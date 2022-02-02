Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRP Treatment | Is it Effective for Hair Loss?

Feb. 02, 2022
Health & Medicine

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) is an innovative new treatment for hair loss. It is a versatile treatment that can be used either with hair transplant surgery or as an independent treatment for thinning hair. Many hair transplant surgeons started using this technique in their hair replacement surgery.

  1. 1. www.hairensure.com PRP TREATMENT Is it Effective For Hair Loss? Dr. Jyoti Patil Baroda's First Certified Trichologist From IAT, Australia
  2. 2. Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) is an innovative new treatment for hair loss. It is a versatile treatment that can be used either with hair transplant surgery or as an independent treatment for thinning hair. Many hair transplant surgeons started using this technique in their hair replacement surgery. How Does PRP Therapy Benefit Hair Growth
  3. 3. Platelet Rich Plasma treatment is a clinical procedure in which the first and foremost step is availing the blood sample from the patient’s body. It is then centrifuged in order to retrieve the plasma from the blood. It is centrifuged in such a manner that only the enriched cells of platelets which are injected into the scalp of the patient. PRP Treatment Procedure
  4. 4. PRP hair treatment is really effective for the individual with no bald patches and their hair roots are still alive. PRP hair treatment is considered to be effective as it can rejuvenate the hair roots. It consists of certain growth factors that promote hair growth and make them stronger and denser again. Is it Effective For Hair Loss? If you have lost the shine of your hair and fed up using many alternative treatments, then you can observe the miraculous effects using PRP. It is of great help if your hair roots are surviving on your scalp.
  5. 5. BENEFITS OF PRP THERAPY
  6. 6. Very minimal side-effects PRP therapy involves injecting your own blood into your scalp, you aren’t at risk for getting a communicable disease.
  7. 7. Non-Surgical Procedure PRP treatment is a non-surgical procedure with no scars or cuts involved following the procedure. In this procedure, platelets are injected using a syringe which causes no pain, hurt or leaves any signs behind.
  8. 8. Natural Looking Results PRP hair loss treatment uses your own blood platelets containing the same DNA structure. Due to which, the results following the treatment appear to be natural and long-lasting.
  9. 9. Outpatient Procedure PRP is an outpatient procedure that takes only 45-60 minutes to get performed. You need not stay in the clinic for the whole day and you can come at any time that is suitable for you.
  10. 10. Shorter Recovery Period There is no downtime required following the PRP hair procedure. You can get back to your regular routine right after the procedure.
  11. 11. Majority people including celebrities and renowned personalities from different walks of life has been benefited using platelet-rich plasma for hair loss. It is relatively new but effective and responsive treatment suitable for all age groups. It is trusted by a large section of the people for retrieving their lost hair using this treatment procedure.
  12. 12. ABOUT US Hair Ensure Clinic in Vadodara is the leading hair care service and hair fall treatment Provider. Dr. Jyoti Patil is Vadodara's First Certified Trichologist from Australia IAT. Hair Specialist Doctor in Vadodara offers award winning super specialty treatments for all diseases like hair loss, dandruff, grey hairs, Male and Female Pattern Baldness,Trichotillomania and hair loss and more solutions.
  13. 13. Contact information Sai Chamber, Above Bank Of Baroda, Opp Midtown, Jetalpur Rd, Alkapuri, Vadodara, Gujarat 390007 +91 9274 200 200, 0265 2344200 www.hairensure.com

