Online Free [Download] I BEAT PORN ANGEL PEREZ For Free On Book



BUY NOW https://hipossssarfto.blogspot.com/?book=1498457681

Free [Download] I BEAT PORN ANGEL PEREZ For Free

Angel Perez shares his story about how he won the battle against porn addiction. I Beat Porn is a hope-based book that intends to provide biblical and spiritual tools for people to overcome porn amidst a hypersexualized culture. Angel Perez has been devoted to restoring, counseling, and disciplining young people for the past five years. He is the Youth Pastor at Dunamis Ministries in Laredo, Texas. He also serves as a Christian counselor for the adjacent community, where he specializes in porn addiction and substance abuse. From a very young age he proved to be talented at playing the guitar, which allowed him to tour around the world with prominent and very successful artists from both secular and Christian backgrounds. Currently, he s married to his wife Glenda, and together they have a baby boy named Sebastian. In his spare time, he s an active blogger and works as a musician, composer, and music producer. He holds degrees in music performance from the Puerto Rico Music Conservatory and in psychology and Christian counseling from the Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia."

