Copy link here https://greatfull.readbooks.link/book=B08BNDDQ1B

bMeet the Lancasters. Sexy. Arrogant. Filthy Rich.bBook One Clandestine One night. No names.No commitment.That was our agreement.But Spencer Lancaster was addictive.And I was high.High off his taste starved for his kiss and desperate for his touch.So when he asked me to stay to enjoy his company for more nights than I knew I should I wasnt in the right mind to say no.Everything was perfect. A dream come true.But half a world away there were secrets.Lies.Insecurities.Book Two SordidIt was his lips.The way his stare sent shivers down my spine.The way his rough voice whispered my name.So I caved.I did what I knew I shouldnt.But as quickly as hes there hes gone.Leaving me confused. Devastated.I hope Ill never see him again…Then I do. Hes my new boss. And he has secrets.All of the truths that could tear us apart.Book Three Explicit Pierce Lancaster is bad news. Spoiled. Entitled. Sexy as Hes exactly what I dont want in my life. What I don't need. Im not the girl he knew before. Ive changed. But he hasnt.Hes trouble filled with empty promises.Ive come too far to fall back.Yet I cant seem to stay away. I cant say no. I am addicted to Pierce Lancaster.