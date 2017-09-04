ICTSC8 Backboneの紹介 @H-OTTER
こんにちは～
自己紹介 @h-otter といいます 東京都の調布にある電気通信大学J科3年 有志とBGPまわしたり自宅ラックだったり…
自宅ラック サーバ ◦ Dell R610 ◦ 自作サーバ * 2 ネットワーク ◦ catalyst 3750g ◦ NEC IX2105 ストレージ ◦ ETERNUS SN200 model430 (brocade OEM) ◦ E...
ただしディスクアレイは現状🚮
とりあえず今回の Backbone について
今回の構成
どうしてこうなった
某K氏 「今回はJuniper機材も来るよ!!」
僕「SRXかな…EXかな…大穴でMX!?」
某K②氏「SRX650 * 2, EX4600 * 4, MX5だ」
僕「」
そんなこんなで作ることになりました
最近はIP Fabricがはやっているらしい
Closトポロジ 近年のデータセンターに多く 採用されているトポロジ スケーラビリティが高い 今回はEBGPでマルチパスを 選択 パケット単位でロードバラン シング anycast RPでmcast routing
Multipath load balancing per packets マルチパスを選択 パケットごとに経路が変わる (MPLS網)
Facebookの例 よく見るあれ
ここのトラフィック
実際のトラフィック いい感じにバランシング されてそう!!
VXLAN OpenstackのVMと手元を L2で接続 MX5でVLANとVXLANを 変換 MX5にVM、手元のIPイン ターフェイスを作成 ◦ 各チームにつき1つのVRF ◦ 同じIPレンジ帯
Openflow (Ryu SDN Controller) src_ipとdst_ipをVLAN ID をもとに変換 ◦ NAVT (Network Address Vlan Translation) ◦ 問題の展開が簡単に ◦ ICTSC6...
BGP MPLS VRFをMX5からSRX650 * 2に持ってくる デフォルトルートとNATモジュールの冗長化とスケール L3 overlayでネットワーク設計を簡略化 ◦ (IPv4 MPLS網にIPv6を流すこともできるはず… やっ...
最終的に EBGP IPv4 MPLS網 multipath load sharing per packet VXLAN L2 overlay MTU 1500 IPv4/v6 VPN Catalyst 4948 MX5 SRX650SRX650
まとめ
まとめ やりすぎた感はある 後悔はしていない
まとめ この数のネットワーク機器でもコンフィグ書くのはしんど かった ◦ netconfなどで自動化したい SNMPは控えめに言ってクソ active-active構成はパケットの追い越しなどどこかで同期す る必要がある L2はデリケー...
次はOpenstackの解説とか インフラリーダーからとか
ICTSC8 Backboneの紹介 @H-OTTER おわり
ICTSC8 Backboneの紹介
ICTSC8 Backboneの紹介
ICTSC8 Backboneの紹介
ICTSC8 Backboneの紹介
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

ICTSC8 Backboneの紹介

16 views

Published on

ICTSC8 (http://icttoracon.net/) で構築したバックボーンネットワークの紹介です。

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

ICTSC8 Backboneの紹介

  1. 1. ICTSC8 Backboneの紹介 @H-OTTER
  2. 2. こんにちは～
  3. 3. 自己紹介 @h-otter といいます 東京都の調布にある電気通信大学J科3年 有志とBGPまわしたり自宅ラックだったり…
  4. 4. 自宅ラック サーバ ◦ Dell R610 ◦ 自作サーバ * 2 ネットワーク ◦ catalyst 3750g ◦ NEC IX2105 ストレージ ◦ ETERNUS SN200 model430 (brocade OEM) ◦ ETERNUS DX60S2 電源系
  5. 5. ただしディスクアレイは現状🚮
  6. 6. とりあえず今回の Backbone について
  7. 7. 今回の構成
  8. 8. どうしてこうなった
  9. 9. 某K氏 「今回はJuniper機材も来るよ!!」
  10. 10. 僕「SRXかな…EXかな…大穴でMX!?」
  11. 11. 某K②氏「SRX650 * 2, EX4600 * 4, MX5だ」
  12. 12. 僕「」
  13. 13. そんなこんなで作ることになりました
  14. 14. 最近はIP Fabricがはやっているらしい
  15. 15. Closトポロジ 近年のデータセンターに多く 採用されているトポロジ スケーラビリティが高い 今回はEBGPでマルチパスを 選択 パケット単位でロードバラン シング anycast RPでmcast routing
  16. 16. Multipath load balancing per packets マルチパスを選択 パケットごとに経路が変わる (MPLS網)
  17. 17. Facebookの例 よく見るあれ
  18. 18. ここのトラフィック
  19. 19. 実際のトラフィック いい感じにバランシング されてそう!!
  20. 20. VXLAN OpenstackのVMと手元を L2で接続 MX5でVLANとVXLANを 変換 MX5にVM、手元のIPイン ターフェイスを作成 ◦ 各チームにつき1つのVRF ◦ 同じIPレンジ帯
  21. 21. Openflow (Ryu SDN Controller) src_ipとdst_ipをVLAN ID をもとに変換 ◦ NAVT (Network Address Vlan Translation) ◦ 問題の展開が簡単に ◦ ICTSC6から採用 ◦ vid 100 192.168.0.1 > 10.1.0.1 https://github.com/h-otter/ictsc- openflow-navt
  22. 22. BGP MPLS VRFをMX5からSRX650 * 2に持ってくる デフォルトルートとNATモジュールの冗長化とスケール L3 overlayでネットワーク設計を簡略化 ◦ (IPv4 MPLS網にIPv6を流すこともできるはず… やってる)
  23. 23. 最終的に EBGP IPv4 MPLS網 multipath load sharing per packet VXLAN L2 overlay MTU 1500 IPv4/v6 VPN Catalyst 4948 MX5 SRX650SRX650
  24. 24. まとめ
  25. 25. まとめ やりすぎた感はある 後悔はしていない
  26. 26. まとめ この数のネットワーク機器でもコンフィグ書くのはしんど かった ◦ netconfなどで自動化したい SNMPは控えめに言ってクソ active-active構成はパケットの追い越しなどどこかで同期す る必要がある L2はデリケートだけどL3は多少雑にしても動く ◦ IP Fabricがはやる理由もわかる ◦ NAVTの実装を2通りやったけどどちらもつらかった
  27. 27. 次はOpenstackの解説とか インフラリーダーからとか
  28. 28. ICTSC8 Backboneの紹介 @H-OTTER おわり

×