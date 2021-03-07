How to turn a friend into a girlfriend in 6 steps

It has been said that before you can be lovers you have to be friends! I think most of us would agree that there is a ring of truth to that statement. Certainly, being friends first helps make for a better relationship later on.



Is there a female friend in your life that is more than just a friend...in your eyes? Have you fallen for her? You're not alone. It's a common occurrence. Sadly, most guys will never see the relationship progress beyond the friendship level. The reasons for this are many but mostly it is a matter of simply not knowing how to turn a friend into a girlfriend.







