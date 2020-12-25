Copy link here https://greatfull.readbooks.link/book=8439734069

bRudo e impío y cargado de humor Contra los hijos cuestiona los discursos culturales que promueven la preeminencia del hijo y lo llevan a ocupar un lugar despótico en el siglo XXI. bVersión revisada y ampliada del publicado en 2014 este ensayo es una provocadora advertencia contra el retorno de un modelo conservador que pretende devolver a las mujeres al encierro doméstico. Un ángel maléfico recorre impune nuestras conciencias es el mensajero de la procreación. En esta diatriba Lina Meruane examina el retorno de este «ángel» que amparado en la retórica ecologista hace imperiosos llamados a la prolongación de la lactancia la crianza intensiva y una infinita lista de prescripciones. De su polémico análisis sobre uno de los temas más determinantes y peor discutidos de nuestro tiempo se derivan observaciones sobre el estatuto de la pareja contemporánea la discriminación laboral de las mujeres y los actuales sistemas educativos.bENGLISH DESCRIPTIONbbUnruly irreverent and full of humor Against the Kids questions the cultural speech that promotes the superiority of kids and one that has taken them to occupy an authoritative place in the 21st century. Revised and expanded from its first publication in 2014 this essay is a provocative warning against the return of a conservative model that aims to return women to domestic confinement.bIn this critique Lina Meruane examines the return of an evil "angel" who protected by ecological rhetoric is calling for a longer breastfeeding time by mothers a more intensive upbringing and an infinite list of advices which only takes us back in time. From her controversial analysis on one of the most influential and worstdiscussed issues of our time observations arise about the status of contemporary couples employment discrimination of women and the current educational systems.