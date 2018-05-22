Synnopsis :

Celebrating a landmark event in the life of all dancers! It s the night before a young girl s first dance recital. At the dress rehearsal, she and her class go over the steps one last time."What if she messes up?"she worries. But the next day, she s ready to perform. When the class spins left she spins right! Without missing a beat, she keeps on dancing and smiling. "The Night Before My Dance Recital"celebrates this with humor, warmth, and engaging illustrations by Amy Wummer."



Author : Natasha Wing

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-5

Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 15.8 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Natasha Wing ( 10? )

Link Download : https://onlinebk13.blogspot.ae/?book=0448488450

