Best Hair Clinic in Bhubaneswar - Hair Doctor in Bhubaneswar.pptx

At Ashu Skin Care, when we need to fullfill the patient desire for high density or when we require large no. of grafts to Achieve dense packing at 50-70 grafts/cm with a Follicular Unit Hair Transplant (FUT). Our clinic can complete 3000+ strip sessions in a single day while maintaining strict quality standards and proper asepsis. All the hair transplant procedures are reviewed periodically to improve quality and efficiency.