Memoria incendio spiwak 2 entrega

  1. 1. CONTIENE: FORMULAS UTILIZADAS EN EL DISE�O HIDROSANITARIO 1. DESCRIPCION DEL PROYECTO El Hotel Spiwak se encuentra localizado en la ciudad de Cali en el departamento de Valle consta de 9 pisos de habitaciones hoteleras a partir del MEZANINE hasta el piso 10, zonas de oficinas, auditorios para reuniones en MEZANINE y en LOBBY, restaurante y auditorios en LOBBY y locales comerciales en piso 1 y parqueaderos en sotano 1 2. REDES DE SUMINISTRO CONTRA INCENDIO. Para el c�lculo de las p�rdidas por fricci�n en las tuber�as de suministro, se utiliza la f�rmula de "HAZEN WILLIAMS". DONDE : J : P�rdidas por fricci�n : m/Km. Q : Caudal transportado : Lts/seg. : Di�metro Nominal : mts C : Coeficiente de rugosidad. Hierro Galvanizado = 100 Cobre = 140 PVC = 150 Para el c�lculo de presi�n en los extremos se utiliza la ecuaci�n de " BERNOULLI ". Donde: = Long. Tuber�a + Long. equivalente por accesorios. = Peso espec�fico del agua. CALCULO : REVISO : HOJA 1 85.1 63.2 280 1000 � � � � � � �� �= fC Q J 21 2 22 2 11 1 22 -+ � ++= � ++ hf g VP Z g VP Z gg 2121 -- �= LJhf 21-L g PROYECTO: HOTEL SPIWAK CHIPICHAPE CALI VALLE FECHA JUNIO 2017
  2. 2. CONTIENE: CALCULO VOLUMEN DE ALMACENAMIENTO AGUA INCENDIO 1. CALCULO DEL VOLUMEN DE ALMACENAMIENTO TIPO DE GABINETES: 2 GABINETES TIPO 3 CUYO CONSUMO ES DE 125GPM CADA UNO. Ac = AREA CRITICA DE CUBRIMIENTO DE LOS SPRINKLERS: 1500PIES CUADRADOS d = DENSIDAD DE CUBRIMIENTO DE LOS SPRINKLERS: 0.15GPM/PIE CUADRADO t = TIEMPO ESTIMADO DE LLEGADA DE LOS BOMBEROS EN CASO DE INCENDIO: 60 MINUTOS CALCULO DEL VOLUMEN: DONDE : Qr : Caudal de regaderas=Ac*densidad Qg : Caudal de gabinetes=250GPM t : Tiempo estimado de llegada de los bomberos en caso de incendio. Qad : Caudal por compensacion hidraulica estimado en un 15% V= 32775 galones V= 124.053 m3 Se estima un volumen minimo de almacenamiento contra incendio de 124m3 CALCULO : Para este tipo de edificacion, considerando que se trata de un riesgo ordinario se estima el volumen de almacenamiento de la siguiente forma: HOJA 2 QadtQgQrV **)( += ).(*min)(*)))/.*( 151602501501500 22 gpmpiegpmpiesV += PROYECTO: HOTEL SPIWAK CHIPICHAPE CALI VALLE FECHA JUNIO 2017
  3. 3. CONTIENE: CALCULO DE RUTA CRITICA EQUIPO CONTRA INCENDIO TRAMO CAUDAL CAUDAL DIAMETRO DIAMETRO INTERNO VELOCIDAD LONGITUD (METROS) PERDIDA UNITARIA PERDIDA TOTAL PRESION EXTREMO DE A (GAL/MIN) (Lts/seg) (pulg) mm (m/s) VERT. HORIZ. ACCES. TOTAL (m/m) (m) FINAL (m) Punto cr�tico: Se toma como punto cr�tico el gabinete ubicado en el piso 10 en el nivel +45.55 m�s alejado del cuarto de bombas. 1 12.30 70.00 1 2 250.00 15.77 4 4.07 1.88 2.00 0.00 2.00 0.061 0.12 72.12 2 3 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.40 0.68 4.08 0.219 0.89 76.41 3 4 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.40 0.68 4.08 0.219 0.89 80.70 4 5 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.40 0.68 4.08 0.219 0.89 84.99 5 6 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.40 0.68 4.08 0.219 0.89 89.28 6 7 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.40 0.68 4.08 0.219 0.89 93.57 7 8 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.40 0.68 4.08 0.219 0.89 97.86 8 9 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.40 0.68 4.08 0.219 0.89 102.15 9 10 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.40 0.68 4.08 0.219 0.89 106.44 10 11 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.40 0.68 4.08 0.219 0.89 110.73 11 12 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.40 0.00 3.40 0.219 0.75 114.88 12 13 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.40 0.68 4.08 0.219 0.89 119.17 13 14 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 4.60 0.92 5.52 0.219 1.21 124.98 14 15 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.00 0.00 3.00 0.219 0.66 128.64 15 16 500.00 31.55 4 4.07 3.76 3.00 0.00 3.00 0.219 0.66 132.30 50.00 CALCULO : REVISO : HOJA 3 PROYECTO: HOTEL SPIWAK CHIPICHAPE CALI VALLE FECHA JUNIO 2017
  4. 4. CONTIENE: CALCULO CABEZA DINAMICA TOTAL CAUDAL (Q) : 31.55 LT/S 500 gpm 1 PRESION EN PUNTO CRITICO 70.00 m.c.a 2 PERDIDAS A LA SALIDA DEL MEDIDOR m.c.a 3 PERDIDAS EN MEDIDOR CRITICO m.c.a 4 PERDIDAS EN LA DESCARGA 12.30 m.c.a 5 ALTURA ESTATICA EN LA DESCARGA 50.00 m.c.a PRESION NECESARIA EN LA DESCARGA 132.30 m.c.a 6 ALTURA ESTATICA EN LA SUCCION (He) 0 m.c.a 7 LONGITUDES LONGITUD TUBERIA L = 2.5 m.c.a LONGITUD EQUIVALENTE LE = 26.5 m.c.a LONGITUD TOTAL LT = 29 m.c.a PARA D= 6 PULG. C : 100 H.G. Q = 31.55 LTS/SEG V = 1.73 m / s Js = 0.033 m / m 8 PERDIDAS EN LA SUCCION (Hf) LT x J = 0.96 m CABEZA DINAMICA TOTAL (C.D.T.) 133.26 m.c.a C.D.T DISE�O = 134.0 m.c.a C.D.T DISE�O = 191.0 p.s.i. POTENCIA = Q x Y x Ht CON EFICIENCIA (n) = 60 % 76 x n POTENCIA = 31.55 x 1,0 x 134.0 = 92.70 POTENCIA DE DISE�O= 93.0 H.P. 76 x 60 SE INSTALARA(N) 1 BOMBA(S) PARA EL 100 % DEL CAUDAL TOTAL C/U 1 BOMBA(S) PARA EL 5 % DEL CAUDAL TOTAL C/U CALCULO : REVISO : HOJA 4 PROYECTO: HOTEL SPIWAK CHIPICHAPE CALI VALLE FECHA JUNIO 2017
  5. 5. CONTIENE: CALCULO DEL N.P.S.H. DISPONIBLE CALCULO DE LA CABEZA NETA DE SUCCION DISPONIBLE N.P.S.H. (CALCULO EN METROS DE COLUMNA DE AGUA) ALTITUD = 400 Metros sobre el nivel del mar PRESION ATMOSFERICA Po = 9 (Para Cali Po = 9,0m) Hsl = He + Hf DE SUCCION = 0.96 PRESION DE VAPOR Pv = 0.24 m (Para una temperatura del agua de 20� C . Pv = 0,24 m) CABEZA DE VELOCIDAD (SUCCION) V ^ 2 / (2 x g) = 0.15 m DIAMETRO DE SUCCION Ds / 2 = 0.076 m N.P.S.H. = Po - Hsl - Pv + v^2 / 2g + Ds / 2 N.P.S.H. = 8.03 m CALCULO : REVISO : HOJA 5 PROYECTO: HOTEL SPIWAK CHIPICHAPE CALI VALLE FECHA JUNIO 2017

