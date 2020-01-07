Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner reveals the surprising secrets of the world's happiest places—and shows ho...
PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] Original Books The Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons from the World's Happiest People
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Dan Buettnerq Pages : 287 pagesq Publisher : National Geographic Societyq Language : engq ISBN-10 ...
DISCRIPSI New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner reveals the surprising secrets of the world's happiest places—an...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
Read Or Get This Book Original Books The Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons from the World's Happiest People, Visit Direct L...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Original Books The Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons from the World's Happiest People

3 views

Published on

New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner reveals the surprising secrets of the world's happiest places—and shows how we can all apply the lessons of true happiness to our lives. In this inspiring book, Buettner offers game-changing tools for setting up your life to be the happiest it can be. In these illuminating pages, you'll: • Meet the world's Happiness All-Stars—inspiring individuals born in places around the world that nurture happiness as well as Americans boosting well-being in their own communities. • Discover how the three strands of happiness—joy, purpose, and satisfaction—weave together in different ways to make Denmark, Costa Rica, and Singapore some of the world's happiest places. • Use the Blue Zones Happiness Test to pinpoint areas in your life where change could bring more happiness—and then find practical steps to make those changes. • Learn the Top 10 ways to create happiness, as revealed by a panel of the world's leading experts convened specifically for this project. • Boost your own happiness by applying the lessons of Blue Zones Project communities—America's largest preventive health care project, which has already improved the health and happiness of millions of people across the United States.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Original Books The Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons from the World's Happiest People

  1. 1. New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner reveals the surprising secrets of the world's happiest places—and shows how we can all apply the lessons of true happiness to our lives. In this inspiring book, Buettner offers game-changing tools for setting up your life to be the happiest it can be. In these illuminating pages, you'll: • Meet the world's Happiness All-Stars—inspiring individuals born in places around the world that nurture happiness as well as Americans boosting well-being in their own communities. • Discover how the three strands of happiness—joy, purpose, and satisfaction—weave together in different ways to make Denmark, Costa Rica, and Singapore some of the world's happiest places. • Use the Blue Zones Happiness Test to pinpoint areas in your life where change could bring more happiness—and then find practical steps to make those changes. • Learn the Top 10 ways to create happiness, as revealed by a panel of the world's leading experts convened specifically for this project. • Boost your own happiness by applying the lessons of Blue Zones Project communities—America's largest preventive health care project, which has already improved the health and happiness of millions of people across the United States. Original Books The Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons from the World's Happiest People New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner reveals the surprising secrets of the world's happiest places—and shows how we can all apply the lessons of true happiness to our lives. In this inspiring book, Buettner offers game- changing tools for setting up your life to be the happiest it can be. In these illuminating pages, you'll: • Meet the world's Happiness All-Stars—inspiring individuals born in places around the world that nurture happiness as well as Americans boosting well-being in their own communities. • Discover how the three strands of happiness—joy, purpose, and satisfaction—weave together in different ways to make Denmark, Costa Rica, and Singapore some of the world's happiest places. • Use the Blue Zones Happiness Test to pinpoint areas in your life where change could bring more happiness—and then find practical steps to make those changes. • Learn the Top 10 ways to create happiness, as revealed by a panel of the world's leading experts convened specifically for this project. • Boost your own happiness by applying the lessons of Blue Zones Project communities—America's largest preventive health care project, which has already improved the health and happiness of millions of people across the United States.
  2. 2. PDF|EPUB|EBOOK|DOC [Book] Original Books The Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons from the World's Happiest People
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : Dan Buettnerq Pages : 287 pagesq Publisher : National Geographic Societyq Language : engq ISBN-10 : 1426218486q ISBN-13 : 9781426218484q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI New York Times best-selling author Dan Buettner reveals the surprising secrets of the world's happiest places—and shows how we can all apply the lessons of true happiness to our lives. In this inspiring book, Buettner offers game-changing tools for setting up your life to be the happiest it can be. In these illuminating pages, you'll: • Meet the world's Happiness All-Stars—inspiring individuals born in places around the world that nurture happiness as well as Americans boosting well-being in their own communities. • Discover how the three strands of happiness—joy, purpose, and satisfaction—weave together in different ways to make Denmark, Costa Rica, and Singapore some of the world's happiest places. • Use the Blue Zones Happiness Test to pinpoint areas in your life where change could bring more happiness—and then find practical steps to make those changes. • Learn the Top 10 ways to create happiness, as revealed by a panel of the world's leading experts convened specifically for this project. • Boost your own happiness by applying the lessons of Blue Zones Project communities—America's largest preventive health care project, which has already improved the health and happiness of millions of people across the United States.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. Read Or Get This Book Original Books The Blue Zones of Happiness: Lessons from the World's Happiest People, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button IMAGE BOOK

×