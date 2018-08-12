-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
In The Best Place To Work, award-winning psychologist Ron Friedman, Ph.D., uses the latest research from the fields of motivation, creativity, behavioural economics, neuroscience and management to reveal what really makes us successful at work. Combining powerful stories with cutting-edge findings, Friedman shows leaders at every level how they can promote smarter thinking, greater innovation and stronger performance.
Author : Ron Friedman
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces
Format : PDF
Seller information : Ron Friedman ( 8✮ )
Link Download : https://gygjyhg7jy.blogspot.com/?book=0399165606
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment