This books ( Impulse Control: Activities and Worksheets for Elementary Students, Grades 1-5 [FULL] ) Made by Tonia, Ph.D. Caselman

About Books

This book provides activities and reproducible worksheets to help students think about and practice strategies to become more reflective (vs. impulsive). Using cognitive-behavioural theory and techniques it is intended to provide school personnel with tools to teach students how to stop and think before acting. The games role-plays and worksheets are presented in a playful but thoughtful manner to help engage children while they learn invaluable lessons about how to use self-control techniques. The entire collection of reproducibles is now included on CD. These activities teach children how to: • Understanding impulse control • Use patience and tolerance • Anticipate consequences • Practice good problem-solving • Recognise and manage feelings • Use impulse control with peers • Practice good listening skills • Be the Boss of impulses • Use impulse control with anger & anxiety • And more!

To Download Please Click https://akuleadcoy.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1598500597

