing colony, its government overthrown, the few remaining colonists gone wild. Donovan could make her career-or kill her. Planetside, Talina Perez is one of three rulers of the Port Authority colony-the only law in the one remaining town. With the Corporate ship demanding answers about the things she's done, Perez could lose everything, including her life. For Dan Wirth, Donovan is a last chance. A psychopath with a death sentence looming over his head, he will make a desperate play for power. No matter who he has to corrupt, murder, or destroy. Captain Max Taggart is the Corporation's enforcer. But is it too late to seize control of Donovan? Then a ghost ship, the Freelander, appears in orbit. Missing for two years, she arrives with a crew dead of old age, and reeks of a bizarre death-cult ritual that deters any ship from attempting a return journey. But maybe it's worth the risk, for a brutal killer is stalking all of them as Donovan plays its own complex and deadly game. Author bio: W. Michael Gear is the author of fifty-seven published novels, many of which are co- authored with his beloved wife, Kathleen O'Neal Gear. He is a New York Times, USA Today, and international bestselling author whose work has been translated into 29 languages and has over 17 million copies in print worldwide. Both an anthropologist and archaeologist, he brings extraordinary depth and complexity to his characters and settings. Gear lives on a back country buffalo ranch in Wyoming where he raises outstanding bison, indulges in his passion for large-caliber rifles, and pets his two shel
  3. 3. self help audio tapes : Outpost | Science & Technology Written By: W. Michael Gear. Narrated By: Alyssa Bresnahan Publisher: Recorded Books Date: February 2018 Duration: 18 hours 15 minutes
  4. 4. self help audio tapes : Outpost | Science & Technology Download Full Version Outpost Audio OR Listen now

×