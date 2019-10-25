Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[NEWEST]100 Words Kids Need to Read by 1st Grade: Sight Word Practice to Build Strong Readers DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETA...
Author : Terry Cooperq Pages : 32 pagesq Publisher : Scholastic Teaching Resources (Theory and Practice)q Language :q ISBN...
DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [NEWEST]100 Words Kids Need to Read by 1st Grade: Sight Word Practice to Build Strong Readers
DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[NEWEST]100 Words Kids Need to Read by 1st Grade: Sight Word Practice to Build Strong Readers

2 views

Published on

[NEWEST]100 Words Kids Need to Read by 1st Grade: Sight Word Practice to Build Strong Readers

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[NEWEST]100 Words Kids Need to Read by 1st Grade: Sight Word Practice to Build Strong Readers

  1. 1. [NEWEST]100 Words Kids Need to Read by 1st Grade: Sight Word Practice to Build Strong Readers DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! DETAIL Each workbook reinforces the 100 words that children need to know ? and it helps them master comprehension, spelling, writing, and usage of each word. Includes:? Fill-in-the-blank stories and sentences? Word riddles, games, and puzzles? Stories that present the words in context? "Guess the Word" activities? Word classifying and sorting activities? Practice using irregular verb forms? Proofreading practice For use with Grade 1.
  2. 2. Author : Terry Cooperq Pages : 32 pagesq Publisher : Scholastic Teaching Resources (Theory and Practice)q Language :q ISBN-10 : 0439399297q ISBN-13 : 9780439399296q Description Each workbook reinforces the 100 words that children need to know ? and it helps them master comprehension, spelling, writing, and usage of each word. Includes:? Fill-in-the-blank stories and sentences? Word riddles, games, and puzzles? Stories that present the words in context? "Guess the Word" activities? Word classifying and sorting activities? Practice using irregular verb forms? Proofreading practice For use with Grade 1. [NEWEST]100 Words Kids Need to Read by 1st Grade: Sight Word Practice to Build Strong Readers
  3. 3. DONWLOAD LAST PAGE !!!! [NEWEST]100 Words Kids Need to Read by 1st Grade: Sight Word Practice to Build Strong Readers
  4. 4. DOWNLOAD HERE !!!!

×