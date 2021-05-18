Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 18, 2021

  1. 1. READ FREE User Stories Applied: For Agile Software Development 'Read_online' The concept of user stories has its roots as one of the main tenets of Extreme Programming. In simple terms, user stories represent an effective means of gathering requirements from the customer (roughly akin to use cases). This book describes user stories and demonstrates how they can be used to properly plan, manage, and test software development projects. The book highlights both successful and unsuccessful implementations of the concept, and provides sets of questions and exercises that drive home its main points. After absorbing the lessons in this book, readers will be able to introduce user stories in their organizations as an effective means of determining precisely what is required of a software application.
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Mike Cohn Publisher : Addison-Wesley Professional ISBN : 0321205685 Publication Date : 2004-3-1 Language : Pages : 268
